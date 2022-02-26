Elden Ring Best Keepsakes Guide

To help you out with choosing the perfect Keepsake when starting your character, we’ve prepared this guide where we’ll be showing you exactly what each Keepsake does and which are the Best Keepsakes in Elden Ring.

What are Keepsakes in Elden Ring?

Before we start discussing which Keepsakes are better than others, let us first take a look at what exactly are Keepsakes and their purpose in Elden Ring.

If you’re familiar with the other FromSoftware games, you should already have an idea of what Keepsakes are supposed to be for.

But even if you haven’t played the other games, the function of Keepsakes is very easy to understand.

Keepsakes are reminiscent of Gifts from the Dark Souls franchise. When you start your playthrough of Elden Ring and create your character, you’ll have the option to choose a starting item for your character, a “Keepsake,” that will provide a unique buff to your character.

This buff will help you out a lot in the early stages of the game. There are 9 different Keepsakes in Elden Ring, with each Keepsake having a completely different effect from the others.

What Keepsake you select for your starting character may have a big impact on how easily you progress through the early content.

So to help you out with picking the right Keepsake for your character, this guide will tell you which Keepsakes are the best in Elden Ring.

But before we do that, let’s take a look at the buff provided by all 9 Keepsakes in the game.

Keepsake Buff Bewitching Branch Grants five sacred branches that can be used to charm enemies, temporarily turning them into allies. Boiled Prawn Grants five consumable items that temporarily increase defense against physical attacks. Cracked Pot Grants three cracked pots that can be used to craft throwable items. They can be reused as many times as you want. Crimson Amber Medallion Grants a medallion that increases the HP of your character. Fanged Imp Ashes Grants ashes of spirits that can be used to spawn spectral allies. Golden Seed Permanently increases the number of charges in your healing flask if you rest at a Site of Grace and apply it. Lands Between Rune Grants a small amount of runes that can be used to level up items and skills. Shabiri’s Woe Makes enemies more attracted towards you rather than your teammates. Designed to be used for tank character builds. Stonesword Key Grants a key that can be used to access blocked areas that contain hidden treasure.

Best Keepsakes in Elden Ring

Now that you’re up to speed with what each Keepsake does let’s dive into the three best Keepsakes you can pick for your character in Elden Ring.

Crimson Amber Medallion

The Crimson Amber Medallion is arguably the best Keepsake in Elden Ring. In a game like this, there is nothing more important than the survivability of your character.

Having a raw increase in your HP right from the start of the game is an extremely useful perk to have, making this a great Keepsake to choose, no matter what character build you’re going with.

Golden Seed

Golden Seed is another Keepsake which increases the survivability of your character. It grants you an extra flask that you can use to restore HP or FP at a Site of Grace.

That said, Golden Seed is not on the same level as Crimson Amber Medallion, as you can obtain Golden Seeds already in the game. But still, having stronger healing at the start of the game can be very useful.

Stonesword Key

The Stonesword Key is also a great choice for your Keepsake. You can use the key from this Keepsake to unlock hidden areas that hold precious loot.

There’s a hidden doorway right at the start of the game that you can unlock using this key. This doorway will lead you to the Elden ring Fringefolk Hero’s Grave dungeon, and it rewards some great loot.

Do note that you’ll be finding Stonesword Keys throughout your playthrough of the game, but since they’re quite rare, having one right from the start can help you out a lot.