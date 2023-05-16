Dragon Age Inquisition Emprise du Lion Side Quests Guide



There are a total of 20 side-quests scattered across Emprise du Lion. I would recommend leveling your character to somewhere between Level-16 to Level-22.

Furthermore, this is the only locale in the game where you will come across a trio of High Dragons.

Dragon Age Inquisition Emprise du Lion Side Quests

This guide is designed to provide you a brief rundown of every side-quest in Emprise du Lion.

The Corruption of Sahrnia

Giver: Scout Harding

Rewards: 331 XP and 150 influence

To initiate this side-quest, you need to speak to Mistress Poulin – the head of the town.

After speaking to Mistress Poulin, you will come to know all about what the enemies are using Red Lyrium for.

Once you have spoken to her, you will be able to start Take Back the Lion quest. I would recommend speaking with her as soon as you arrive in Emprise du Lion.

Mama’s Ring

Giver: Granny Mae in Sarhnia

Rewards: 331 XP and 150 influence

In this side-quest, you are required to retrieve an old ring and bring it back to its rightful owner. In order to find it, head towards the Tower of Bone and be prepared to fight for the ring.

Clear the initial area and move towards east side followed by crossing the bridge to enter ruins.

You will have to deal with Corypheus’s men inside the ruins. Once you have cleared out the area, search for the ring and bring it back to the old lady to complete this side-quest.

Call Me Imshael

Giver: Michel de Chevin

Rewards: 1,324 XP, 600 influence, and 2 power

Ser Michel wishes to stand as one of Sarhnia’s guards and take out a demon named Imshael.

Imshael is located inside the Suledin Keep which is one of the toughest keeps in the game. You will have to deal with a large army of Red Templars in order to get to the keep followed by dealing with the demon itself.

I would highly recommend leveling up a bit before taking on this side-quest. Once you have dealt with Imshael, return to Sahrnia and break the news.

Though Ser Michel had a wish to dispose of the demon himself, he will thank you for your efforts. Once this side-quest is completed, you will be able to recruit Ser Michel as an Agent for the Inquisition.

Stalker

Giver: A journal found near Elfsblood Tower

Rewards: 331 XP and 150 influence

First off, the Elfsblood Tower can easily be unlocked by Rogues with Deft Hands, Fine Tools Inquisition Perk.

I would highly recommend checking inside the tower for some valuable loot. Once you have acquired the journal, head north from the Elfsblood Tower towards the Elven Ruins to find an abandoned camp.

All you are required to do is to reach the camp and investigate the area in order to complete this simple side-quest.

Take Back the Lion

Giver: Mistress Poulin

Rewards: 2,649 XP, 2,000 influence, and 3 power

You are required to do a lot of fighting during this side-quest, therefore; make sure to restock all your potions. The first campsite is located near Sahrnia and comprises of Red Templars, Mages, Archers, and Prowlers.

The idea is to send your Rogue to deal with the ranged foes and take out melee forces with your own character. After dealing with enemies, you will be asked to set up your own camp and replenish supplies.

Once you have claimed Highgrove, head towards north side through Alphonse’s Passage.

You need to reach Drakon’s Point where you will have to deal with more of Corypheus’s forces. This time around, you will face enemies in a greater capacity. Stick to the strategy provided above and defeat enemies followed by moving towards the Tower of Bone.

The difficulty of the Tower of Bone is further enhanced by the presence of Fade Rifts. I would highly recommend getting these rifts out of the way as soon as possible. This will not only help you during this side-quest, but also in future.

Go through the gate and head towards south side to come across more foes near the base of the tower. In this area, you need to pay some attention to ranged foes which are in a greater capacity in this area.

Clear out the area of all enemies followed by claiming the Tower of Bone to complete this side-quest.

Valeska’s Watch

Giver: Key to Dwarven Ruins

Rewards: 331 XP and 150 influence

This is a pretty straightforward side-quest in which you are required to enter Valeska’s Watch. You will find the key to Dwarven Ruins on a deadbody located at an abandoned camp. The side-quest will be completed soon after entering Valeska’s Watch.

However, you can head inside, clear the area off some enemies, and claim the treasure.

Capture Suledin Keep

Giver: Claim the Tower of Bone

Rewards: N/A

Throughout this side-quest, you will be dealing with all sorts of enemies. I would advise you to restock all your potions before taking on this side-quest. Head towards Suledin Keep through the wooden gate which is protected by a small battalion of Red Templars.

Go through the gate and you will come across some more enemies in the courtyard. While you are moving upwards, you can use your Rogue to check inside the cages for loot.

Stick to the path leading south while taking out hostiles on your way. Additionally, do not forget to check the nearby areas for a Bottle of Thedas and Abyssal Peach.

Keep on moving forward and you will come across an infected giant. It is highly recommended that you deal with smaller enemies first before taking on the giant. Before heading inside Giant’s Paddock, check the nearby areas for some additional loot.

Stick to the main path and you will eventually come across Imshael – killing it is a part of side-quest given by Ser Michel de Chevin. Imshael will provide you with three options:

Virgins – No benefit

Riches – Valuable Loot

Power – an Amulet of Power, Pure Spirit Essense, and a Unique Warrior Shield

You can start killing this demon without being presented by any of these options and complete Ser Michel’s side-quest. However, if you choose any of these options, Imshael will run free and kill Ser Michel.

Once you have killed Imshael, you will be able to claim the keep for the Inquisition.

Sifting Through the Rubble

Giver: A note found in the ruins east of the Tower of Bone

Rewards: 331 XP and 150 influence

The note you will find leads to a treasure. In order to claim it, you need to repair Judicael’s Crossing. To do so, travel to Skyhold and complete a War Table mission to unlock a new chunk of Emprise du Lion.

Be careful! There are High Dragons and Corypheus’s forces roaming these lands. I would highly recommend not engaging High Dragons and investigate the north side to the repaired bridge. You will come across a small heap of bricks in the snow.

Search this area to claim the treasure and leave the area to complete this side-quest.

Turning the Tables

Giver: A note found in the ruins east of the Tower of Bone

Rewards: 331 XP and 150 influence

This is by far the shortest side-quest in Emprise du Lion. All you are required to do is to get to the huntress’s camp within the Sahrnia Quarry region – hidden within some trees. Once you recover her journal from the campsite, this side-quest will be completed.

Rockey Rescue

Giver: Papers found at the Tower of Bone

Rewards: 1,324 XP, 600 influence, and 2 power

In this side-quest, you are required to find villagers held captives inside cages and free them. However, this is not as simple as it sounds like. Corypheus’s troops will try and ensure that you do not succeed in your operations.

Try and restock all your potions and upgrade as you see fit prior to moving in this area. While you are on this side-quest, make sure to unlock the Guard Towers near the Quarry’s Main Entrance to find some valuable loot inside.

Red Captors

Giver: Kill a Red Templar Lieutenant

Rewards: 1,324 XP, 600 influence, and 2 power

This is yet another simple side-quest which requires you to kill a total of five Red Templars. In order to start this side-quest, you need to head inside the quarry and start killing Red Templars.

It will be automatically be completed once you have killed five Red Templars.

Caged Confessions

Giver: A note found in the quarry

Rewards: 331 XP and 150 influence

After you return to Sahrnia with Louis’s letter, you will come to know that he is alive and living in the ruins of the town with his wife. Linette’s brother, Garde, is missing and Louis’s letter contains all the information about it.

Since Linette’s does not know about this, you can tear the letter and let Louis live his life in peace.

Words Not Hollow

Giver: A dying woman in the Sahrnia quarry

Rewards: 331 XP and 150 influence

You will come across the dead woman near one of the prisoner’s cages inside the quarry. This woman will provide you with a letter to deliver. Your mini-map will indicate the location where you need to deliver the letter.

Head towards the Town of Sahrnia and deliver the letter to complete this simple side-quest.

Quarry Quandary

Giver: Orders found within the quarry

Rewards: 331 XP and 150 influence

You will come to know that Mistress Poulin is having connections with the enemies. All you are required to do is to confront her and speak to her about the whole issue. She will outrightly deny having any ties with enemies.

Doing this will complete this side-quest, but you can sentence a judgment to her at Skyhold.

They Shall Not Pass

Giver: Baron Edouard Desjardins

Rewards: 331 XP and 150 influence

After you have captured Suledin Keep, Baron Edouard Desjardins will ask you to repair the Bridge of Judicael’s Crossing.

If you have not already repaired the bridge, return to Skyhold and use War Table operations to repair this bridge and unlock a new chunk of Emprise du Lion and complete this side-quest.

Securing Safe Passage

Giver: Repair Judicael’s Crossing

Rewards: 5,076 XP, 600 influence, and 2 power

You will come across three towers in the Pools of the Sun locale.

All of these towers are occupied by Corypheus’s forces. You need to travel to these towers and clear out them off Corypheus’s forces to complete this side-quest and claim the towers for the Inquisition’s Operations.

Breeding Grounds

Giver: Baron Edouard Desjardins

Rewards: 1,324 XP, 600 influence, and 2 power

In this side-quest, you are required to slay three High Dragons, namely: Highland Ravager, Kaltenzahn, and Hivernal. We have provided a quick rundown of all these High Dragons below:

High Dragon: The Hivernal

Recommended Level: 19+

High Dragon: The Kaltenzahn

Recommended Level: 21+

High Dragon: The Highland Ravager

Recommended Level: 22+

