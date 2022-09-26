How To Get Prelate’s Charge Skill In Elden Ring

In Elden Ring, Ashes of War are special grade items that allow the player to replace the Weapon Skills and affinities of their current weapon with different ones. One of the Ash of War is Prelate’s Charge. In this guide, we will explain where to find Prelate’s Charge in Elden Ring.

When an Ash of War is applied to a weapon, the affinities get modified and new skills are applied to the weapon. Equipping your weapon with the Prelate’s Charge skill in ER changes its affinity to fire.

How to get Prelate’s Charge skill

To find and get Prelate’s Charge skill in Elden Ring, make your way to the Mountaintops of the Giants POI. It is located south of Whiteridge Road Grace.

In the area, look for a Fire Monk campsite where you will find a Scarab containing the Prelate’s Charge Ash of War.

Prelate’s Charge effects & affinity

The Prelate’s Charge has Fire Affinity and its Skill effect slams an armament into the ground, creating a charging surge of flames. The longer you hold, the more it will charge.

Prelate’s Charge has an FP Cost of 7 to start the charge and then 7 FP more to keep the charging going.

Weapons with Prelate’s Charge

In Elden Ring, the following weapons have Prelate’s Charge skill by default.

Prelate’s Inferno Crozier

Best builds to use with Ash Of War Prelate’s Charge in Elden Ring

Below we have listed the builds which take the most advantage from Prelate’s Charge in ER.