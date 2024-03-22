How Stat Growth Works In Dragon’s Dogma 2

The way your stat growth works in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is a bit different from the last iteration. Just like in the previous game, your stat growth is influenced by your Vocation. As you level up and gain experience, your stats will increase based on your current vocation.

However, the way the stats change as you swap Vocations or Classes has changed in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Without wasting any time, let us tell you how the stat growth will work this time and whether it is better than the last game.

How Stats change when you swap Vocations in Dragon’s Dogma 2

In the original Dragon’s Dogma, whenever you leveled up, you would automatically gain stats based on your current vocation. However, if you changed your vocation, your new vocation would still continue to use the old stats. For example, if you started as a Mage and switched to a Strider after 20 levels, your Strider will have to make use of Mage’s stats.

Luckily, this has changed in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Now, whenever you switch vocations, your Base stats will automatically readjust according to the new vocation’s preferred stats. However, your new vocation will also provide a stat boost to your stats to establish a baseline.

FYI Whenever you level up, you gain a set number of stat points that are distributed across all main stats: Strength, Defense, Magick, Magick Defense. The ratio in which they are distributed is determined by your vocation, just like the original game.

This way, if you are leveling up a Fighter and switch to Mage, instead of fully becoming a mage with weak Strength and Defense but high Magick, you will retain some of the benefits of your Fighter levels and have better Strength and Defense than someone who purely leveled up as a Mage.

That also means that the bonus stats you acquired during those early levels of Dragon’s Dogma 2 will not count towards your new Mage vocation, so your Magick will be a bit weaker than a pure Mage.

The baseline stats established by each vocation ensure that you aren’t underpowered when switching vocations. This significant change allows you to switch between classes more frequently. Now you have an opportunity to try out new playstyles and gain bonuses from other vocations.

Below is an example of this stat growth of my character, which was leveled up from 1 to 13 as a Mage.

Another thing to keep in mind is that stats play a very small role in your character build in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Gear determines the bulk of your survivability, offense, and general playstyle. So as long as you have good gear, you will not be at a disadvantage even if you switch to a different vocation very late in the game.

FYI You will see some temporary boosts in the Stats because of equipable items like the Ring of Assurance, but these will not move to the Vocation you switch to.

You can now test each class before selecting the one you want to continue with. Different classes have different prioritized stat growth in Dragon’s Dogma 2. The list below highlights the stat growth of the starting vocations