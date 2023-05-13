Smithing is an art to craft different weapons and armor. This crafting technique is dependent on your skill level. You can acquire different perks ranging from Steel Smithing to Dragon Armor to forge some quality weapons and armor. You can perform Smithing only at certain places like blacksmith’s and this Skyrim Smithing Guide will take you to all the blacksmith locations and advantages of smithing.

Skyrim Smithing Guide and Blacksmith Locations

You require the following tools for smithing which will help you craft and upgrade equipment:

Grindstone – It helps to sharpen your weapons for extra damage.

Workbench – You can improve your armor depending upon the skill level.

Forge – You can forge new weapons and armors from the raw materials which is dependent on your Smithing skill perks.

For the raw materials used in Smithing, you need the following workstations:

Tanning Rack – You can create leather from the hides obtained from different animals.

Smelter – You can create ingots from raw ore or dwemer scrap.

The following quests increase the Smithing skills:

Retrieving Rjorn’s Drum for Giraud Gemane which can be found in the Bards College in solitude.

Retrieving Queen Freydis’ Sword for Oengul War Anvil which can be found in the Windhelm.

Retrieving Night Fall on Sentinal for Rustleif in Dawnstar.

Retrieving The Last Scabbard of Akrash for Ghorz Gra-Bagol which is in the Markrath.

Ancient Knowledge Active Effect is a great tool to increase the rate of Smithing skill gain by 15%.

Perks

Steel Smithing

You can forge Steel Armor and Weapons and improve them twice as much.

Skill Required –

Perk Required –

Acrane Blacksmith

Magical weapons and armor can be improved.

Skill Required – 60

Perk Required – Steel Smithing

Dwarven Smithing

Dwarven armor and weapons can be created at the forges and improved twice.

Skill Required – 30

Perk Required – Steel Smithing

Orcish Smithing

Orcish weapons and armors can be forged and improved double time.

Skill Required – 30

Perk Required – Dwarven Smithing

Ebony Smithing

Ebony weapons and armor can be created and improved.

Skill Required – 80

Perk Required – Orcish Smithing

Daedric Smithing

Daedric weapons and armor can be created at the forges and improved.

Skill Required – 90

Perk Required – Ebony Smithing

Elven Smithing

Elven weapons and armor can be forged and improved twice as much.

Skill Required – 30

Perk Required – Steel Smithing

Advanced Armors

You can forge scale and plate armor and improve it twice as much.

Skill Required – 50

Perk Required – Elven Smithing

Glass Smithing

Glass armor and weapons can be created and improved.

Skill Required – 70

Perk Required – Advanced Armors

Dragon Armor

You can make Dragon armor and improve it double time.

Skill Required – 100

Perk Required – Daedric Smithing or Glass Smithing

These are the locations where you can practice your blacksmith skills to forge weapons and armor:

Riverwood

Location. Just outside Alvor’s house.

Markarth

Location. Near the silver mines, there is a covered bridge where you can find a blacksmith.

Whiterun

Location. You can find one outside Warmaiden’s near Whiterun’s main gate.

Windhelm

Location. Beside the market, next to the main gate.

Riften

Location. It’s in the middle section of the town, to the west side of the market.