Where To Find A Place With Plenty Of Tomes In Dragon’s Dogma 2

After your first encounter with Magistrate Waldhar inside the gaol in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you will receive an objective to “Find a place with plenty of Tomes.” Completing this objective of The Caged Magistrate may seem tough to you, as you don’t know where to go.

If you face the same issue, don’t worry—we are here to help. To find a place with plenty of tomes for Waldhar, complete a side quest called Heel of History in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

To start the Heel of History quest, enter the Slums area in the Vernworth; the location is marked on the map. Once you get there, you will find Kendrick of the Gracious Hand. Talk to him and donate food and 1000 Gold coins for the children of The Gracious Hand.

Keep donating and talking to Kendrick, and eventually, he will ask you to find a boy named Malcolm. This starts the Heel of History quest.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Heel of History walkthrough

As the quest starts, your first objective is to talk to the children throughout the Slums to determine Malcolm’s location. Talking to three children around the slums will give you enough information so you can return to Kendrick and tell him where Malcolm might have gone.

The kids you need to find are Harvey, Rick, and Aimee.

Harvey is next to The Gracious Hand’s location and will tell you that Malcolm was looking to make discoveries.

Right behind Harvey, towards the shore, you can find Rick. He will mention the rubble next to the Gracious Hand building; after this, you must enter Gracious Hand in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Once inside, you will find a little girl named Aimee. She will mention their plan to go into the vaults. Now that you have gathered enough clues, it is time to head out and tell Kendrick all this. Kendrick will immediately ask you to follow him to where Malcolm could have been.

FYI If you skip talking to any of the three children, the quest may not move forward, and Kendrick will ask you to talk to the children again. You may think The Heel of the History quest in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is bugged, but it is not. You have to ensure you are talking to all three children.

Enter the Vaults of The Gracious Hands

Reach the rubble of the ruined tower, and you will find that the entrance is blocked. That entrance leads to the vaults underneath The Gracious Hands. After a fadeout screen, the entrance will be opened, and you will head inside with Kendrick. Continue forward to find Malcolm. You can also drop down in the crypt to find some loot.

Continue forward in the cave, and you will eventually reach Malcolm. You will also find a chest with the Ring of Conservation near him. Malcolm will mention that he found a massive library and asks you to follow him.

Follow him, and true enough, you will eventually reach a massive hall with books along the walls and on shelves. There are a lot of tomes here for you to pick up as well and use as spells and even a Seeker’s Token in this room.

This room in the Gracious Hands vaults is what you need to find to complete “A place with plenty of tomes” objective for The Caged Magistrate.

Once you enter the library or place with a lot of tomes, The Heel of History quest will be completed, and you will get your rewards, which are:

Panacea

3000 Gold

900 XP

With this information, you can return to the Magistrate in the cell, and he will escape the jail with you.