How To Get The Eccentric Set In Elden Ring

Eccentric Armor Set is one of the early game armors which can be worn by players to increase their defensive output.

This unusually colored chest piece is worn by Witch Hunter Jerren who is located in the Raya Lucaria Grand Library. You will encounter her at the end of the Sorceress Sellen Questline.

There are a total of four pieces (Eccentric’s Hood, Eccentric’s Armor, Eccentric’s Manchettes, and Eccentric’s Breeches) that you need to complete the Eccentric Armor Set. We have made a detailed guide following every step on how to get the full set.

Where to find the Eccentric Set in Elden Ring

To get an Eccentric Armor Set in Elden Ring, you simply need to progress to the end of the Sorceress Sellen Questline. This NPC can be first found in Waypoint Ruins in the Limgrave region where you can interact with her to begin her side quest.

During the quest, you will encounter her several times starting with Witchbane Ruins on the Weeping Peninsula and then in Seluvis’s Chamber located east of Ranni’s Rise.

You then need to head to the Raya Lucaria Grand Library where the final part of the quest will begin. Here, you will be given two choices to either challenge Sorceress Sellen or assist her.

Any one of these choices can be selected by interacting with red and gold summoning stones located at the entrance of the library. To get the Eccentric Armor Set in Elden Ring, you need to choose to Assist Sorceress Sellen.

Choosing this option, you need to assist her fight against Witch Hunter Jerren. The fight with the witch will be simple and can easily be finished with a few spells of Glintstone Cometshard.

You will then be rewarded with Eccentric Armor Set if you are successful in defeating Witch Hunter Jerren. Completing the same quest will also reward you with Lusat’s and Azur’s Armor sets.