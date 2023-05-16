Dragon Age Inquisition Exalted Plains Side Quests Guide



Exalted Plains in Dragon Age: Inquisition is among the sections of Dales. The area in a grassland with an abundance of forts. The Inquisition came to this region during a truce between both armies at war.

For more help on Dragon Age Inquisition, read our Rogue Class Builds, Mage Class Builds, Warrior Class Builds and Party Builds Guide.

Dragon Age Inquisition Exalted Plains Side Quests

Exalted Plains feature a number of side quests; each will give you power, influence and XP if you manage to complete them. Following guide will help you understand the side quests in Exalted Plains and what is required to resolve them.

Holding the Exalted Plains

Quest Location and Objective: Talk to Scout Harding to trigger this quest. Your objective is to establish camps and support inquisition activity.

Reward: 1 power per camp and 100 influence

Walkthrough: You will need to establish three camps in the region. The locations will be marked on your map. Camps are located near some key objectives, so establish them as soon as you can.

Undead Ramparts to the West

Quest Location and Objective: Speak with Scout Harding to start this quest. Your Objective is to investigate western ramparts.

Reward: 80 influence 128 XP

Walkthrough: Leave the starting camp and head along the road to the northwest. On your way, you will be engaged by some Freeman of Dalas. After you kill all of them, you can loot a letter from one of the dead bodies.

The letter is an order which states that the inquisition must not be allowed access to the ramparts. Continue along to the west and you’ll find Corporal Rosselin; he is being attacked by the undead near the southern gate of the ramparts.

Rescue him from the undead to know more about what’s going on.

Lay Rest to the Western Ramparts

Quest Location and Objective: Speak with Corporal Rosselin as part of “Undead Rampart to the West” quest, to start. Your objective is to burn the targets marked on your map.

Reward: 2 power, 200 influence and 512 XP

Walkthrough: First, you’ll have to burn the northern and southern pits; they are protected by an ice and fire barriers respectively. You will need to have a mage in your party to destroy these barriers and burn down the pits.

Once that’s done, your map will show the location of a horn. Get to the horn and interact with it. After this, travel back to Corporal Rosselin to resolve this quest.

Another Side, Another Story

Quest Location and Objective: This quest starts automatically when you speak with Corporal Rosselin after resolving “Lay Rest to Western Ramparts.” Your Objective is to speak with marshal Proulx.

Reward: 2 power, 200 influence and 967 XP

Walkthrough: To complete this quest you must first enter Fort Revasan. The fort in question can be found to the northwest of Path of Flame Camp. If you are heading in the right direction, you’ll come across two thin towers.

Once you reach the fort, speak with Marshal Proulx and inform him that you have cleared the western ramparts. This will complete your quest and will also trigger other quests such as Lay Rest to the Eastern Ramparts, A Dalish Perspective and Calming Victory Rise.

Calming Victory Rise

Quest Location and Objective: Speak with Marshal Poulx to start this quest. Your objective is to set fire to the pits.

Reward: 2 power, 200 influence and 512 XP

Walkthrough: Locations for both pits are marked on your map. Travel to the southeast of Riverwatch Camp. The pits you are looking for are in the Victory Rise. Fight the undead enemies inside and kill them.

Similar to “Lay Rest to the Western Ramparts,” pits are blocked by barriers. Use a mage to destroy them in order to interact with the pits. Burn them both and destroy the horn to complete this quest.

From the Beyond

Quest Location and Objective: Speak with keeper Hawen in the Dalish Camp to start this quest. Your objective is to kill the demons at Var Bellanaris.

Reward: 2 power, 200 influence and 967 XP

Walkthrough: Var Ballendaris is a cemetery which can be found to the south of Dalish Camp. Once you reach the cemetery, you will encounter enemies such as wraits. Kill all of them and destroy the gravestones.

Each gravestone will summon a demon. You can kill the demon and loot the body. Once you killed all the demons, return to Dalish Camp to complete this quest and trigger a new quest called Scattered Glyphs.

Scattered Glyphs

Quest Location and Objective: Speak with Keeper Hawen after completing “From the Beyond”, to start this quest. Your objective is to find all four glyphs.

Reward: 2 power, 200 influence and 512 XP

Walktrough: From the Dalish Camp, you must jump into the river and go upriver. You will notice a rift and a waterfall behind. You will find a ramp in the grass on the right side that will lead you up to the waterfall.

Once you get to the top, keep going upriver, and you will come across some food drying in the sun. Turn to your left and you will see a patch leading to the east. Follow the patch and you will find the doors to the Shrine of Sylise.

Kill a few enemies there and find the Vellfire torch on the south wall. Lit the torch and find a glyph in the same room in the middle of the north wall. Exit the area and head back down river. Get off the waterfall and go straight as the river bends.

Get on the bank and you will notice a dirt path to the right. Follow this dirt road to the search area marked on your map. Near the center of the search area, there is a path leading downwards.

The path ends at an object which looks like a headstone near the corner of a ruined building. Turn your back to the headstone facing northeast, and you will find a Vellfire Sconce. Interact with the Sconce and come back to the headstone to find the glyph.

Now, go back to the Dalish Camp and head west. After this, head south to circle around some rocks. You’re looking for an entrance to some more ruins. Once you locate the entrance, you’ll notice another vellfire sconce to the left on a wall.

Go straight and jump-off the balcony. Keep going forward while sticking to the north wall. You’ll find the glyph near the corner. The final search area is pretty big. Exit the ruin and go north. You will come across a ruined area with a broken wall and only a floor.

This ruined area is located to the northeast from the center of the search area. A Veilstone Sconce can be seen on the half-broken wall. The final glyph can be found in the opposite corner, on the railing facing southeast. Examine the glyph and return to Skyhold.

You have to unlock a new mission called “Investigate the Elven Glyphs.” This will cost you five power. Run the mission from the war map which will unlock a temporary zone known as Lost Temple of Dirthamen. This will complete the quest.

By the Grace of the Dalish

Quest Location and Objective: Speaking with Loranil will automatically start this quest. Your objective is to recruit Loranil for the inquisition.

Reward: 2 power, 200 influence and 512 XP

Walkthrough: Lorani will recognize the inquisition upon arrival. However, Keeper Hawen will be suspicious of anything related to the Chantry. You must convince him to recruit Loranil by completing the requests he has for you.

The Golden Halla

Quest Location and Objective: Speak with Ithiren in the Dalish Camp to start this quest. Your Objective is to find the golden halla.

Reward: 2 power, 200 influence and 512 XP

Walkthrough: The location of the golden halla is precisely marked on your map. To find it, head south through the Dalish Camp. The golden halla, is a beast. It shouldn’t be hard to defeat it as it will not attack you.

However, although you can kill it to complete the quest, you can also take it back to the Dalish Camp. This won’t be an easy task as the beast will run away constantly. It’s tricky and will require you to show some patience.

Once you herd the beast back to the camp, speak with Ithiren to complete this quest.

Someone to Lose

Quest Location and Objective: Speak with Emalien at the Dalish Camp, to start this quest. Your objective is to find Volarin.

Reward: 80 influence and 512 XP

Walkthrough: After the quest has been accepted, a search area will appear on your map. The search area is to the north of the Dalish Camp, near the Western Ramparts. You will find the remains of a house with a body inside.

Search the body and you’ll find a journal that will confirm it’s Volarin.

Volarin died while attempting to use blood magic. You must return to Emalien and give the news. You can either tell Emalien that her brother died while using blood magic, or you can lie about it.

Either way, your quest will be complete.

Something to Prove

Quest Location and Objective: The quest is triggered when you interact with Volarin’s journal, during “Someone to Lose.” Your Objective is to Find Lindiranae’s Talisman.

Reward: 80 influence and 128 XP

Walkthrough: Jump into the river from the Dalish Camp and go upriver in the water. You’ll find a rift which has a waterfall behind it. Face the waterfall in order to find a ramp in the grass on the right side, that will take you up on the waterfall.

Once you’re on the top, keep going upriver to find some food drying in the sun. From there, turn leaf to find a path leading east. Take that path to find doors to Shrine of Sylaise. Enter the shrine and kill the enemies inside.

After all of them are dead, locate a magical barrier near the south wall. Destroy the barrier and loot the body inside. Head back to speak with Emalien to complete this quest.

A Well-Stocked Camp

Quest Location and Objective: Speak with elf named Nissa at the Dalish Camp to start this quest. Your objective is to find the herbs mentioned in Nissa’s journal.

Reward: 80 influence and 128XP

Walkthrough: Read Nissa’s journal to know which items you will need to gather and drop them off in the storage container. Majority of the items on the list are not hard to find, but three bear pelts won’t be easy to get.

You will have to kill three bears to get them. These bears are located in the Emerald Graves. Get all the items to complete this quest.

The Spoils of Desecration

Quest Location and Objective: Interact with the door to Unadin Grotto to start this quest. The door can be found if you explore the area around Var Ballenaris. Your objective is to unlock the door.

Reward: 80 influence and 128 XP

Walkthrough: The key to the door is scattered in multiple pieces within the burial mounds. Crack open the graves and search for the pieces. Each grave will summon a demon, so be prepared for a fight.

Once you have the key, you can enter the tomb to complete this quest.

A Father’s Guidance

Quest Location and Objective: There is a fallen red building just west of the western ramparts, read the letter inside to start this quest. Your objective is to find the farmer’s valuables.

Reward: 80 influence and 128 XP

Walkthrough: After the quest is triggered a search area will be marked on your map. This will take you to the Enavuris region. Farmer’s valuables are inside a chest. You will notice a dead tree with some bushes close by.

The chest is wedged between them. Loot the chest and the quest will resolve.

Lay Rest the Eastern Ramparts

Quest Location and Objective: Complete “Another Side, Another Story”, to trigger this quest. Your objective is to set fire to the body pit.

Reward: 2 power, 200 influence and 512 XP

Walkthrough: There is only one pit located in the eastern ramparts. Instead of the undead, you will face living enemies this time. Go to the southwest from the Riverwitch Camp.

Continue that way, then spiral back to the north to the thin path, which will lead you to the pit. Here you will fight a minor boss. Kill him and destroy the magical barriers to reach the pit.

No Word Back

Quest Location and Objective: Speak with Marshal Proulx to start this quest. Your objective is to close the rift and destory the horn.

Reward: 80 influence and 128 XP

Walkthrough: Reach the Riverside Garrison Landmark to the east of Pont Agur landmark. Below ground in the center of the garrison, there is a rift which you need to close. Close the rift and destroy the horn to complete this quest.

Left to Grieve

Quest Location and Objective: Speak with Sergeant Meursault in the Fort Revasan to start. Your objective is to find seven letters.

Reward: 80 influence and 128 XP

Walkthrough: After the quest starts, seven search areas will be marked on your map. Go to these search areas one by one to gather seven letters. Each area contains one letter.

Collect all seven and deliver them to Sergeant Meursault to complete this quest.

Ghilan’nain’s Grove

Quest Location and Objective: The quest starts after running “Gain Access to the Grove” from the war map. Your objective is to Investigate Ghilan’nain’s Grove.

Reward: 80 influence and 128 XP

Walkthrough: You can find “Gain Access to the Grove” in the Exalted Plains. East of Riverwatch while going north by northeast of twin towers. You will notice a camp on the other side of the obstruction.

The mission can be found at the obstruction. Claim it and run it from the war map using 5 power. Go back to Exalted Plains and visit your new area. You will find four beasts there. Kill them and complete the quest.

Sketch of Enavuris River

Quest Location and Objective: Find a scroll to the southeast of Fort Revasan to start this quest. Your objective is to go to the location marked on the sketch.

Reward: 80 influence and 242 XP

Walkthrough: Head to the Halin’sulahn region. Then search the areas to the south of Ancient Baths. Placed behind a bunch of rocks is a pile of dirt containing the items you are looking for.

Map of Enavuris

Quest Location and Objectives: Find a scroll in the bunker of Celene’s Victory Rise ramparts, to start this quest. Your objective is to go to the spot marked on the map.

Reward: 80 influence and 242 XP

Walkthrough: You will find a couple of large doors to the south of Victory Rise in the ruins of Enavuris. The location is through those two doors. Get to it and your quest will be complete.

Map of Halin’sulahn

Quest Location and Objective: There is a small camp in the Crow fens. Find a scroll there to start this quest. Your objective is to find the location marked on the map.

Reward: 80 influence and 242 XP

Walkthrough: Go to the Dalish camp and follow the river south to Shrine to Sylaise. Just before the waterfall, to the western section of the river, is the point mentioned on the map.

You will have to do some hard climbing but when you’re close to the treasure, your mini-map will start to pulse.

A Familiar Ring

Quest Location and Objective: In Victory Rise, take the trenches until you come across a locked door. Use your rogue to unlock this door and find a soldier. Speak with him to start this quest.

Your objective is to give the ring to commander Jahen.

Reward: 80 influence and 128 XP

Walkthrough: You’re looking for Commander Jehan, who can be found at the Citadelle du Corbeau, near the Riverside Garrison. You must cross the bridge to reach Jehan. However, the bridge is broken and needs to be fixed first.

Once that’s done, get to Commander Jehan with the ring to complete the quest. The broken bridge is repaired by running the mission “Repair Pont Agor” from the war map.

Pressed for Cache

Quest Location and Objective: Speak with Commander Jehan to start this quest. Your Objective is to find ten caches.

Reward: 2 power, 200 influence and 967 XP

Walkthrough: The crates you are looking for are located close to the river in the Exalted Plains. Search areas are marked on your map. Use your search ability to locate the crates. Once all ten crates are found, your quest will resolve.