Elden Ring has many armor sets for players who want to fashion their character as much as they want or even simply cosplay. This guide will let you know how to get the Elden Lord Armor Set in Elden Ring and outline its stats.

How to Get Elden Lord Armor Set in Elden Ring

In Elden Ring, you aspire to become the Elden Lord and lead the Lands Between to the era after Marika’s betrayal. Of course, the Elden Lord needs his own special armor set to flex his power.

This armor set, the Elden Lord, is worn by Godfrey, the First Elden Lord in the game and you can get it after you defeat Godfrey, First Elden Lord.

To get the Elden Lord armor set, you need to defeat Godfrey and Hoarah Loux, Warrior after you burn down the Erdtree. After you defeat the boss, head to Enia, the Finger Reader at the Roundtable Hall and she will sell you the entire armor set.

If you are having difficulty defeating Godfrey, or need information about Godfrey and Hoarah Loux, check out our Godfrey Boss Fight Guide.

Elden Lord Armor Stats

Elden Lord Armor set is a lightweight armor that provides balanced defense against magic and physical attacks. Like all armor sets, it consists of a helm, chest piece, gauntlets and leggings.