Elden Ring Godslayer’s Greatsword Builds Guide

The weapons in Elden Ring are truly amazing as they bring such variety and so many options on how you can proceed in the game. This guide will help you make builds for Godslayer’s Greatsword in Elden Ring.

Elden Ring Godslayer’s Greatsword Builds

Our main weapon for these builds will be the Godslayer’s Greatsword, an impressive greatsword that boasts great damage and a great Weapon Art.

Below we’ve outlined some key builds and all required equipment to complement the Godslayer’s Greatsword.

Jump To:

Black Flame Greatsword Build

Class: Prophet

Prophet Primary Stats: Faith and Mind

Faith and Mind Secondary Stats: Dexterity and Vigor

Dexterity and Vigor Weapons: Godslayer Greatsword and Godslayer’s Seal

Godslayer Greatsword and Godslayer’s Seal Spells: Black Flame and Black Flame Blade

For this build, we will focus on the black flame power of the Godslayer’s Greatsword. The greatsword comes with The Queen’s Black Flame skill that allows you to engulf your blade in Black Flame sand then deliver a horizontal Slash.

You can also do a follow up attack. These flames will set your enemy on fire and deal damage for a small period after you attack.

The main stats here are Faith and Mind. The secondary stats include Dexterity. Godslayer’s Greatsword scales well with both Faith and Dexterity, so you will have good damage options both as a caster and a melee character.

We recommend using Godslayer’s Seal as it buffs all your black flame incantations. The black flame incantations. Black Flame incantations are extremely strong against all enemies, except the Godslayer enemies. Including the fact that these incantations do deal additional damage, they are valuable for every encounter.

How to Use Black Flame Prophet Build

The build focuses on using the Black Flame to its full extent. Your main source of damage will be the Godslayer’s Greatsword, of course. The sword has great potential as it deals high physical and fire damage, and being a greatsword, it will stagger most of the smaller enemies and break poise of the larger enemies.

The second source of your damage will be from your incantations. The Black Flame incantation will deal damage in a small area whenever it hits, meaning that you can hit multiple enemies at once when using this incantation.

Diablo Barbarian Build

Class: Vagabond

Vagabond Primary Stats: Strength and Endurance

Strength and Endurance Secondary Stats: Dexterity and Vigor

Dexterity and Vigor Skills: War Cry

War Cry Talismans: Green turtle’s Talisman, Erdtree’s Favor, Crimson Seed Talisman

The Build depends on the high damage output of a greatsword and the fire that comes with it. The build is a quality build where you can maximize the damage by upgrading both the major stats of the weapon.

The talismans we are using are to increase your health and stamina recovery. You do need stamina at all times to get the most out of this build. The Erdtree’s favor will increase your stamina and health, allowing you to be more aggressive.

Use the skill War Cry on any side weapon. We will use the weapon in off hand to use the buffs provided by the skill, since we cannot change the skill on Godslayer’s Greatsword.

How to use Diablo Barbarian build

The build requires you to increase your damage output as much as you can. To do this, simply use the War Cry skill in the off-hand weapon then two-hand your sword. This will allow you to use the damage buff provided by the skill.

The build is quite simple, as you will hack and slash your way across the Lands between. You have high AR because of your investment in Strength and dexterity.

Additionally, you have the Queen’s Black flame that will allow you to further increase your damage. The fire damage can linger for a while and make you much more powerful.