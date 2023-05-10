How To Get Armorer’s Cookbook 2 In Elden Ring

In times of need, you don’t always have the luxury of going out on scavenger hunts to look for the items you need. Sometimes a man gotta craft and for crafting in Elden Ring, we need recipes and recipes come from Cookbooks.

Fortunately, the game is filled with tons of those and if you don’t know how to use one then we have a detailed guide on Cookbook in Elden Ring. This guide is going to be specifically about Armorer’s Cookbook 2 in Elden Ring, where to find it, and what will we get in return.

Armorer’s Cookbook 2 location in Elden Ring

Armorer’s Cookbook 2 is one of many in the series but this one is particularly about fire weapons. So if you are feeling like setting some things ablaze then this one is must have in your arsenal.

Getting this cookbook is also quite simple as you don’t have to complete any sort of quest in order to get it. All you have to do is give money and buy the book. Yes, it is that simple.

As to where you can buy Armorer’s Cookbook 2, you can get it from the Nomadic Merchant for 600 Runes. The seller of the recipe book can be found along the coastal area in Limgrave.

All you have to do is start at the Coastal Cave site of grace which is found at the beach along the coast of Western Limgrave. Starting from there, you have to start walking towards the South and you will come across an old man, sitting by the fire, on a wooden log, in utter solitary.

Go up to him, have a conversation and he will sell you this Armorer’s Cookbook for 600 Runes only.

Armorer’s Cookbook 2 recipes

Now that you have gotten your hands on the shiny new Cookbook, take a peek inside and you will find the following four recipes:

Firebone Arrow

Firebone Arrow (Fletched)

Firebone Bolt

Neutralizing Boluses

You might have noticed that most of the items which you can craft upon purchasing the Armorer’s Cookbook are fire-related and will cause fire damage. So if your build focuses on fire damage in any way or you prefer ranged attacks then this might be the perfect thing to get you off the ground.

Now let us have a look at each of the items individually.

Firebone Arrow

As the name suggests, it is an arrow that can be used in either a bow or a crossbow. Hitting the target will cause fire damage of (90) and physical damage of (10). You will need the following items to craft 10x Firebone Arrows:

3x Thin Animal Bones

1x Smouldering Butterfly

You can carry a total of 99 Firebone Arrows at a single time.

Firebone Arrow (Fletched)

This is another version of the normal Firebone Arrow with the addition of fletching. The damage dealt (Fire (90), Physical (10)) by the arrow remains the same, however, due to the animal feather attached at the end, the arrow travels a longer distance and is much more precise than before.

You will need the following items to craft the Fletched Firebone Arrow:

3x Thin Animal Bones

1x Smouldering Butterfly

1x Flight Pinion

Once again, the total limit of carry at any point remains the same, 99.

Firebone Bolt

The third recipe in Armorer’s Cookbook is for the Firebone Bolt. Once again, it is a type of arrow but due to the reason that it is made from a heavier material, the physical damage (15) it does is slightly higher than a normal arrow. The enhanced pierce damage comes at the cost of reduced fire damage (75).

You will need the following items to craft Firebone Bolts:

2x Thin Beastbones

1x Smouldering Butterfly

Neutralizing Boluses

The final item on the list is the Neutralizing Boluses. Unlike all the other items, it is not a weapon but a lifesaver because it is a consumable item that helps reduce the effects of poison and alleviates the poison buildup in the body. You will need the following items to craft Neutralizing Boluses:

1x Herba

1x Cave Moss

1x Great Dragonfly Head

You can have a maximum of 99 in your stock.