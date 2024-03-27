Should You Use A Controller Or Mouse And Keyboard In Dragon’s Dogma 2?

The sprawling world of Dragon’s Dogma 2 is back with brutal monsters and endless adventure. Combat makes up a huge chunk of the experience. To excel here, you need to ensure you’re familiar and comfortable with your chosen input method. On the PC, players can play Dragon’s Dogma 2 using either a controller or a keyboard and mouse set up.

When you boot up the game for the first time, the game recommends you play with a controller. But you can choose not and play with a keyboard and mouse. It’s your choice to do so, but each choice has pros and cons. This begs the question as to what you should use for your playthrough?

This guide will tell you which is best for a smooth gaming experience, along with their strengths and weaknesses.

With Mouse & Keyboard

As the game originally supports controllers, the mouse and keyboard controls are designed to mimic a controller’s functionality in Dragon’s Dogma 2. These makes them more difficult to use while trying to initiate special combat abilities or manage inventory. However, controlling the camera is easy and you will find it less challenging to take precision shots.

While some players argue keyboard is the perfect mode for playing the game, some also suggest that combat with the keyboard is easy with vocations that require steady aim or lock-on attacks like Thief. You still need to manually aim to hit the weak spot but you can do that easily with the mouse and with more precision. But it may be more challenging with vocations that have more complicated attacks and you may need to customize the key inputs yourself to ensure a smoother experience.

With Controller

The controller is the better option if you want to pick it up and play the game with minimal hassle. Dragon’s Dogma 2 is optimized for controller so you will find a smoother and easier gameplay experience than a keyboard or mouse. The big advantage is its auto-aim and lock-on features, which land hits or blocks from the correct direction. However, this is a tricky bit when it comes to controlling the camera. It will also be harder to play with vocations that require precise aiming, like the Mage or the Archer.

The biggest drawback of playing with the controller is that the “sprint” and “examine” keys are mapped on the same button. This means that if you’re not careful, your arisen can launch into an unintentional sprint when you want to interact with an object. Understandably, this is a bit of a headache for many players. But you can reset controls map the sprint, and examine keys separately if you want.

Ultimately, just play with whatever you feel comfortable with. If you prefer a controller, then play with that. If you like using a keyboard and mouse, then by all means play with that. Whatever lets have you have the most fun is the best choice here.