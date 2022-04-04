Elden Ring is the latest entry in the Soulsborne series by From Software. It is filled with a huge arsenal of weapons for the players to choose from based on their playstyle. This guide will teach you Where to Find Death’s Poker in Elden Ring.

Elden Ring Death’s Poker Stats

Death’s Poker is one of the best weapons in Elden Ring, just like Moonveil Katana and Rivers of Blood.

It is a Greatsword that has Frost Buildup as a passive effect similar to the blood loss buildup and reduces damage negation and stamina recovery once it hits.

Death’s Poker has basic stats of 123 Physical damage and 36 Magical damage. It scales upon Strength, Dexterity, and Intelligence. This weapon requires 15 Strength, 17 Dexterity, and 11 Intelligence to utilize it fully.

Its Special Attack is Ghostflame Ignition which deals moderate damage and increases frost buildup significantly. It requires 15 focus points to use.

Where to Find Death’s Poker in Elden Ring

To find this weapon, you will need to defeat a Death Rite Bird found in Caelid. It is one of the many open-world bosses found in the game.

To locate it, you will have to teleport to Southern Aeonia Swamp Bank and then head southeast until you encounter a Death Rite Bird.

If you haven’t unlocked the Site of Grace, follow the main road until you reach the site of grace. The boss will only spawn at night, so make sure to change the time by sitting at the site of grace before heading towards the boss.

How to Defeat the Death Rite Bird in Elden Ring

You cannot just charge into the fray for this boss and go full melee on the boss because the boss is a mid-game level enemy and immune to everything except Scarlet Rot.

To defeat the boss, you will need to be at least level 60 or 65. However, there are other ways to defeat the boss if you are just starting the game and want that weapon specifically.

To Defeat the boss, you can try a couple of different approaches based on your build.

Go full melee and defeat the boss if you are level 80. Be careful of its Frost attacks which will deplete your stamina and reduce your damage negation.

If you are a newbie and want that weapon, we recommend you use this to stack up on as many runes as you can, and then you will have to buy a bow and a lot of arrows.

After that, you need to keep shooting at the boss until it dies. If the boss charges at you, you can just run away on Torrent.

Since the boss does not regenerate its health, you can keep repeating the process until it dies. Once the Death Rite Bird dies, you will get the Death’s Poker Greatsword.