Dragon Age: The Veilguard – Regrets Of The Dread Wolf Guide

Regrets of the Dread Wolf is a side quest with a huge impact in Dragon Age: The Veilguard including its ending. This quest spans multiple locations and requires you to complete several tasks.

To complete Regrets of the Dread Wolf, you must first find six Wolf Statuettes littered throughout the Crossroads area of Thedas. Next, you need to meet Morrigan and Mythal, where you must convince her to give you her essence. You can also choose to fight her, but the fight will be very hard in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

Statuette #1 Location (Disrupt and Conquer)

The first Wolf Statuette can be obtained by completing the quest Disrupt and Conquer which is part of the bigger Regrets of the Dread Wolf questline. Once you start the main story quest, A Warden’s Best Friend, the third ferry in the crossroads, will open up, allowing you to travel to the Heights of Athim area, where Disrupt and Conquer occurs.

Complete the quest by watching the memory, and you will find yourself in the location on the map image above. Proceed forward to the iron gate to pick up the statuette.

FYI The Wolf Statuettes can be picked up in any order. Only after you acquire the first of six statuettes will the Regrets of the Dread Wolf quest start.

Statuette #2 Location (The Wolf’s Call)

You need to complete the memory quest The Wolf’s Call for the second Wolf Statuette. This quest is also part of the Regrets of the Dread Wolf questline. The memory can be found on the docks leading to Elvhenan’s Haven. Follow the quest markers and walk through the memory until you complete the quest, then pick up the statuette.

Statuette #3 Location (The Labs Below)

The third and final memory sequence of the Regrets of the Dread Wolf quest line takes you to the Converged City. The quest is titled The Labs Below and can be started by heading to the area marked on the map image above.

Head south once you’re at the point in the map above and follow the path until you find a set of doors leading into an underground area. Complete the quest, then pick up the statuette to complete this memory.

Statuette #4 Location (Shades of the Blight)

When you speak to the Inquisitor, this figurine will be given to you automatically during the main story quest, Shades of the Blight. You’ll acquire this quest once you’ve recruited all seven companions in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

Statuette #5 Location (The Gate of the Faded Glories)

This statuette requires a little more work than the previous ones. First, go to Elvhenan’s Haven in the map image above, and you’ll find yourself next to a blocked path. Once you interact with the path, the quest Gate of the Faded Glories will start, and you’ll be tasked with defeating the Champion Entarus the Rekindled to open it.

Make your way to the Tainted Woods, which becomes accessible after you complete Davrin’s first companion quest: How to Train a Griffon. The exact location of Entarus the Rekindled is marked on the map image above. Once you defeat him, loot his body for his essence.

Next, return to the blocked path and place the Champion Essence on it. The path will open up and you’ll be able to proceed forward. Down a short path, you’ll find the fifth statuette in the middle of a clearing, but it’ll be a fake, and a couple of enemies ambush you.

Once you defeat the enemies, head north through the open door before you, and you’ll find yourself at the edge of a cliff. You’ll find a lever on the right side that you can interact with. Interact with it twice, and the crest on the collapsed pillar in front of it will light up green.

At this point, you need to drop onto the ledge below, ensuring not to fall to your death. Here, you’ll find a glowing wolf statue that you need to turn so that it faces the path in front of you. Climb back up using the ladder, then make an immediate left to reach the next lever.

Interact with it twice and a path will open up before you. You’ll start getting attacked at this point, so sprint across the newly opened path to the third and final lever.

Interact with the final lever two times, and a new path will appear. Use it to get to the other side then make your way up the stairs to your right to pick up the statuette in Regrets of the Dread Wolf in Veilguard.

Statuette #6 Location (Gate of Lost Ages)

Like the previous statue, this one also requires a little more work. First, go to the Converged City, particularly the area marked on the above map. Here, you’ll find another blocked path. Interacting with it starts the quest Gate of Lost Ages, requiring you to take down another Champion.

The champion called Quyn, the Sparkwielder can be found in Dock Town. The map image above gives the exact location of where you need to go. Do note that unlocking this place requires finishing the In Memoriam side quest and Completing the Veilguard main quest. Defeat him, pick up his essence, then return to the blocked path. Place his essence on the blocked path to proceed further.

For the next step, you need to unlock a gate. To do so, you need to break red crystals dotted around the area you came to following the path’s opening. Make ample use of your companions’ special abilities to do this. The gate will open once you break all the red crystals, and a Smoldering Blood Forge enemy will spawn. Take it out to proceed further.

In the next area, you’ll find a glowing blue statue guarded by a red forcefield. You must once again shoot out all the red crystals in the area to access it. Interact with it, then head north and up the stairs behind another red crystal. Once you defeat the enemy that spawns on top, you can pick up the sixth and final wolf statuette in Regrets of the Dread Wolf in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

Speak to Morrigan at the Crossroads

Once you’ve acquired all six wolf statuettes you can take them to Lighthouse and place them on pedestals in the library to view their memories. Each memory contains one of Solas’ regrets and reveals a ton of lore and backstory for the game’s narrative and characters, so we recommend viewing them. Once you view all six memories, the Caretaker will ask you to meet Morrigan at the Crossroads.

Morrigan will also reveal a ton of backstory for the game. She’ll then open the blocked path in the area and point you toward Mythal, a character whose essence you must acquire. This essence serves the very important purpose of letting you acquire the secret ending in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

Acquire Mythal’s Essence

The final step in completing Regrets of the Dread Wolf is acquiring Mythal’s Essence. She can be found in the Nest of the Ancients. You can convince Mythal to give you her essence or fight her for it. To convince her, start the conversation with “I want your help.” Then, you must select the following dialogue options:

Mythal’s Prompt Best Answers “It has been centuries since a petitioner stood before me. So, why should I help you?” “We must stop the blight” > “You stood against it” “Not bad, let us speak of something else” “We must stop the gods” > “They wronged you” “If you wish to prove your worth, you must do better than that” “Solas is helping me” > “Respecting him”

If you’ve completed Bellara’s companion quest in its entirety, you’ll get a fourth option for the second prompt, “We stopped Anaris.” This will convince her instantly, and you won’t need to go through the next prompt. Either way, only pick the options that are highlighted above. If you fail to convince Mythal, you will have to fight her. The fight with her is tough, so we recommend saving your game before you meet her.

Based on how you acquire Mythal’s Essence, the rewards will change for the Regrets of the Dread Wolf in Dragon Age: The Veilguard. In any case, acquiring Mythal’s essence is guaranteed if you fight her or convince her.

Rewards if you convince Mythal

You will receive the following rewards if you successfully convince Mythal to hand over her essence.

Mythal’s Essence

Mythal’s Favor

Mythal’s Light

+250 Veil Jumpers Strength

+1,000 XP

Rewards if you fight Mythal

If you’re unable to convince Mythal and end up fighting her, you will receive the following rewards:

Mythal’s Essence

Dragon Bone

Dragonfire Catalyst

+10 Etheric Remnant

+300+ Lords of Fortune Strength

+1,000 XP

How To Get Both Unique Items?

When you convince Mythal, it will give you Mythal’s Light unique item as a reward and the quest will end. Once the screen confirming the quest’s conclusion fades out, drop down into the arena and take the path out. At the end of this path is a chest containing, A Pale Reflection. Open the chest and take this item and you will get Mythal’s Favor and both unique items will be yours.