Dragon’s Dogma 2: 10 Best Armors Ranked

With ten vocations or classes to choose from in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you will spend a lot of time thinking about which armor pieces best suit your playstyle and have the looks you want. Considering most of the armor can only be used by specific vocations, the selection of armor becomes a bit restrictive. That being said, you can still find great armor pieces for every class in the game.

While the endgame Dragonforged armor pieces are arguably the best armor for any class in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you can’t rely on them for the entirety of the game due to their considerably high cost in Wyrmslife Crystals as well as how long it takes for you to get to that point where you can buy them.

So, for that purpose, this guide will be focusing on the best armor pieces in Dragon’s Dogma 2 that you can find either as loot or purchase from regular NPCs. They may not have the high stats of Dragonforged armor, but these are still some of the best options available for each class in the game.

FYI The prices of these armor pieces can differ based on the discount offered to you by the merchants selling them. Completing a quest for the merchant typically offers a 5-10% discount on their wares.

10. Ares Morpho Robe

Primary Stats Defense (371), Magick Defense (378), Knockdown Res (119) Elemental Res – Debilitation Res Blighted (+10%), Silence (+15%) Vocation Trickster

If you are aiming for a top-tier Trickster Build for your character, then you should go with Ares Morpho Robe. This armor will provide that additional Magick defense factor and help you exploit the surrounding environment against your enemies in your fights.

To get the Ares Morpho Robe in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you will need to make your way to the Volcanic Island Camp. There you can simply visit the Volcanic Island Armory and purchase this specific armor for 42,800 Gold.

9. Elegant Petticoat

Primary Stats Defense (426), Magick Defense (361), Knockdown Res (123) Elemental Res – Debilitation Res Blighted (+10%) Vocation Archer, Thief, Mystic Spearhand, Magick Archer

Elegant Petticoat is a pretty decent choice for a couple of vocations, especially Archers, due to its balanced nature. The Elegant Petticoat armor is lightweight enough to increase your agility, provide good defensive stats, and help you avoid incoming enemy attacks with relative ease.

If you want to acquire this particular armor, head over to the Agamen Ruins, situated at the Excavation Site southeast of the Volcanic Island Camp in Dragon’s Dogma 2. The Elegant Petticoat is listed here for sale for around 43,000 Gold.

8. Beastren Pride

Primary Stats Defense (436), Magick Defense (378), Knockdown Res (92) Elemental Res – Debilitation Res Blighted (+8%), Silence (+4%) Vocation Warfarer

The Beastern Pride armor in Dragon’s Dogma 2 can be purchased through certain NPC vendors, such as Bjorn and Bodas, who can be found in Vernworth and Bakbattahl. This armor will cost you around 53,400 Gold.

The Beastern Pride armor is a great choice if you are playing as Warfarer, as it offers superb Defense as well as Debilitation Resistances. Pair the Beastren Pride with gear items like Rathe Greeves and Doomdove Turban to complete your endgame Warfarer build.

7. Confidant’s Hood

Primary Stats Defense (463), Magick Defense (219), Knockdown Res (70) Elemental Res Lightning (+8%) Debilitation Res Blighted (+5%), Sleep (+5%), Silence (+5%) Vocation Archer, Mystic Spearhand, Magick Archer

The Confidant’s Hood is the perfect armor option for your upper body, especially if you are aiming for the best Archer or Magick Archer endgame build. Confidant’s Hood weighs considerably less than most other armors that offer similar Defensive stats, making it one of the best armor pieces if you prefer a slightly agile build.

You can purchase the Confidant’s Hood from vendors such as Bjorn (Vernworth), etc., in Dragon’s Dogma 2. The Confidant’s Hood will be priced at 33,500 Gold, so it’s not too expensive either for the benefits it provides while giving your character a cool, hooded look.

6. Sacral Robe

Primary Stats Defense (525), Magick Defense (331), Knockdown Res (64) Elemental Res Fire (+5%), Lightning (+5%) Debilitation Res Caught Fire (+5%), Blighted (+5%), Silence (+5%), Ice Bound (+5%) Vocation Mage

Sacral Robe is among the best-looking armors in Dragon’s Dogma 2 that offers increasing defensive attributes to your build. This unique armor is a good choice for your endgame Mage build and will offer decent elemental resistance to your build as well.

You will need to get to the Bay Wayside Shrine if you want to buy the Sacral Robe armor during your playthrough. This area is located on the northeastern side of Bakbattahl, and once you get there, you will need to meet the Dragonforged. You can give him Wyrmslife Crystals (x70) in exchange for the Sacral Robe.

5. Resonance Armor

Primary Stats Defense (530), Magick Defense (310), Knockdown Res (70) Elemental Res Fire (+10%), Ice (+10%) Lightning (+10%) Debilitation Res Blighted (+10%), Sleep (+10%), Silence (+10%) Vocation Magick Archer

Resonance Armor is another excellent choice that you can easily consider the best armor for your Magick Archer build. This particular armor offers an equal amount of elemental resistance, whether you are facing enemies with fire, lighting, or ice attacks. Moreover, you can benefit from the hefty defense stats while targeting your enemy’s weak points with those devastating arrow attacks.

If you want to purchase the Resonance Armor, then you will need to go to the Bay Wayside Shrine area. There you will need to speak with the Dragonforged in Dragon’s Dogma 2 and provide him with Wyrmslife Crystals (x70) to get the Resonance Armor.

4. Dvarapala

Primary Stats Defense (567), Magick Defense (281), Knockdown Res (38) Elemental Res Lightning (+8%) Debilitation Res – Vocation Thief

Dvarapala Armor is your go-to choice for your thief build, as it provides you with high defense stats and a good amount of elemental resistance as well. You can pair this best armor with other good gear options, such as Evergreen Greaves and Dragon Kinght’s Helm, to increase your elemental resistance and defensive stats significantly during your playthrough.

You can acquire the Dvarapala Armor by meeting with the Dragonforged in Dragon’s Dogma 2. He can be located at the Bay Wayside Shrine and will require Wyrmslife Crystals (x70) in order to forge the Dvarpala Armor.

3. Knightly Brigandine

Primary Stats Defense (570), Magick Defense (224), Knockdown Res (70) Elemental Res Ice (+5%), Fire (+5%) Debilitation Res Caught Fire (+10%), Ice Bound (+10%) Vocation Fighter

There are a lot of good choices for your endgame fighter build but none of them can be compared with the likes of the Knightly Brigandine Armor. This specific armor set offers decent defense stats and absorbs most of the incoming damage allowing you to deal major damage on your enemies. Overall, it has balanced stats and will ensure your chances of survival in your fights.

You can get the Knightly Brigandine armor in Dragon’s Dogma 2 by defeating the Dragon near the Bridge of Theodracus the Second.

2. Dominator’s Armor

Primary Stats Defense (590), Magick Defense (232), Knockdown Res (75) Elemental Res Ice (+10%), Lightning (+10%) Debilitation Res Frostbite (+20%), Silence (+25%), Drenched (+25%), Tarred (+25%) Vocation Warrior

If you are looking for the best armor for the Warrior vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2, then you should set your sights on acquiring the Dominator’s Armor. This particular armor is the go-to choice for your endgame Warrior builds, as it provides you with sturdy protection against elemental attacks and one of the highest Defense stats in the game.

The Dominator’s Armor can be obtained for free during your endgame progression. To get your hands on this secret endgame warrior armor, you will need to fight with a certain monster. This will happen to be the Chimera, which can be found on the north side of the Vernworth Area in the Unmoored World.

Once you defeat this monster, you can examine its body, and the Dominator’s Armor will be yours for the taking in DD2.

1. Vashara Scaleskin

Primary Stats Defense (595), Magick Defense (252), Knockdown Res (70) Elemental Res Lightning (+10%), Fire (+8%) Debilitation Res Caught Fire (+8%) Vocation Warrior

The Vashara Scaleskin Armor earns the top spot on the list of the best armor in Dragon’s Dogma 2. This armor offers the highest defense stats for your build and fares quite well with other gear options such as Raptor Claws and Gryphic Helm.

In addition, the Vashara Scaleskin Armor also provides both lightning and fire resistance to your build. This way, you can take enemy attacks head-on and eradicate them with relative ease in your fights.

You can meet the NPC called The Dragonforged, which can be found at the Bay Wayside Shrine. You will need to offer him Wyrmslife Crystals (x70) to get the Vashara Scaleskin armor, arguably the best armor in Dragon’s Dogma 2.