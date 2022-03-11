Shields play a vital role in your fights as they increase the chances of your survival by mitigating lethal hits. In this Elden Ring Best Shields guide, we will tell you about the best shields that you can get in Elden Ring and how to get them. Without any further ado, let’s get into it.

Elden Ring Best Shields

Shields can function differently depending on how you want to use them. You can use Shields for blocking as well as parrying and some even for attacking!

There are some other factors as well that play a huge role while picking up a Shield. These factors are your playstyle, shield weight, stat requirement, guard boost and damage reduction.

Generally, Light Shields are used for parrying, Medium Shields are used for blocking with great stability while the Greatshields are used for blocking but with less stability than the Medium Shields due to their heavy weights.

We have compiled a list of Best Shields that Elden Ring offers you.

Spiralhorn Shield

Spiralhorn Shield is one of the best shields if you are fond of Parrying as it is a Light Shield with 2 weight and it also improves with Dexterity and Strength.

You can get Spiralhorn Shield on a corpse near Mausoleum Compound.

Brass Shield

Brass Shield is one of the best Medium Shields that you will find in Elden Ring as it has the best overall Damage Negation Stats.

You can get Brass Shield from Godrick Soldiers and Raya Lucaria Soldiers.

Erdtree Greatshield

Erdtree Shield is one of the best Greatshields that you can find in Elden Ring as it improves with Strength and Faith while negating most of the physical damage. Instead of using FP, Erdtree is Stamina based.

You can get Erdtree Greatshield from the two Tree Sentinels protecting the Outer Wall Phantom Tree.

Golden Greatshield

Golden Greatshield is one of the best Greatshields that Elden Ring has to offer. It completely negates all the physical damage and other damage types as well.

It’s quite heavy but you can use skills with your right-hand armament. You can get the Golden Greatshield by defeating the Gold Dragon Cult Knights.

Beast Crest Heater Shield

Beast Crest Heater Shield is a Medium Shield that improves the Strength and weighs 3.5 to be exact. This shield provides a balance between defense and weight.

You can get Beast Crest Heater Shield from a corpse near the Beast Crest Heater knight. The corpse will be sitting on a grace near the church.

Gilded Iron Shield

Gilded Iron Shield is one of light shields that has great guard against physical damage. This shield has 3 weight and 69 damage blocking and can negate a decent amount of magic and incantations as well.

You can get Gilded Iron Shield from a corpse in Weeping Peninsula at the Pilgrimage Church.

Scripture Wooden Shield

Scripture Wooden Shield is one of the lightest and fastest shield in Elden Ring with a weight of 1.5 and is excellent for parrying attacks but it is quite weak.

You can get Scripture Wooden Shield at the start if you choose the Astrologer Class.

Jellyfish Shield

Jellyfish Shield is one of the lightest Greatshields used for normal and heavy attacks. Only FP will be used for casting, but it has Contagious Fury Skill that provides 20% damage buff for 30 seconds.

You can get Jellyfish Shield from a corpse surrounded by four Jellyfish, north of Foot of the Four Belfries Grace Site.

Carian Knight’s Shield

Carian Knight’s Shield is a Medium shield that weighs 4.5 and improves with Intelligence, Strength and Dexterity. It also provides a balance between weight and defense.

You can get Carian Knight’s Shield by defeating the Carian Knight, Moongru at the Raya Lucaria Academy.