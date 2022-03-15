Elden Ring has many weapons, and finding them all on your own is a daunting task. This guide will help you find the Dismounter Curved Greatsword in Elden Ring tell you the requirements to use it.

Where to Find Dismounter Curved Greatsword in Elden Ring

The weapon is a Curved Greatsword that scales primarily with Dexterity and Strength. The weapon has D scaling in both Strength and Dexterity and requires 19 Strength and 16 Dexterity to wield.

Dismounter Curved Greatsword deals Physical Attack damage of 138 and a Crit Damage of 100. You can also apply Ashes of War or incantations on it according to your playstyle to increase the weapon’s efficiency.

Many users have suggested that Infusion with the Quality scale proves to be the best option for the Dismounter Curved Greatsword.

This weapon is not found directly in the world but is dropped as a random drop from Northern Mercenaries. These mercenaries are found commonly in Limgrave. Northern Mercenaries are the Mongolian-looking enemies found in almost all enemy groups in Limgrave.

Even though you can find these enemies almost everywhere, we recommend a single Northern Mercenary who is found by a bonfire on the beach near the Stormfoot Catacombs Site of Grace.

The player cursor in this picture is at the location of the lone Northern Mercenary. You can farm him quite easily to get the sword.

We recommend going in with a Silver Pickled Fowl Foot or a Gold Pickled Fowl Foot to increase your item discovery, increasing the chances of the mercenary dropping the curved Greatsword.