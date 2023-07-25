Elden Ring Miner Locations

Miners are Humanoid Enemies in Elden Ring, primarily made of stones. These aggressive creatures like to reside in hidden places, such as mining caves and narrow tunnels of the Lands Between. These are weak against magic, but almost immune to slashing attacks.

This guide covers the locations of these miners and the drops they provide on being killed in Elden Ring.

Where to Find Miners in Elden Ring

Miners can be encountered at various locations in the game. Below are the details of those particular locations.

Ruin-Strewn Precipice: You will find this miner at the lowest point of the Ruin-Strewn precipice, in Liurnia of the Lakes.

You will meet two of these stone-like creatures north of Bellum Church, at a campfire.

You will meet two of these stone-like creatures north of Bellum Church, at a campfire. Gael Tunnel: Three of the miners will be roaming around the east of the entrance of Gael Tunnel. You can see a Great Hammer Pickaxe in the hands of each of the miners.

Apart from the above locations, you can expect to bump into miners in the following tunnels or mines.

Limgrave Tunnels: These tunnels are located in the northern part of Agheel Lake, toward the south of the Agheel Lake North Site of Grace.

Old Altus Tunnel: It is a side dungeon found in the central-west section of the Altus Plateau region.

It is a side dungeon found in the central-west section of the Altus Plateau region. Sealed Tunnel: It is a catacomb hidden in the Capital Outskirts near Leyndell, Royal Capital in Elden Ring.

Yelough Anix Tunnel: This tunnel is located in the Consecrated Snowfields, just south of Yelough Anix Ruins.

This tunnel is located in the , just south of Yelough Anix Ruins. Morne Tunnel: You can find this tunnel in Weeping Peninsula.

Rewards/Drops for Killing Miners in Elden Ring

Eliminating Miners in different areas yields different types of drops. Below are the places and their corresponding Miner drops in Elden Ring.

Limgrave Tunnels: You have a chance to find the upgrade material Smithing Stone 1 in these tunnels after encountering Miners.

Morne Tunnel: It is probably the best place to farm Clumps, dropped there by Miners.

It is probably the best place to farm dropped there by Miners. Ruin-Strewn precipice: The underground cave at this place is known for yielding Smithing Stone 4 after slaying Miners as well as by other means.

Gael tunnel: The Pickaxe wielding Miners in this tunnel also drop Smithing Stone 4.

The Pickaxe wielding Miners in this tunnel also drop Sealed Tunnel: You can find Poisoned Stone as well as Poisoned Stone Clump from miners in this Tunnel.