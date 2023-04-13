How To Get Crucible Scale Talisman In Elden Ring

When it comes to mitigating damage from all damage types in Elden Ring, equipping the Crucible Scale Talisman is going to specifically help you against Critical damage weapons.

It is one of the more useful talismans you can find in the game, especially against enemies and bosses that do a lot of critical attacks.

Crucible Scale Talisman location in Elden Ring

The Crucible Scale Talisman can be looted from an altar inside the Leyndell Catacombs in Elden Ring.

The catacombs are full of twists and turns and so, getting to the exact Crucible Scale Taliman location can be a bit confusing.

The first step to getting this talisman is to go to the Altus Plateau on your map and visit the Leyndell, Ashen Capital.

From there, you have to go to the Leyndell Catacombs for which you need to keep dropping down till you reach a subterranean area known as the Subterranean Shunning Grounds.

After that, you have to look for a Site of Grace known as the Underground Roadside. Rest at this Site of Grace and then drop down again through the ladder located to your left which leads you to a grim room.

Watch out for a massive crab-like enemy here known as the Giant Crayfish that can crush you if not taken down or avoided. You can also acquire a tool here known as the Mohg’s Shackle.

Now you will reach your second Site of Grace known as the Leyndell Catacombs from where you will continue forward and face an interesting enemy.

You will start noticing flames of fire appearing in the area. Follow the fire to get to its source. You will discover an imp pillar made up of stone that is throwing these flames. Hit this imp pillar and it will start moving up and down so that you can ride it to go upwards.

Once you go up, you will find yourself in a room with a Monster Enemy that is guarding the altar with the talisman. This enemy, known as an Omen, is moving slowly but it carries heavy weapons that can deal great damage.

Take the Omen down and go to the altar at the end of the room. There you will find the Crucible Scale Talisman waiting for you.

Crucible Scale Talisman effects

The Crucible Scale Talisman weighs 1.1g and reduces the damage taken by a critical attack by 30 percent which is quite great in terms of damage reduction.

It greatly enhances the critical damage negation and is suitable with various builds so it is definitely a talisman every player should add to their inventory.