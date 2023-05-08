How To Get Drake Knight Set In Elden Ring

The Drake Knight armor set is perhaps one of the most beautiful armor sets designed in Elden Ring. It is said to be worn by the Unmet Drake Knights who were a force to be reckoned with in the game’s lore.

The Drake Knight Set might not offer a lot in terms of protection but due to it being the lightweight armor class, you can use it for pretty much any build which requires you to be quick on your feet.

The Drake Knight Armor can be separated into four pieces; Helm, Armor, Gauntlets, and Greaves.

Where to find the Drake Knight armor set in Elden Ring

If you are looking to get the Drake Knight Armor early on in the game, then sorry to burst your bubble because that is not happening. Although the complete armor set can be obtained for a single chest and doesn’t require anything other than simply interacting with it, getting to the chest is what the problem is.

The set can be found in the Crumbling Farum Azula region. Before you make a trip there, you will have to take down the Fire Giant who will be in the Mountain Tops of Giants area. Once you are done, you will now be able to travel to Crumbling Farum Azula.

You will have to head straight for the Dragon Temple Rooftop site of grace.

Once you reach the marked location, jump down on the slanted rooftop and then onto the balcony right next to it. On the balcony, there will be two Warhawks, you can choose to take them down or just run past them and parkour onto the balcony down below to the right side.

Drop further down onto another rooftop. Walk over to the edge and you will see a floating platform towards your left. Jump on the platform and then again jump on the circular balcony around the lift area.

Follow the path until you reach the opposite end and there you will find a chest with Drake Knight Armor Set inside.

Drake Knight Set stats

Drake Knight Armor set is a medium to lightweight armor set and offers reasonable protection against different kinds of attacks. If we are looking at the Damage Negation offered by the armor then the stats will be something like Physical (22.6), Strike (23.6), Slash (19.1), and Pierce (22.6).

Though the damage negations might not look like enough, the armor is lightweight so you can balance that out by constantly being on the move and avoiding taking any direct hits.

The Resistance side of things is also standing at just the spot where you can consider it decent armor. Aside from Robustness (110), there is not much that can be expected from the Drake Knight Set.

The rest of the Resistance stats are as follows: Immunity (60), Focus (50), Vitality (50), and Poise (40).