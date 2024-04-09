Dragon’s Dogma 2 All Seeker’s Token Locations

Seeker’s Tokens are basically a unique collectible item that will have the appearance of a giant gold coin in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Since there are a total of 240 Seeker’s Tokens, you will be spending a lot of your time finding these specific items while exploring various areas, including cliff edges, rooftops, etc.

To find Seeker’s Tokens in Dragon’s Dogma 2, it is highly recommended that you switch to the Mage vocation and unlock the Levitate core skill so that you can easily get to some of the difficult-to-reach areas when searching for these Seeker’s Tokens.

TIP Seeker’s Tokens give off a slight glowy smoke, so look for that to spot the tokens easily once you are near them, especially at night. The Trickster vocation’s Detection augment will also reveal nearby Seeker’s Tokens.

The best part about finding a Seeker’s Token is that you can exchange it in return for useful rare gear items such as rings, etc. You can turn in these Seeker’s Tokens at any Vocation guild you come across in any quantity you wish. However, you only get rewards for turning in 220 Tokens out of the total 240. So, the remaining can be sent to other players as gifts or set as rewards for your Pawn quest.

There are a total of 11 rewards that can be unlocked by turning in a specific number of Seeker’s Tokens:

Ferrystone: Seeker Token (x1)

Ring of Vehemence: Seeker Token (x5)

Ring of Triumph: Seeker Token (x15)

Dowsing Spikes: Seeker Token (x30)

Twilight Star: Seeker Token (x50)

Ring of Profusion: Seeker Token (x70)

Champion's Mantle: Seeker Token (x90)

Eternal Bond: Seeker Token (x120)

Charming Corset: Seeker Token (x150)

Legion's Might: Seeker Token (x180)

Ring of Endeavor: Seeker Token (x220)

FYI In this particular guide, however, we will only be covering the location of 80 of these Seeker’s Tokens. Collecting 80 tokens unlocks The Collector achievement/trophy in Dragon’s Dogma 2, even though you can get in-game rewards for turning in up to 220 Seeker’s Tokens.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Vermund Seeker’s Tokens

Since Vermund is the largest, and the first area you gain access to, we will be covering the Seeker’s Tokens you can find in there instead of all the other regions.

If you are just going for The Collector achievement, Vermund’s sub-regions, including North-West Vermund, Central Vermund, and lastly, Vernworth city and palace, will have more than enough Seeker’s Tokens in Dragon’s Dogma 2 for you to unlock the achievement.

Seeker’s Token #1

Head to the Borderwatch Outpost in Dragon’s Dogma 2, situated on the western side of the Northern Vermund. There, you will find two open sheds near the right side of the gate. All you will need to do is climb up the wooden wagon and proceed to reach the roof of the Forge shed. This way, you will find a Seeker’s Token present on one of them.

Seeker’s Token #2

Follow the road south from the Borderwatch Outpost, and after reaching the mid-section, you simply head left towards the cliff side. Make your way down the rocks and then proceed to jump towards the other side.

Climb the rocks next and go to the left corner towards the chest. If you move a little way towards the edge of the cliff, you will find a Seeker’s Token.

Seeker’s Token #3

The third Seeker’s Token will be located on the west side of the road that leads you toward the Martyr’s Resting Place. You can simply turn right and go down the path alongside the cliff. Jump down the rocks and you will easily spot the Seeker’s Token on one of the rocks.

Seeker’s Token #4

Once you reach the location marked on the map above all you will need to do is to climb up rocks and then head straight in the right direction.

You will come across a campfire next to a bunch of rocks. On that pile of rocks, you will find a nest, and the Seeker’s Token will be present in that nest.

Seeker’s Token #5

You will need to get to the Campsite which is situated on the west section of the Borderwatch Outpost. Once you reach this specific area, you will need to head towards the edge of the cliff and jump to the lower section. You will find the Seeker’s Token present at the edge of the rocks on the left side.

Seeker’s Token #6

In order to find this Seeker’s Token in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you will need to go to the location marked on the map above. You will spot some red berry bushes and next to those, you will find a nest. The Seeker’s Token will be present inside the nest.

Seeker’s Token #7

Follow the marked location to the eastern part of Vermund, and you will come across a large statue with a wolf head present at the feet of the statue. Go behind this statue and there you will a Seeker’s Token present there.

Seeker’s Token #8

In order to reach the token location marked above, you will need to enter the cave and go straight until you reach an opening. There, you will observe a short statue at the edge of the cliff, so go towards it and then jump down into the flower bed.

Upon landing, you will observe a grave hidden among the flower beds. Go to the grave, and you will find a Seeker’s Token next to it.

Seeker’s Token #9

For this Seeker’s Token you will need to enter the Waterfall Cave in Dragon’s Dogma 2. All you will need to do is navigate through this cave and take two right turns to reach a chest. The Seeker’s Token will be present out in the open on the right side of this specific chest.

Seeker’s Token #10

You will also come across another Seeker’s Token which will be present in a Waterfall cave situated on the East end of Northern Vermund. However, this token will be a little harder to discover since you will need to climb the rocky walls present within the cave to reach it.

Once you reach the ledge you will notice that the Seeker’s Token will be present near the edge so you can easily collect it.

Seeker’s Token #11

The next seeker’s token in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is found in the area called Gathering of the Beast. This place is situated on the southeastern end of Vermund. There, you will need to climb the ruined pillars and reach the isolated pillar on the right side.

Once you manage to climb this specific pillar you will find the Seeker’s Token present on the edge.

Seeker’s Token #12

You can make your way north from the Gathering of the Beast area, and this way, you will find a cliff ahead. Climb that cliff and head to the left corner. There, you will find a chest, and if you walk a little way further, you will also observe a Seeker’s Token near the wall so you can simply add it to your inventory.

Seeker’s Token #13

For this Seeker’s Token, make your way to the Cavern of the Forsaken in Dragon’s Dogma 2, present on the south road of Northern Vermund. Once you reach this place, head inside the cave and continue straight for a while until you reach an open space.

From there, head right, jump across the rocks and continue straight until you find a way out of the cave. You will reach a ledge and there you will find the Seeker token next to a barrel and a wooden box.

Seeker’s Token #14

You will need to continue on the road past the Cavern of the Forsaken dungeon and then take a sharp left before reaching the fork in the road. The Seeker’s Token can be observed out in the open on the edge of the cliff, so go ahead and grab it.

Seeker’s Token #15

You can find a Seeker’s Token present a little way south of Mt. Alles Tunnel. All you will need to do is get to the wooden bridge present here, and instead of taking the bridge, head down to the left corner. After reaching the edge, jump down to the rocks below, and there you can salvage the Seeker’s Token with relative ease in DD2.

Seeker’s Token #16

Make your way to the base of Mt. Alles, which is situated at Northern Vermund in Dragon’s Dogma 2. You will find yourself at a dangerous cliffside so you will need to carefully jump down to reach the lower rocky area.

Once you do that, you will notice a white statue with a wolf’s head on its feet on your left side. Jump towards the statue and move around it to find the Seeker’s Token.

Seeker’s Token #17

You will need to cross the bridge and then turn right and move past the rocky area to reach a small saurian encampment. Eliminate all the monsters present here and look towards the base of the cliff. There, you will find the Seeker’s Token resting on one of the rocks.

Seeker’s Token #18

Head west from the Riverside Ruins waypoint until you come across a campsite. From there, head left, and you will find a broken wall ahead, so climb the rocks to reach the top side. You will observe two towers so move along the wall on your left and jump towards the other side. This way you will find a Seeker’s Token present near the edge of the cliff.

Seeker’s Token #19

Make your way west of the Indigent Badlands dungeon, and you will come across some ruins. Go inside and destroy the barrels in the right room. Eventually, you will find a ladder that you can climb down to reach the basement section.

Once inside, break the wooden boxes on the left end. The Seeker’s Token is underneath one of them.

Seeker’s Token #20

For this Seeker’s Token, go to the marked location on the DD2 map above. After passing through the forest, you will observe a Seeker’s Token resting on one of the rocks present ahead of you. Climb the rock, and the token is yours for the taking.

Seeker’s Token #21

Take the road east from the Central Vermund area, and once the road splits, head south to reach the location marked on the map above. You will observe some large rocks on your left side so follow them to the point where they end. Climb those rocks to reach the top side and you will discover a Seeker’s Token there.

Seeker’s Token #22

You can find the Seeker’s Token quite easily by venturing north from the Timeworn Shaft dungeon towards the cliffside. Once you reach the end, the token will be present there, so you can pick it up and add it to your inventory.

Seeker’s Token #23

You can also find another Seeker’s Token present on the east side of the Timeworn Shaft dungeon in Dragon’s Dogma 2. All you need to do is climb up the rocky wall, and you will find the token easily.

Seeker’s Token #24

You will need to head east from your earlier location, where you discovered the Seeker’s Token. Eventually, you will reach a small cliff. Climb it and continue ahead to find a large white statue. Go behind this statue, and you will find the Token.

Seeker’s Token #25

Go across the Underbridge Grotto, and once you get to the other side, stick to the left side near the edge of the cliff. Keep moving straight for a while, and then turn right to reach the edge. The Seeker’s Token will be somewhat hidden in the grass, so go ahead and collect it.

Seeker’s Token #26

This rocky terrain will be present on the east side of the Palace Overlook Cape waypoint in Dragon’s Dogma 2. You will need to go left and move alongside the wall. Climb the ledge and continue walking to the end. This way you will finally come across a Seeker’s Token at that place.

Seeker’s Token #27

Take the road south from the Nameless Village, and this way, you will come across a small farming area next to a cliff. Climb the rocks and head straight. This way you will eventually find a Seeker’s Token on one of the rocks near the river at Vermund in DD2.

Seeker’s Token #28

If you continue north towards the Nameless Village Manor, you are bound to stumble across a Seeker’s Token. However, instead of going inside the manor, turn left and head out towards the left side near the edge of the cliff. There, you will find a Seeker’s Token resting on one of the steps below.

Seeker’s Token #29

This time around, you will need to make your way in the western direction from the Nameless Village in Vermund. Once you get to the waterfall area, climb the rock down to reach the lower area, stick with the rocky wall on your right, and go to the end to find a Seeker’s Token next to the waterfall.

Seeker’s Token #30

Follow the road that leads east from the Nameless village and then move on the path that goes in the right direction. It will take you straight towards the dock area. Once you get there, search the place, and you will be able to discover a Seeker’s Token in an open pot at the start of the dock.

Seeker’s Token #31-33

You can find a number of Seeker’s Tokens by making your way through the Twilight Cave dungeon in DD2. Once you enter the cave, navigate through it to reach the open end, and there you will find two red-winged creatures dead, one near the wall and the other towards the edge of the cave.

You can check both of their bodies to salvage two Seeker’s Tokens and add them to your inventory. Moreover, if you head back into the cave and jump into a small pit, you will stumble across another one of these tokens, making it a total of 3x Seeker’s Token in this specific area in Vermund.

Seeker’s Token #34

Travel to the Ruined Settlement and head straight inside the house present next to a large boulder. You will find some barrels and wooden boxes on the left side, and if you look closely, the Seeker’s Token will be right there as well.

Seeker’s Token #35-36

If you are interested in finding more Seeker’s Token in Vermund then go in the northwestern direction from the Coastal Cavern. Once you reach the dock area turn right and move towards the shore. There you are easily spot this particular token and collect it.

Next, you follow the cliffside in the Northeastern direction and climb the rocks to reach the lower level. You will find a Seeker’s Token resting on a large rock in the middle of the river. You can jump towards this rock and salvage this token.

Seeker’s Token #37

If you are able to discover the Coastal Cavern cave during your playthrough, then you will be pleased to find that there is a Seeker’s Token present here as well. However, instead of heading inside this cave, you will need to climb its walls to reach the top.

There, you will find a nest at the edge of the cliff. Make your way towards this nest, and you can collect a Seeker’s Token from it.

Seeker’s Token #38

Take the road north from The Guardhouse waypoint and then turn left and continue north again. This way, you will find yourself in a crop field next to some broken pillars. If you search the field you will find a Seeker’s Token lying out in the open. You can collect it quite easily in DD2.

Seeker’s Token #39

Make your way to the town of Melve. There, you will notice a large tower next to a cliff. Go to that tower’s backside and jump down the rocks to reach the lower portion.

You will observe a medium-sized rock present inside the water on your right side. Make your way to that rock, and you will find the Seeker’s Token submerged in the water.

Seeker’s Token #40

You can discover another Seeker’s Token on a Tower in Melve. This particular tower has a giant ballista that can be used to kill dragons, so climb the ladder and walk over the wooden planks to reach the top area of the tower. Once you do that, look around the Ballista, and you will find a Seeker’s Token present there.

Seeker’s Token #41

You can also discover a lot of Seeker’s Tokens in the city of Vernworth. For the first one, over to the city square and look into the fountain in the middle of Merchant Quarter, right in front of the Pawn Guild.

Seeker’s Token #42

Once you have found the seeker token near the statue you can make your way into the large building present on the north side. This will happen to be Shakir’s Inn, so go up the stairs and climb the ladder present in the balcony.

Now jump across the alley onto the rooftop of the Pawn’s Guild building and make your way to the top. You will find 3x chests and a Seeker’s Token at the top. One of these chests also contains a Ferrystone so make sure you loot them.

Seeker’s Token #43

If you have discovered the Townsend Estate waypoint in Dragon’s Dogma 2 then you will find a Seeker’s Token nearby as well. All you will need to do is to find the fountain present at this location. Once you are able to find the fountain climb onto it and reach for the second section. There you can find the token with relative ease.

Seeker’s Token #44-45

You can make your way towards the bridge present on the northwestern side of Vernworth to discover not only one but two Seeker’s Tokens.

The first token can be found by climbing the castle wall and then climbing the castle gate that connects the bridge from one end.

As for the second Seeker’s Token, you can jump down from the first gate and descend down to reach the white pillar present below. The token will be visible near the left foot of this particular statue, so go ahead and collect it.

Seeker’s Token #46

Travel on the path that leads in the northwestern direction from Vernworth, and once you reach the other side, turn left and jump down from the ledge. Climb down the rock and turn left. Follow the rock wall, and you will observe the Seeker’s Token present out in the open.

Seeker’s Token #47

Head in the direction of the campsite, which is present on the northwestern end of Vernworth. You will come across a tower. Go up the stairs, and once you reach the balcony, jump towards the giant rock on your right side. You will find the Seeker’s Token on this rock.

Seeker’s Token #48

Travel on the road that leads towards the Rivage Cavern waypoint and after you have crossed the bridge near the shore turn right and find the cave that leads into the Rivage Cavern. Once inside head towards the open area and reach the large mountain-like rock on your left side near the sea. The Seeker’s Token will be present on the foot of this rock.

Seeker’s Token #49

Get to the rocky terrain marked on the map above. Find the large rock, which is shaped similar to a small-sized mountain, and climb it to get the Seeker’s Token in DD2.

Seeker’s Token #50

You can also discover a Seeker’s Token at the Harve Village in Dragon’s Dogma 2. This token will be present near the Old Light House waypoint, so go to the tower, head up the stairs, and jump to the broken wall on the right side. The token will be resting there, so you can grab it and add it to your inventory.

Seeker’s Token #51

Go to the Northern Harve Ruins and head to the area where the red dragon will have made an appearance while attacking the local folk. Search the ruins and climb onto the pillars present there to retrieve the Seeker’s Token.

Seeker’s Token #52

Take the road west from the Northern Harve Ruins and head for the shore. There you will find a broken boat on the sand next to a few wooden boxes. The Seeker’s Token can easily be found next to this particular boat, so make sure to collect it.

Seeker’s Token #53

Follow the road that leads to the Bridge of Theodracus the Second, and once you reach the fork in the road, immediately turn left towards the cliff. Once you reach the edge of the cliff jump down to the lower area and go to the end to discover the Seeker’s Token behind a bush.

Seeker’s Token #54

You can find a Seeker’s Token in DD2 near the dockside present a little way south to the Bridge of Theodracus the Second. This token can be spotted quite easily.

Seeker’s Token #55

Find the wooden hut marked on the location above. You can simply climb the roof of this specific wooden hut to discover the Seeker’s Token on it.

Seeker’s Token #56

Go further north from the Northern Harve Ruins and follow the water path. Once you get to the marked location on the map above, you will find the Seeker’s Token near a giant boulder on the left side of the stream.

Seeker’s Token #57

Once you reach the marked location, you will find a campsite, so continue forward to reach the broken white statue. The Seeker’s Token will be present between the feet of this specific statue so make sure to collect it.

Seeker’s Token #58

If you have managed to find the Depleted Ore Deposit cave, then instead of heading inside it go east from it. Climb the wooden structure there to reach the upper part of the mountain. Then, walk around the edge of the cliff till you reach the end. The Seeker’s Token will be present there, so grab it and add it to your inventory.

Seeker’s Token #59-60

Make your way south from the Trevo Mine and climb the rocks until you observe some pillars on your left side. Go towards the edge of the cliff, and you will find a Seeker’s Token.

You can also climb down the rocks to reach the campsite on the west side of the Trevo Mine and jump down to reach the lower surface. Head inside the small cave opening up ahead and you can discover the Seeker’s Token present there on the right side near the rocky wall.

Seeker’s Token #61

Once you reach the Trevo Mine, move towards the right side and climb the rocks until you reach the upper portion of the mine. There, you will find the Seeker’s Token resting among the debris.

Seeker’s Token #62

If you travel south from the Headwater Cavern and head towards the giant waterfall area. You can search that area and find the Seeker’s token present on the foot of that waterfall.

Seeker’s Token #63

Go to the marked location and find the empty settlement on the south side of the Trevo Mine in Dragon’s Dogma 2. There, you will find a large wooden hut. In order to reach the roof of this specific hut, you can climb the wooden structure on the right side. Then, jump on the roof to collect the Seeker’s Token.

Seeker’s Token #64

Make your way east of the Trevo Mine, and you will find a small opening on the right end of this particular mine. Explore that area, and you will come across a Seeker’s Token that you can examine and collect.

Seeker’s Token #65

Venture to the Marshland Settlement waypoint. Once you get there, climb onto the wooden structure and jump towards the rock wall on your right side. Follow the rocky path until you reach the edge and there you can easily find the Seeker’s Token.

Seeker’s Token #66

Follow the path that takes you to the Derelict Mine area, and midway, you can turn in the western direction towards the campsite. You will eventually come across a wooden house. Use the barrels present on the right side of this specific house to reach the roof.

Once you manage to do that, you can discover a Seeker’s Token there, so examine it and add it to your inventory.

Seeker’s Token #67

If you move in the western direction from the River’s Edge Grotto area then you can cross the short bridge. Once you do that turn right and go to the mountain path there. Follow it and you will stumble upon a Seeker’s Token.

Seeker’s Token #68

You can travel north from the Strange Corridor cave and once you come across a short waterfall turn left and go towards the rocky wall. There you will find the Seeker’s Token hidden among the bushes.

Seeker’s Token #69

Travel to the location on the Guerco Mountain Road marked on the map above, and after you cross the wooden bridge, make sure to jump down and search the area below. You can easily spot the Seeker’s Token lying out in the open, so just pick it up and add it to your inventory.

Seeker’s Token #70

For this Seeker’s Token, you will need to travel in the northeastern direction from the Riverside Cavern in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Stick to the edge and once you reach the end you can discover a Seeker’s Token present there.

Seeker’s Token #71

Get to the marked location on the map above before reaching the Misty Marshes area in DD2. Here, you can simply climb the rocks until you reach a flat surface. The Seeker’s Token will be present there, so make sure to grab it along the way.

Seeker’s Token #72

Get to the Forested Griffin’s Nest area and climb the rock to reach the upper portion of the mountain. Once you get to the top turn left and go to the edge to discover a Seeker’s Token. Flying atop the Griffin in Vermund is an easy way to reach the nest.

Seeker’s Token #73

Make your way south from the Forested Griffin’s Nest in the Misty Marshes area of Dragon’s Dogma 2 and you will reach some old ruins. You can climb the stone wall on the right side to find a Seeker’s Token.

Seeker’s Token #74

Follow the path that leads in the northern direction from the Forested Griffin’s Nest. This way, you will find a white headless statue near the edge of the cliff. Go towards it, and the Seeker’s Token can be found resting on the head of the wolf at the feet of this particular statue.

Seeker’s Token #75

To reach the location marked on the map above you will need to head north from the Putrid Cave and then go towards the cliffside. Once you get there jump down towards the rocks on the lower level and go to the rock present at the end to find the Seeker’s Token.

Seeker’s Token #76

Take the road south from the Checkpoint Rest Town, and once you cross the campsite, you will reach an area with some ruins. You can climb these ruins to find a Seeker’s Token there and add it to your inventory.

Seeker’s Token #77

You need to travel westward from the Putrid Cave to get to the location marked on the map above. This way, you will come across an incomplete stone bridge. Go to the edge of this specific bridge to collect the Seeker’s Token.

Seeker’s Token #78

Follow the path that leads to the Windworn Gully, but instead of heading to this cave, make a left turn midway at the place where you see some giant boulders. You need to head a little way down that rocky path and climb the rocks present on your left side. The Seeker’s Token will be present there and yours for the taking.

Seeker’s Token #79

If you observe the map above you will notice that there are two paths leading east from Checkpoint Rest Town in Dragon’s Dogma 2. If you take the first one that goes a little way north and then diverges towards the west direction, you will find a short cave on your left side.

You can enter this cave and keep moving near the stone wall on your right side. This way, you will be able to discover and examine a Seeker’s Stone on one of the rocks.

Seeker’s Token #80

The last Seeker’s Token location in Dragon’s Dogma 2 for The Collector achievement is near Checkpoint Rest Town. Take the route that heads west from Checkpoint Rest Town and you will find a short bridge. Jump down from the bridge into the stream on the left side.

The Seeker’s Token will be present among the small rocks in that stream, so make sure to collect it.