Dragon Age Inquisition Multiplayer Guide – Operations, Classes, Crafting, Tips, Strategy



Dragon Age Inquisition’s multiplayer mode is not so different from singleplayer experience. All basic tactics that you learn during the singleplayer campaign are carried to multiplayer mode, with a couple of minor differences.

For more help on Dragon Age Inquisition, read our Multiplayer Characters Unlock, Party Builds Guide, Oculara and Shards Locations Guide.

Dragon Age Inquisition Multiplayer

The biggest change that you will notice in multiplayer mode is 4 Active Abilities. Since you only have 4 Active Abilities, you may want to ponder your course of levelling up a little more than you did during the singleplayer campaign.

Furthermore, you will not be able to change your abilities while you are in a multiplayer session. Another major change that you will experience in multiplayer mode is no gear changing during a session.

It is impossible to infer which type of enemies you will face during a session. Therefore, the only advice I can give you is to bring your best gear which will serve you in most of the situations.

XP is not awarded during a session. Instead, you will gain Experience Points after a session is completed. This is another major change you will only experience in multiplayer mode! Moreover, crafting is heavily limited in multiplayer mode.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

You will have to break down your old equipment to salvage Crafting Components. Lastly, dying does not mean game over in multiplayer mode. You will be able to crawl and ask your Party Members to revive you, but no more than thrice. If you die for the third time, you will not respawn.

Multiplayer Character Classes

There are a total of 12 different characters divided into three Classes: Warriors, Rogues, and Mages. I would highly recommend having one character of each Class to make a perfectly balanced Party. There will be some characters unlocked by default, while others will need unlocking.

We have compiled a guide on How to Unlock Multiplayer Characters in Dragon Age: Inquisition. Check it out for more information!

Warriors – Warrior Class Guide

Warriors fight at the frontline and serve as your Party’s Tanks. They absorb all the damage from foes while dishing out some of their own.

Rogues – Rogue Class Guide

Rogues, primarily, are your damage dealers. They are able to dish out damage from both long and short range. However, you need to make sure that they don’t take too much enemy attention.

Mages – Mage Class Guide

Mages utilize powerful elemental attacks to provide support and control your foes. Any party without a Mage is not complete.

Dragon Age Inquisition Multiplayer Basics

Weapons, Armor, and Potions

Like I have mentioned above, weapons work a little different in multiplayer mode than singleplayer mode. You will not find a Helmet-Slot in multiplayer mode. Furthermore, multiplayer characters stick to only one weapon type.

When we talk about upgrading weapon/armor, there is no dedicated Upgrades Menu. You simply need to select an upgrade/rune and apply it from the Inventory. Furthermore, an upgrade cannot be removed from an armor, but can only overwritten by a new upgrade.

A multiplayer build without any Potions is not recommended at all! An ideal build would contain a Healing Potion, Healing Mist Potions, and a couple of Grenades like Jar of Bees that deal AOE damage. There is a limit set to Potions that you can carry in the game, bear this in mind!

Crafting in Multiplayer – Crafting Guide

Crafting is quite different in multiplayer mode.

Schematics/Upgrades are easy to come by, but things get frustrating when it comes Crafting Components. In multiplayer mode, Crafting Components can only be acquired by salvaging other pieces of equipment or from Treasure Chests.

Crafting also plays an important role in unlocking different multiplayer characters. You can check out our How to Unlock Multiplayer Characters for more information!

Potions and Chests

These things can be bought from The Store and contains the following items:

Small Chest

For 270 Gold, you will get a loot item and two potions

Medium Chest

For 725 Gold, you will get three loot items and three potions

Large Chest

For 1,200 Gold, you will get five loot items and five potions

Healing Potion

For 250 Gold, you will receive five Healing Potions

Mixed Potion Crate

For 250 Gold, you will receive five random Potions

What’s on the Battlefield?

There are three difficulty settings you can choose from. Here is a quick rundown of everything:

Routine: for starting players having Level between 1-8

Threatening: for experienced players having Level between 8-16

Perilous: for most experienced players having Level between 16 and above

Players are free to follow three destinations which are Elven Ruins, Orlesian Chateau, and Tevinter Ruins. You can use your characters’ skill to gain access to new areas and even arrive at different times of the day. All of these location offers different types of enemies, scenery, places to explore, and loot to scavenge.

The Elven Ruins offers tight alleyways and underground arena which offers close-quarter combat. You will have plenty of opportunities to flank enemies to take them head-on.

Orlesian Chateau also offers narrow alleyways which provides enemies with an excellent opportunity to flood the area with area-of-effect spells. It also offers enemies great places to hide and catch you off guard.

Twisted tunnels and large courtyards make Tevinter Ruins. There are quite a lot of open areas to engage enemies and take fight to them. However, you will see your strategy vary at higher difficulty settings.

Multiplayer Enemies

Red Templars

These Corypheus’s Vanguard are infused with Red Lyrium. These are extremely deadly during melee combat, and even at long range to some extent.

There are quite a lot of different forms of Red Templars and all of them should be dealt with extreme caution. The Red Templar Shadow is capable of catching you off guard using stealth and dishing out heavy damage.

Venatori Mages

These are also allies of the Corypheus and rely on their magical abilities to take down their foes. Similar to Red Templar Shadow, these mages are also capable of hiding in the dark and catching their enemies off guard.

Demons

These are the most commonly found foes across the multiplayer mode. These are the production of Fade Rifts scattered throughout Thedas. These enemies usually surround their enemies in the form of a small battalion and try to overwhelm them with sheer force.

Dragon Age Inquisition Multiplayer Operations

The Operations that you receive are divided into four phases which always end at a Boss Battle. Here’s a quick rundown of everything:

First & Third Phase

During these phases, you are tasked to fend off an enemy strike. You will face multiple enemies during this phase and must defeat them all to make progress. I would highly recommend exploring different areas during these phases. You will come across several Treasure Chests scattered in the area. It is during this phase where you might encounter a revenant.

Second & Fourth Phase

These phases usually involve escorting an Inquisition member of retrieving weapon/armor from a location. The key to completing these missions is to be quick and complete the objective as soon as possible. One important thing to note here is that failing to complete these phases does not end the mission, but you will only lose your bonus reward.

Boss Phase

During this phase, you are required to fight a boss with his cronies. First off, you will need to plant the Inquisition flag at the designated location followed by completing the boss battle. You will face a different boss every time. It is better to compose your party in such a way that it contains a little of everything.

An ideal situation will be: warrior tanking the boss while mages and rogue take down the reinforcements and provide support to the warrior at the same time.

Whether you complete or fail a mission, you will earn Experience Points and Gold – the amount varies. You will also see a complete list of Challenges that you have completed during a session.

General Strategy and Tips

One of the most things to keep in mind is your build. You should pay attention to your Class (its strength and weaknesses) and revolve your build around it. For instance, a warrior should have maximum amount of guard that you can get.

Evasive skill for rogues is a must and mages should be able to teleport to different locations to keep their allies and themselves stay on the battle as long as possible.

This is not a multiplayer shooter where you can rush the opponents and expect to come out winning the battle. You need to play smartly and strategically followed by planning your course of action. Make good use of your Grenades, Potions, and other things to overwhelm the enemy.

Like I have mentioned above, always try and develop a balanced party with a little of everything. Playing with four rogues or mages will not take you anywhere. In addition to this, you need to have a proper communication with your Party Members to develop a strong strategy.

Once again, play according to your character’s strengths. Everyone knows that rogues are the best option when it comes to dishing out damage. Bear this thing in mind and make use of it! Rogues are pretty well-suited when it comes to taking down a single target and mages provide excellent support, especially with abilities like Barrier.

And lastly, you need to take advantage of choke points that are available throughout every area in the game. It is never wise to stand in the middle of a battle and expect not to get hit from anywhere.

Try to flank enemies as much as you can and use AOE attacks combined with elemental attacks to be successful!

Share your own tips and strategies with us in the comments below!