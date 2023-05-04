How To Get The Preceptor’s Set In Elden Ring

In Elden Ring, the Preceptor’s Set armor provides you great all-around Magic Defence coverage against Fire, Light, and Holy attacks. The Preceptor’s Set is severely underrated compared to other armor sets like the Snow Witch armor, but Its appeal lies in the fact that it can be obtained relatively early on and serve you pretty much throughout your entire Elden Ring playthrough.

The Preceptor’s Set is the perfect fit for a sorcerer build however it struggles to defend against Physical attacks, even though it improves your weapon skill, mental stamina, and Physical Damage Negation.

That said obtaining the Preceptor’s Set in Elden Ring will require you to make significant progress on a certain questline, so depending on your selection of questlines you will determine how quickly you can obtain it. Let’s see how to do so.

Where to find the Preceptor’s Set in Elden Ring

The Preceptor’s Set contains four pieces including Preceptor’s Pants, Preceptor’s Long Gown, Preceptor’s Gloves, and Preceptor’s Big Hat. You can obtain all of them in one go at Seluvis’ Rise in Elden Ring.

The Preceptor’s Set is worn by an NPC Preceptor Seluvis a Merchant whom players will interact with for quests. Seluvis dies during the duration of Ranni’s Questline in Elden Ring and leaves his armor behind at Seluvis’s Rise.

So you’ll need to either fully complete Ranni’s Questline or make significant progress in it to actually obtain the armor set.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Rann’s Questline is pretty extensive but here are some of the major objectives you’ll have to complete.

You’ll have to complete a few boss fights during the course of this questline as you’ll need to explore and cover the eternal cities of Nokstella and Nokron.

Your battles will also include a boss fight against Starscourge Radahn which is pretty significant at this point of your playthrough.

After both the cities you’ll also have to explore and complete your objectives at the Carian Study Hall during the climax of this questline.

During the final stages, you would have obtained the Dark Moon which you’ll need to give to Ranni to conclude her questline. As you talk to her she also gives you a reward for completing the quest, the Darkmoon Greatsword.

Remember that at this time you can also obtain another armor set, Blaidd’s Set, by heading to Rann’s Rise and defeating him for it.

Finally, you can head to Seluvis’s Rise, a locked tower located to the southeast of your current location. The Seluvisi’s Rise becomes accessible after you have your final conversation with Ranni.

As you enter the tower you will find the Preceptor’s Set and beside it a dead body belonging to Seluvis. You’ll also find additional items like a Bell Bearing next to it and the Black Wolf Mask just outside Seluvis’s Rise.