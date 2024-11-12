Dragon Age: The Veilguard – Mythal Answers Guide

You’ll encounter Mythal as a character toward the end of the Regrets of the Dread Wolf quest line in Dragon Age: The Veilguard. She is an elven mage found in the Nest of the Ancients area in the Crossroads, and you must convince her to lend you her essence.

This task is rather difficult as you must make specific dialogue choices to convince her. Below, we’ve gone over the complete answers for convincing Mythal in Dragon Age: The Veilguard. We’ve also covered what happens if you fail to do so and the rewards you receive in both instances.

How to Convince Mythal to Give you Her Essence?

To convince Mythal to give you her essence, you’ll need to convince her of it. The dialogue options you’ll have access to during this portion will determine whether or not you can successfully persuade her. You need to get a total of 6 points, which the game keeps track of on its own. The responses below give you 2 points per answer for a total of 6. Any other answer will not give you sufficient points and you will end up having to fight Mythal.

1. “It has been centuries since a petitioner stood before me. So, why should I help you?”

Answer: “We must stop the blight” > “You stood against it”

2 .“Not bad, let us speak of something else”

Answer: “We must stop the gods” > “They wronged you”

FYI If you’ve completed Bellara’s companion quest, you’ll get a fourth option here: “We stopped Anaris.” This will convince her instantly, and you won’t need to go through the next prompt.

3. “If you wish to prove your worth, you must do better than that”

Answer: “Solas is helping me” > “Respecting him”

4. (Optional) Bellara’s Questline Special Response

If you have completed Bellara’s questline, then you will have a secret response, “We stopped Anaris,” when she says, “Not bad, let us speak of something else.“ Choosing this instantly convinces Mythal and you won’t have to go through the rest of the conversation. You get all 6 points and Mythal will give you her Essence.

What Happens if You Fail to Convince Mythal?

If you fail to convince Mythal with your answers in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, she’ll call you out for it. She will challenge you to a fight to prove your worth or be killed. At this point, she’ll transform into her true self: a dragon named Mythal’s Retribution.

This boss fight can be extremely difficult if you’re ill-prepared. Ensure you’re at least level 35 before taking on the dragon. The easiest way to come out on top in this fight is to use poisonous attacks, as Mythal is weak to this elemental damage.

Mythal Rewards

You will receive Mythal’s Essence whether you fight her or convince her. The rewards other than the Essence itself will differ based on how you got it. Below, we’ve detailed both reward pools:

Rewards if you convince Mythal

If you can convince Mythal to give you her essence, you will receive the following rewards:

Mythal’s Essence

Mythal’s Favor

Mythal’s Light

+250 Veil Jumpers Strength

+1,000 XP

Rewards if you fight Mythal

If you are unable to convince Mythal and end up fighting her, you will receive the following rewards:

Mythal’s Essence

Dragon Bone

Dragonfire Catalyst

+10 Etheric Remnant

+300+ Lords of Fortune Strength

+1,000 XP

How to Get the Wolf Statuettes?

Before finding and convincing Mythal to give you her essence, you must find all six wolf statuettes in Dragon Age: The Veilguard. All of these statuettes can be found in the Crossroads region of Thedas. Below, you’ll find a basic rundown of the location of each statue: