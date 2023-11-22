How to Get Dragonscale Armor in Skyrim

Dragon armor is considered one of the toughest in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. This armor set is available in both heavy and light variants and not only brings protection in combat but also gives a unique look that every player loves to wear.

The light armor set is named Dragonscale Armor, while the heavy armor set is named Dragonplate Armor or Dragonbone Armor.

Regarding armor qualifications, Dragon Armor is top, as it offers the best block ratings and considerable weight. The added benefits are the enchantments and perks that accompany the armor or can be added separately throughout the game. While Daedric Armor takes the first place in heavy armor, Dragonscale Armor is the right choice in light armor.

Just as the two names of Dragon Armor suggest, one utilizes dragon scales in its crafting, and the other utilizes bones, scales, and leather stripes. In this article, we will dwell on the requirements and stats of each item in the Dragonscale Armor set and even discuss a different version of the Dragonscale armor that players can find at the beginning of the game. This armor is statistically stronger than the smithed light armor set and can be obtained easily.

How To Craft Dragonscale Armor

Before you think about getting to begin crafting yourself the light armor Dragonscale, you have to make sure that your Smithing skill is level 100 as you require the Dragon Armor Perk. Once that is out of the way, all you have to do is collect the items required to smith the armor:

Dragonscale (Kill the dragons in Skyrim and loot their remains for Dragonscale and no, you can’t get these anywhere esle.)

Leather Strips (Cut leather on tanning racks to obtain leather strips)

Leather (Convert animal hide into leather on tanning racks)

Iron Ingot (Smelt Iron Ores at a smelter to obtain Iron Ingots)

Once you have the above items in a hefty amount, you are ready to start smithing your Dragonscale Armor set.

Dragonscale Armor (Chest)

The Dragonscale Armor chest piece comes with a sleek dark design that shows the scales aspect of the whole armor. Mounted on the shoulders and around the front of the neck area are the claws and teeth of the dragon pointing out towards the outer side. There are also shoulder covers built up of dragon scales.

Requirements:

Dragonscale x4

Leather x1

Leather Strips x3

Iron Ingot x2

Dragonscale Boots

The Dragonscale Boots are rather heavy looking on display. The scales fall from the top and cover the one below it, with iron shoes and heels of leather.

Requirements:

Dragonscale x2

Leather x1

Leather Strips x2

Iron Ingot x1

Dragonscale Gauntlets

Dragonscale gauntlets complement the same look as the boots, with the scales coming down from the shoulders to the hands. The fingers and hands are made up of leather. Seeing the ironwork around the arm area shows that wearing such gloves in real life might just be one of the hardest things to do.

Requirements:

Dragonscale x2

Leather x1

Leather Strips x2

Iron Ingot x1

Dragonscale Helmet

Definitely the piece from the set that resonates with dragon armor; the helmet has a set of horns on the top of the forehead and another set of horns going from the sides. The face area is open, so it does not fit in the category of masks, but once worn, it does cause a shadow on the face, concealing the facial features to some extent.

Requirements:

Dragonscale x2

Leather x1

Leather Strips x1

Iron Ingot x1

Dragonscale Shield

One of the coolest-looking shields in Skyrim, the dragonscale shield works up to its expectations. However, it does add up to the overall weight of the armor. The front has an astounding metal design with six horns coming out of it and going in different directions in pairs of twos. The lower and outer part comprises more of the scales than iron.

Requirements:

Dragonscale x4

Leather Strips x2

Iron Ingot x2

How To Get Dragon Armor At Level 1

As Dragonscale armor is tough to get in the game, with requirements such as 100 smithing skill, there is an alternative that players can easily approach to obtain the dragon armor because of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition Creation Club. It is called the ‘Studded Dragonscale Armor’ and can be obtained by completing one simple quest early in Skyrim. This armor set is a part of the Alternative Armors-Dragon Scale Creation.

Head over to Windhelm and make your way to the Windhelm stables. Once at the Windhelm stables, go to the central building called “Candlehearth Hall”. Enter and walk towards the corridor in front of you. As soon as you enter the corridor, pick up the book titled ‘The Crimson Dirks, v4’ on your right. You will have to go through the whole book to start the quest “Tilted Scales.” Head on out of the building and make your way to the destination, as shown below.

As you are about to reach the marker, you will come across a skeleton warrior. Defeat the skeleton warrior and loot his remains to obtain the overlook key. Now go to the overlook, defeat the two skeletons, and open the gate behind a chest. Search the chest, and you will find the Studded Dragonscale Armor set along with some random loot.

Dragonscale Armor Comparison with other Dragon Armor

So, we have come to know that there are a total of three different types of Dragon Armor. The Dragonscale Armor, The Studded Dragonscale Armor, and the Dragonplate Armor (Dragonbone Armor). Now, let’s look into a little comparison between the three.

If we consider the general user consensus, the Studded Dragonscale Armor set is the best out of the three as it grants users upgrade options even at such high base ratings, and it is light in weight, which makes it a perfect set of armor for most of the builds in Skyrim.

It is to keep in mind that statistically, Dragonscale sits behind Dragonplate and Studded Dragonscale armor sets. Dragonplate armor is a heavy armor set, which is the biggest negative when it comes to comparison for the best set of armor. However, if you are playing with a build in Skyrim that requires heavy armor, Dragonplate Armor is definitely the one to consider. This doesn’t mean that Dragonscale Armor isn’t good enough. Apart from esthetics, it provides decent protection and is a good choice to have in your inventory.