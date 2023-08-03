Where To Find Black Knife Hood In Elden Ring

Protection from incoming attack is the vital function of Armor, and Black Knife Hood provides similar functionality in Elden Ring. This armor piece falls in the Helm category and helps protect the head.

From the cosmetics perspective, it adds the Black Assassin’s appearance to the character. Locating Black Knife Hood is not hard in Elden Ring, but this guide will help you with all the steps.

Black Knife Hood location in Elden Ring

Black Knife Hood, and the whole set is in the Consecrated Snowfield region of Elden Ring. This area is locked initially, and you must follow several steps to access this area.

There is only one way to reach Consecrated Snowfield region: the Grand Lift of Rold. Haligtree Secret Medallion is a unique item needed to unlock the Grand Lift of Rold.

Make your way to the Albinaurics Village and defeat Albus boss to find the first half of the Haligtree Secret Medallion. Similarly, for the other half, you must travel to the Mountaintops of the Giants region in Elden Ring and defeat Commander Niall.

Once you have both pieces, go to the Grand Lift of Rold for the Black Knife Hood and travel to the Consecrated Snowfield Region. From there, approach Ordina Liturgical Town by traveling Northeast from the starting point of the region. You will reach the town once you pass through the frozen Ravine.

Here you can find a long set of staircases rising to a raised platform in the sky. These stairs have arches underneath them. In one of the arches, the player will find out the corpse of the Black Knife Assassin in Elden Ring.

You must inspect and loot the corpse to get the Black Knife Armor set. This set includes four armor pieces. These are:

Black Knife Hood

Black Knife

Black Knife Armor

Black Knife Gauntlets

Black Knife Greaves

Black Knife Hood stats

The basic function of the armor is to provide physical resistance from all incoming attacks. Using Black Hood Armor will offer the same function. Black Knife Hood also boosts the character’s Robustness, Immunity, Focus, and Vitality.