Dragon Age: The Veilguard Endgame Choices and Consequences Guide

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is an RPG with player choice and decision. Many decisions that you make during the story have far-reaching and potentially fatal consequences on the outcome. However, it can be hard to determine where the game will end up.

This guide will review all the end-game decisions you can make in Dragon Age: The Veilguard. We’ve also discussed their consequences and how they affect how the game concludes. The endgame begins once you reach the chapter 12 quest, Isle of the Gods.

Who Should Lead the Distraction Team?

The first major end-game choice comes during the Chapter 12 quest; Isle of Gods. You’ll be tasked with sending one of two companions to head a second team that will distract the Elven goddess Ghilan’nain while Lucanis works to take her down.

The two companions you have to choose between are Lace Harding and Davrin. The main consequence of this decision is that whoever you send dies. There is no way to save them and following your decision, they will not be available in your party for the rest of the game.

While picking Harding and Davrin does not affect the ending you get, it does affect your romance options. If Harding dies and you’re in a romance with her, you’ll no longer be able to take that relationship further. This will also lock you out of the final romance scene and incomplete companion quests.

The same is the case for Davrin. If he dies, he dies, and he won’t be available to use for the rest of the game. Your decision here boils down to what character you prefer as a romantic partner (if you’ve picked either) and whether they are a solid asset for your party.

Take the time to consider which companion synergizes well with your build. If you’re playing as a Warrior or Mage, it makes sense to have a Rogue character like Harding on your side who provides excellent support skills and healing. However, if you’re already playing as a Rogue, it makes more sense to save Davrin.

Who Should Take Down the Magic Wards?

The next of your end-game choices also happens during the Isle of Gods quest in Dragon Age: The Veilguard. In this instance, you have to either send Neve or Bellara to take down Ghilan’nain magic wards that are blocking Rook’s path.

Like the previous decision, whoever the player sends for this task becomes unavailable for the rest of the game. However, this time, they don’t die but instead get captured by Elgar’nan. The consequences for Neve and Bellara will be the same; you won’t be able to romance them further, complete their respective companion storylines, or have them in your party.

Following their kidnapping, you can save them later on, at the end of the Last Gambit quest. However, their survival depends on whether they have the Hero of the Veilguard status. The easiest way to reach this status is to complete that companion’s questline and earn their approval.

In this instance, the best person to save is the one you think synergizes with your party or whoever you like better as a romantic partner. Bellara is a better healer and works best with Warrior and Mage classes, while Neve can be used as a pure DPS companion.

If you’re unsure who you want to pick, send the companion who has achieved Hero of the Veilguard status, doing so ensures that they survive and you get the best ending in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

Who Should Do What Jobs in ‘The Last Gambit’?

The Last Gambit is a quest in Chapter 13 that has you making several choices that affect the ending of Dragon Age: The Veilguard and the fates of several characters. You essentially have to assign characters to certain tasks, and there is a single best character suited for each job. Below, we’ve given the best choices for each decision but note that the consequences rely solely on Faction Strength and Companion bond level.

Who Should Help the Veil Jumpers?

The first choice in this quest involves sending one companion to help the Veil Jumper faction take down the magical wards. You can select any of your five companions for this task, but mages are the best ones to send.

You have three mages: Neve, Emmrich, and Bellara. You can send either one of these three companions. If you’re not looking for the best ending, we recommend sending a warrior like Taash as mages are extremely important in the final few quests due to their healing abilities.

If you’re not allied with the Veil Jumpers to the highest level, Strife will die. If the companion you sent isn’t at Hero of the Veilguard status, they will also perish.

Who Should Kill the Venatori Commander?

The next decision involves picking a companion to assist the Lords of Fortune and Antivan Crows in taking down the Venatori Commander. The best candidate for this task is Lucanis. Do note that you are free to select anyone.

If you send a companion that isn’t Hero of the Veilguard status they will perish during battle. Additionally, if you’re not completely allied with the Antivan Crows or the Lords of the Fortune, many key NPCs belonging to these factions will perish during this encounter.

Who Should Fight the Construct?

Lastly, you need to decide who will assist the Grey Wardens and Mourn Watch in fighting the construct, blocking the path to where Rook needs to go. The best choice here would be to send a strong physical warrior like Taash or Harding, though you are free to select anyone.

Once again, they will perish if you send a companion that is not Hero of the Veilguard status. Additionally, if you’re not fully allied with the Mourn Watch or the Grey Wardens, several NPCs belonging to these factions will die.

Who Should Hold Off Elgar’nan?

Before you push toward the final quest, you must keep one companion behind to stay with the rest of the ground forces, including the Inquisitor, to hold off Elgar’nan. This is a pivotal choice, as the companion who stays behind will not be able to join you in the final battle.

Once again, assess your build and other available companions to find the best candidate for this job. The only consequence is that the chosen companion won’t join you in the final battle.

Solas Choices and Consequences

Once you defeat the final boss, you’ll come face to face with Solas, and here, you’ll have three choices to make in Dragon Age: The Veilguard. Each choice leads to one of three endings in the game.

The first thing you can do is fight Solas head-on. This can lead to one of two consequences: if your remaining companions are at Hero of the Veilguard status, they will easily defeat Solas. If they are not Hero of the Veilguard status, they will likely die during this confrontation, leading you to the bad ending where both Rook and Solas become bound to the Veil.

Secondly, you can choose to trick him with the fake dagger. This will result in his being bound to the Veil, which will lead you to a good ending, provided your companions survive.

The third and final choice you can make here is to persuade Solas with Mythal’s essence. For this option to appear, you must complete the side quest Regrets of the Dread Wolf, where you must find six wolf statuettes. Then, you must answer Mythal’s questions and convince or fight her to hand over her essence. Choosing this option leads to Solas willingly binding himself to the Veil, leading to the best ending.