Dragon’s Dogma 2 The Stolen Throne: How To Join The Masquerade

The Stolen Throne is a main quest in Dragon’s Dogma 2 that will have you trying to learn more about the False Sovran. You will get this quest by speaking to Brant at The Stardrop Inn in Vernworth. Selecting Tell me of the masquerade during the conversation will trigger this quest.

Brant will give you the Eventide Mask that will help you join the Masquerade so you can figure out who exactly is this False Sovran. However, the Eventide Mask is not enough, and you will still need formal attire to enter the Masquerade Hall in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Before joining the Masquerade, I recommend talking to Brant again and starting the Caged Magistrate quest to get the Gaol Key. This can help you later in the quest to complete it.

FYI The Eventide Mask can ensure the guards don’t bother you when you enter the jail to talk to the Magistrate, so equipping it and completing the Caged Magistrate quest before The Stolen Throne is a good option.

How to join the Masquerade in Dragon’s Dogma 2

To join the Masquerade without getting caught, you will first need the Formal Raiment (Courtly Tunic and Courtly Breeches). There are multiple ways to get them. You can buy them from the vendors and find them for free.

To find them nearby, enter the Comptroller’s Home in Vernworth. It is pretty easy to find, but I have included the map image to help you reach it quickly. As soon as you enter it, take the stairs in front and turn left.

Enter the first door on the right, and you can find the Courtly Tunic beside the bed. Head out and enter the other room, whose door is opposite the stairs you came from. Here, beside the bed, you can find the Courtly Breeches. This will help you in several other quests, like The Feast of Deception.

If you don’t find any Courtly set items, you can head to the Guest Quarter in Vernworth Castle to get them from the chest. Once you have all the required items, equip them and go to the Masquerade Hall in Dragon’s Dogma 2. It is south of the Comptroller’s Home, so you can easily reach it.

You can only find and join a Masquerade at night, so if it is a daytime event, you will get a no masquerade message from the hall guards in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Moreover, the Masquerade does not happen every night, so if you don’t find one, you must skip a day and revisit.

FYI You can skip the Masquerade part by first completing the An Unsettling Encounter quest. After this, you only have to visit Wilhelmina, a romanceable character in Rose Chateau Bordelrie.

The bench where you can skip time is just around the corner of the Comptroller’s Home. The guards will let you enter the hall once the masquerade is happening and you wear the correct attire.

This is how you can enter the Masquerade. If you enter the hall for the first time, you will unlock an achievement/trophy called Nobles’ Night Out.

TIP If you get caught by guards, you can use the Gaol Key I asked you to get earlier to escape and rest for a few days to try again.

Follow the False Sovran through the secret door

Now, your objective is to find the False Sovran at the Masquerade, but the game doesn’t give you any location for him, just the overall objective area.

As you move to the circular hall, you will see a cutscene in which a shady guy, the False Sovran, walks into the Hallway. You must follow him, so turn back and enter the same hallway. As you get to the end, turn left, and here, you will need to spot a secret rock door in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Sometimes, you can find people walking through it, making it easier to spot. If not, the picture above will help you identify it. It is actually between the first two pillars on the right side wall. If you still can’t find it, just hug the wall and keep walking forward till you eventually bump into it, forcing the door open.

FYI The secret door or the one behind it will not open if it is late at night. You will need to rest on the bench and visit again the next night to go through it.

Go through the secret door and another door right in front of it, and take the path on the right. This is an outdoor path; you will find a door with Red Curtains at its end. Enter it, and this will start a cutscene with Wilhelmina, who will let you see the truth about the False Sovran and the people who are actually pulling his strings.

After the cutscene, Wilhelmina will give you a membership card to the brothel so you can return here whenever you want. Once you have done this, you must return to Captain Brant at The Stardrop Inn to complete The Stolen Throne quest in Dragon’s Dogma 2. As a reward, you get a Wakestone Shard and 6500 gold.