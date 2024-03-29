Dragon’s Dogma 2 Hunt For The Jadeite Orb Quest Walkthrough

The Jadeite orb is a valuable item in Dragon’s Dogma 2 worth a noble’s ransom which you will look for during the Hunt for the Jadeite Orb side quest during the visit to Vernmoth. Once you acquire the orb, you will be challenged to decide who to give it to. Offulve, a beast-man, and Everand, a merchant, desperately seek this legendary artifact.

Though both reward you, the question remains: who to give the orb to, and most importantly, how can you acquire it? This Hunt for the Jadeite Orb quest guide will explain every detail regarding the quest, including the rewards you will get in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

How to Start the Hunt for Jadeite Orb Quest?

Head to the Checkpoint Rest Town on the west side of Vernmoth, on the border of Battahl, and talk to an NPC named Everard near Ibrahim’s Scrap Shop and Offulve near the oxcart stand. After talking to both characters, you can start the quest.

Where to Find the Jadeite Orb in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

You will get the orb from Ibrahim’s Scrap Shop, located on the west side of the town. Once you get to the shop, you can purchase the orb from him for 7,500 Gold.

Once you have obtained the orb, you can decide amongst the two NPCs whom to give it to. If you give it to one and run into the other one, it will restart the quest. In such a case, you can say “it’s gone” to the other NPC you run into or forge copies and give both each orb. This way, you can maximize your reward. However, if you don’t want to replicate the orb, you can end the quest by giving the orb to Everard, and when you do that, he will get Offulve killed and reward you.

Choice 1: Forge a Fake Jadeite Orb

While at the scrap shop, you can request Ibrahim to make forgeries for you. It will cost you an additional 2,000 Gold and 24 hours of in-game time to get the forged the orb.

Choice 2: Duplicate the Jadeite Orb

You can forge another real Jadeite Orb for both NPCs by going to the Sphinx at Mountain Shrine, which is northeast of the border of Checkpoint Rest Town.

Cross the ancient battleground to reach the Mountain Shrine, defeat the Cyclops and Rock God in the Ancient Ruins, and make your way to the Shrine Corridor. This will lead you to the Mountain Shrine, where you will find the Sphinx. Now, to get another Jadeite Orb, you need to solve the Riddle of Conviction.

The Riddle of Conviction:“Life is an enigma – a lender of mortal debt. Yet lighter pack makes fleeter foot and challenge nimbly met. So, grant to me what you most prize, and thence elude your ponderous demise.”

Answer: Give up whatever item you deem the most valuable

Reward: Duplicate of the item given.

This riddle is solved by giving the most precious item you have to the Sphinx. In this case, you must give the Jadeite Orb to the Sphinx. Though it will tell you that you won’t get it back, you will be rewarded with 2 of the same item in the chest shortly after. This way, you get an extra original copy of whatever you offered her.

Decision A: Give the Real Jadeite Orb to Everard

If you give Everard the real orb, he will take you to the scrap shop to verify whether it’s fake or real. Once he gets the orb verified, he will reward you. You can then head to Offulve and give him the fake copy; he will accept it and reward you before heading out of town.

Decision B: Give the Real Jadeite Orb to Offulve

If you decide to give Offulve the real orb, he will accept it, reward you, and leave. Now, giving Everard the fake one is a tricky bit. When you go over to Everard and give him the fake orb, he will take you to the scrap shop. Remember here: if you decide to run away, he will call the guards and get you captured, and you will be thrown in jail.

So, to avoid this situation, go to Ibrahim and bribe him with 12,000 Gold. He will accept it and tell Everard that the orb is real and you will be rewarded.

Decision C: Give Both NPCs the Real Orb

Once you have two real orbs, you can give each and get both rewards.

Decision D: Give Both NPCs the Fake Orb

You get Ibrahim to forge two fake orbs and give it to both NPCs. Offulve will accept any orb that you give him without verification. However, for Everard you need to bribe Ibrahim and get your reward.

Hunt for the Jadeite Orb Quest Rewards in Dragon’s Dogma 2

By giving the Orb to Everard you will get the following rewards:

2,000 XP

15,000 Gold

Ring of Skullduggery

Offulve will grant you with the following rewards: