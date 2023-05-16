Dragon Age 2 features a huge inventory of unique items that you can use in the game. Unique means you will have to work to get these items. You may need to kill people that have these items, unlock chests, or complete the specific quests. Choose between these Dragon Age 2 unique armor pieces categorized by class and Act.

Dragon Age 2 Unique Armor Location Guide

You will find below most of the unique armor in Dragon Age 2 with the name of the armor, the person who wears that armor, and the place where you can find it.

Warrior

You can wield the best of the armor found in Dragon Age 2 for Warrior by focusing your skill points on your strength and constitution.

Act 1

All the Unique Armor pieces you can find during Prologue + Act 1 of Dragon Age 2.

Gloves

Wyvernscale Gauntlets

Location. You can buy it from Olaf’s Armory in Hightown.

Hands of Stone

Location. You will find it in a Chest in Ancient Crypt during The Deep Roads Expedition quest.

Handcrafted Dwarven Cuffs

Location. You will receive it as quest reward when you complete ‘Last of His Line’ quest.

Gauntlets of the Fallen

Location. You will find it in the Rubble in Sundermount Caverns during Long Way Home quest.

Invisible Gloves

Location. Available at Emporium Relics and Antiques in the Black Emporium

Boots

The March of Thunder

Location. You will find it with Mature Dragon in Bone Pit Lodge during The Bone Pit quest.

Surfacer Stone Boots

Location. You can buy it from Olaf’s Armory in Hightown.

Boots of the Fallen

Location. You will find it in a Chest in Undercity Warrens.

Chest Armor

Dragon Hunter’s Hauberk

Location. You will find it with Ser Karras during Act of Mercy quest.

Marcher Battle Plate

Location. You can buy it from Olaf’s Armory in Hightown.

Armor of the Wall

Location. You can buy it from Armor Shop in Gallows Courtyard.

Warplate of the Fallen

Location. You will find it with Dragon in Deep Roads during The Deep Roads Expedition.

Mercenary’s Reinforced Plate

It will be received at the beginning if Hawke is a warrior.

Smuggler’s Plate and Mail

It is received at the beginning of Act q if Hawke is a warrior who joined smuggler.

Helms

Imperial Bloodhelm

Location. You can get it from Master Slayer in Amell Estate Cellar during Birthright.

Helm of Victory

Location. You will find it in the Rubble in The Bone Pit during The Bone Pit quest.

Roar

Location. You can buy it from the Armor Shop in Gallows Courtyard.

Helmet of the Fallen

Location. You can get it from Tarohne in Sanctuary during Enemies Among Us.

Act 2

All the Unique Armor pieces you can find during Act 2 of Dragon Age 2.

Gloves

Alunduris

Location. You can get these from Ilen’s Craft in Sundermount.

Surfacer Stone Gauntlets

Location. You can get these from Olaf’s Armory in Hightown.

Gauntlets of the Champion

Location. You will get these as a reward when you complete Demands of the Qun quest.

Stonehammer Gauntlets

Location. You will find these in the Chest in The Killer’s Lair during All That Remains quest.

Boots

Blackened Greaves

Location. You will find these in the Chest in Bartrand’s Mansion.

Avvarian War Boots

Location. You will find these with Brekker in Brekker’s Hideaway.

Golem’s Leg

Location. You can get these from Olaf’s Armory in Hightown.

Stonehammer Boots

Location. You will find these in the Chest in Bartrand’s Mansion during Family Matter quest.

Chest Armor

Surfacer Stone Armor

Location. You will find it in the Pile of bones at the top of Sundermount.

Trevisian Breastplate

Location. You can get it from Olaf’s Armory in Hightown.

Dissension

Location. You will find it with Ser Alrik in Dissent.

Monolith’s Heart

Location. You can buy it from Armor Shop in Gallows Courtyard.

Helms

Chevalier Silverite Helm

Location. You can get it from Olaf’s Armory in Hightown.

Helm of the Emerald Knights

Location. You will find it in the Chest in Bone Pit Mines during Cavern of Dead quest.

Stonehammer Helm

Location. You will find it with Thug Leader in Winding Alley during Following the Qun quest.

Warden’s Coif

Location. You can get it from Armor Merchant in Lowtown.

Act 3

All the Unique Armor pieces you can find during Act 3 of Dragon Age 2.

Gloves

Gauntlets of the Dark Breath

Location. You can get these from Olaf’s Armory in Hightown.

Ashen Gauntlets

Location. You will find these with High Dragon in The Bone Pit during Mine Massacre quest.

Gauntlets of the Fortress

They are acquired in the Sarcophagus room in Corypheus’s Prison.

Gauntlets of Nug

They are available at Emporium’s Relics and Antics.

The hands of Fate

They are found at emporium’s Relics and Antiques.

Ser Isaac’s Gauntlets

They are found in a chest at Gamlen’s House or at Hawke estate.

Ser Maura’s Gauntlets

They are looted from one of the resolutionists during Faith quest

Boots

The Ancestor’s Greaves

You will find them in a chest either in Gamlen’s House or at Hawke Estate

Boots of the White Spire

Location. You can buy these from Armor Shop in Gallows Courtyard.

Dragonscale Boots

Location. You will find these in a Chest The Sewers during Justice quest.

Boots of the Champion

Location. You will find these with Huan On The Loose during Lowtown Night.

Boots of the Fortress

Will be found in a chest on a table located in Carta Hideout if Hawke is a warrior.

Golden Greaves

They are found in a chest at Gamlen’s House or at Hawke Estate.

Orlesian Lancer Boots

They are obtained by clearing first ring of fire puzzle during Heart of the Many quest.

Ser Isaac’s Boots

They are found in the special deliveries chest at Gamlen’s House or at Hawke Estate.

Chest Armor

Red Breastplate

Location. You can get it from Olaf’s Armory in Hightown.

Proving Battle Tunic

Location. You will find it in a Chest in Antivan Camp during A Murder of Crows quest.

Chains of the Vaarad

Location. You will find it in the Shady Merchandise at The Docks.

Warplate of the Champion

Location. You will find it with High Dragon in The Bone Pit during Mine Massacre quest.

Cuirass of the Centurion

Location. You will find it with Danarius in The Hanged Man during Alone quest.

Stonehammer Plate

Location. You can get it from Olaf’s Armory in Hightown.

Arms of Mac Tir

You will find this chest piece in a chest either at the Hawke Estate or in Gamlen’s House.

Chestplate of the Fortress

It is looted from the Corypheus at the end of the legacy quest.

Knight-Templar Regalia

It is received from Knight-Commander Meredith, if Hawke sides with Meredith at the rally.

Helms

Dwarven Battle Helm

Location. You will find it with Ogre in the Deep Roads during Finding Nathaniel.

King’s Bounty

Location. You can buy it from the Armor Shop in Gallows Courtyard.

Helm of the Champion

Location. You will find it with Grace in The Wounded Coast during Best Served Cold quest.

The Golden Mask

It is also found in a chest at Gamlen’s House or at Hawke Estate.

Helm of the Exile

It is found in a chest at Gamlen’s House or at Hawke Estate.

Helm of the Fortress

It is found in a chest in Corypheus’ Prison on either Riannon’s or Daneken’s floor.

Move to Next Page for all the Rogue class Armor in Dragon Age 2.

Everything you need to know about Rogue Armor Pieces, where to find all these unique armor pieces categorized by person who has that armor piece, location where you need to look for that armor piece, and the corresponding quest during which you can get that armor piece.

Rogue

You will need to focus your skillpoints on Dexterity for Rogue if you want to wield most of the unique armor for rogue featured in Dragon Age 2.

Act 1

All the Unique Armor pieces you can find during Prologue + Act 1 of Dragon Age 2.

Gloves

Alchemists Protective Handguards

Location. You will find these in a Chest in Slaver Caverns during Wayward Son quest.

Bloody Butcher’s Gloves

Location. You will find these with Ignacio Strand in Hovel during Sharp Little Pinpricks quest.

Raider Gloves

Location. You will find these in Shady Merchandise in The Docks.

Last Descent Gauntlets

Location. You will find these in Rubble in Sundermount Caverns during Long Way Home quest.

Stoneclutcher’s Gloves

Location. You will find these in Crypt Treasure in Ancient Crypt during Deep Road Expedition quest.

Boots

Lowtown Stompers

Location. You will find these with Ignacio Strand in Hovel during Sharp Little Pinpricks quest.

Footpad’s Secret

Location. You will find these with Leech in Warhouse during Pier Pressure quest.

Hunter’s Boots

Location. You will find these in Lirene’s Fereldan Imports in Lowtown.

Last Descent Boots

Location. You will find these in a Chest in Undercity Warrens during Shepherding Wolves quest.

Chest Armor

Stalker’s Boar Hides

Location. You will find it with Swindler in Lowtown during Miracle Makers quest.

Kirkwall Squire’s Jerkin

Location. You can buy it from the Armor Merchant in Lowtown.

Longshadow Hauberk

Location. You can buy it from the Armor Merchant in Lowtown.

Last Descent Armor

Location. You will find it with Dragon in Deep Roads during The Deep Roads Expedition.

Mercenary’s Layered Tunic

If Hawke is a rogue, it will be received at the beginning automatically.

Smuggler’s Scale and Banding

It is received at the beginning of Act 1 if Hawke is a rogue and joined Smugglers

Helms

Mask of the Imperium

Location. You will find it in a Chest in Amell Estate Cellar during Birthright quest.

Henchman Cowl

Location. You can buy it from the Armor Merchant in Lowtown.

Last Descent Helmet

Location. You will find it with Tarohne in Sanctuary during Enemies Among Us quest.

The Black Sheep’s Visor

Will also be found in a chest at Hawke Estate or at Gamlen’s House.

Helm of the Messenger

It is looted from a chest after clearing the third ring of flames in The vaults.

King Maric’s Helm

It is found in a chest at Gamlen’s House or at Hawke Estate

Act 2

All the Unique Armor pieces you can find during Act 2 of Dragon Age 2.

Gloves

Gauntlets of the Ashaad

Location. You will find these with Tevinter Enchanter in The Lost End Foundry during To Catch a Thief quest.

Rat Nibbled Gloves

Location. You can buy these from the Armor Merchant in Lowtown.

Gloves of Enasalin

Location. You will find these in a Chest in The Killer’s Lair during All That Remains quest.

Gloves of the Champion

Location. You will get these as a reward when you complete Demands of the Qun quest.

Gloves of the Unknowable Unknown

They can be found inside the Discarded weapons and armor chest at the Black Emporium

Boots

Boots of Enasalin

Location. You will find these in a Chest in Bartrand’s Mansion during Family Matter quest.

Zoey’s Battered Horde Kickers

Location. You will find these in a Chest in Deep Roads during Fool’s Gold quest.

Highwayman’s Lambskin Boots

Location. You will find these in the Pile of Bones in Varterral Hunting Ground.

Worn Leather Boots

Location. You will find these in the Shady Merchandise at The Docks.

Chest Armor

Quickstring’s Tunic

Location. You will get it as a reward when you complete A Matter of Pride quest.

Chestguard of the Scoundrel

Location. You can buy it from the Armor Merchant in Lowtown.

Vain

Location. You will find it in Lirene’s Ferreldan Imports in Lowtown.

Guardian of Enasalin

Location. You will find it with Patron in The Hanged Man during Offered and Lost quest.

Helms

Dupuis Family Chapeaux

Location. You will find it in The Robes by Jean Luc in Hightown.

Blackguard Shroud

Location. You will find it with Jack the Black in Darktown during Bounty Hunter quest.

Mariner’s Trust

Location. You will find it in the Shady Merchandise at The Docks.

Helm of Enasalin

Location. You will find it with Kanky Hammertoe in Winding Alley during The Lowdown quest.

Act 3

All the Unique Armor pieces you can find during Act 3 of Dragon Age 2.

Gloves

Gloves of the Wilder

Location. You can find these with Varterral in Mountain Cave during A Murder of the Crows quest.

Hands of Glory

Location. You can find these in the Chest in Darktown during Favor and Fault quest.

Quick Hands

Location. You can get these from the Armor Merchant in Lowtown.

Freeman’s Gauntlets

They are found in a chest either at the Hawke Estate or in Gamlen’s House.

Gloves of the Messenger

They are looted from a chest after clearing a ring of flames in the vaults.

The Lion’s Claws

They are found in a chest either at the Hawke Estate or in Gamlen’s House.

The Queen’s Guard

They are found in a chest either at the Hawke Estate or in Gamlen’s House.

Warden Scout’s Gloves

They are acquired from the Sarcophagus room in Corypheus’s Prison Tower Base

Boots

Windstrider Boots

Location. You will find these in Ilen’s Crafts in Sundermount.

Boots of the Champion

Location. You will find these with Huon On the Loose in Lowtown at Night.

Path of the Wilds

They are found in a chest at Hawke Estate or at Gamlen’s House.

The River Trudgers

They are found in a chest at Hawke Estate or at Gamlen’s House.

Warden Scout’s boots

They are found in a chest on a table in the balcony room located in Carta Hideout.

Stealth Boots

Available at Emporium Relics and Antiques at Black Emporium

Chest Armor

Dragonhide Mantle of the Predator

Location. You will find it in a Chest in Templar Hall.

Nightingales Lamellar Armor

Location. You will find it with High Dragon in The Bone Pit during Mine Massacre quest.

Arms of the Champion

Location. You will it with High Dragon in The Bone Pit during Mine Massacre quest.

Cuirass of the Winds

Location. You will find it with Castillon in Castillion’s Landing during No Rest for the Wicket quest.

The Black Fox Jerkin

This will also be found in a chest at Hawke Estate or at Gamlen’s House.

Coat of the messenger

It is looted from the chest after clearing the third ring of flames in the Vaults.

Warden Scout’s Tunic

It is looted from Corypheus following his defeat in The Final Seal in Legacy Quest.

Helms

Cap of Kings

Location. You can buy it from Armor Merchant in Lowtown.

Tenebral Cowl

Location. You will find it in a Chest in Blood Mage Refuge during The Last Holdouts quest.

Helm of the Champion

Location. You will find it with Grace in The Wounded Coast during Best Served Cold quest.

Warden Scout’s Cap

It is located at either:

Corypheus’s Prison – Riannon’s Floor (if you sided with Larius) or

Corypheus’s Prison – Daneken’s Floor (if you sided with Janeka)

In both cases, it will be in a chest in room towards the north of the map

Move to Next Page for all the Mage class Armor in Dragon Age 2.

Everything you need to know about Mage Armor Pieces, where to find all these unique armor pieces categorized by person who has that armor piece, location where you need to look for that armor piece, and the corresponding quest during which you can get that armor piece.

Mage Armor

Robe can help Mages deflecting the attacks. These Robes provide protective, resistance, and mana regeneration qualities to Mages. You will need to focus more on constitution skill point if you want to wear most of the Robes featured in Dragon Age 2.

Act 1

All the Unique Armor pieces you can find during Prologue + Act 1 of Dragon Age 2.

Gloves

Rune Covered Gloves

Location. You can find these in Mage Goods in Gallows Courtyard.

Silverite Threaded Gloves

Location. You will find these with Dead Messenger in The Wounded Coast during Dark Epiphany.

Gloves of the Spiral Eye

Location. You will find these in Rubble in Sundermount Caverns during Long Way Home quest.

Boots

Formari Work Boots

Location. You will find these with Captain Qerth in Shallow Guard Base during Night Lies quest.

Boots of the Isolationist

Location. You will find these Ilen’s Crafts in Sundermount.

Boots of the Elder

Location. You will find these with Robes by Jean Luc in Hightown.

Boots of the Spiral Eye

Location. You will find these in a Chest in Undercity Warrens during Shepherding Wolves quest.

Sandals of the Mystic

They are available at Emporium Relics and Antiques in Black emporium

Robes

Robe of Hidden Pockets

Location. Sophia Dryden wears it and you can find her in Wounded Coast during Terror on the Coast quest.

Flocked Wool Robe

Location. You will find it among the Mage Goods in Gallows Courtyard.

Apostate’s Robes

Location. You can buy it from the Apparel Shop in Lowtown.

Robes of the Spiral Eye

Location. You can find it with Dragon in Deep Roads.

Mercenary’s Light strapping

It will be received at the beginning if Hawke is a mage.

Robe of Enchanter Illana

It is found is the vault of Chateau Haine after disarming the fire traps.

Smuggler’s Robes and Strapping

They are received at the beginning if Hawke is a mage and joins Smugglers

Helms

Slaver Lord’s Cowl

Location. You can find it in a Chest in Danarius’s Manor during Bait and Switch quest.

Thinking Cap

Location. You will find it with a Corpse in Sanctuary during Enemies Among Us quest.

Illwan’s Hood

Location. You will find it with Robes by Jean Luc in Hightown.

Hood of the Spiral Eye

Location. You will find it with Tarohne in Sanctuary during Enemies Among Us quest.

Act 2

All the Unique Armor pieces you can find during Act 2 of Dragon Age 2.

Gloves

Gloves of the Overseer

Location. You will find these in the Chest in The Killer’s Lair during All That Remains quest.

Gloves of the Void

Location. You can get these from the Apparel Shop in Lowtown.

Gauntlets of the Magister

Location. You will find these with Magister Hadriana in Abandoned Slaver Done.

Gloves of the Champion

Location. You will get these as a reward when you complete Demands of the Qun quest.

Boots

Enchanter’s Spatterdashes

Location. You will find these in Magnus Wares in The Wounded Coast.

Ghillie Brogues

Location. You will find these in a Chest in Ancient Crypt during The Deep Roads Expedition quest.

Boots of the Redd

Location. You can get these from the Apparel Shop in Lowtown.

Boots of the Overseer

Location. You can find these in a Chest in Bartrand’s Mansion during Family Matter quest.

Embroidered Dancing Shoes

They can be looted from a thug’s corpse at the Docks

Chest Armor

Ancient Leather Cuirass

You will find them inside the Discarded weapons and armor at the Black Emporium

Heavy Velvet Robes

Location. You can find these in Mage Goods in Gallows Courtyard.

Robe of the Notorious Pirate

Location. You can find it with Fell Orden in The Wounded Coast during Raiders on the Cliff quest.

Robes of the Void

Location. You can find these in Robes by Jean Luc in Hightown.

Aequitarian Robes

Location. You will find it with a Dead Body in Hightown during Demands of the Qun quest.

Finery

They are found in a chest on the second floor of the Hawke Estate.

Flint Company Cuirass

It is looted from a Flint Company Mercenary on Sundermount during Duty.

Robe of the Silent One

It is looted from Corypheus following his defeat by Hawke in The Final Seal.

Robes of the Pretender

It is found in a chest at Hawke Estate or in Gamlen’s House.

Helms

Gascard Du Puis’s Favorite Hat

Location. You will find it with Gascard Du Puis’s in The Killer’s Lair during All That Remains quest.

Tevinter Enchanter’s Cap

Location. You will find it in a Chest in the Holding Caves during A Bitter Pill quest.

Cowl of the Overseer

Location. You will find it with Thug Leader in Winding Alley during Following The Qun quest.

Cap of the Antivan King

It is available at Emporium Relics and Antics.

Helm of Appreciation

It can be found inside the Discarded Weapons and Armor at the Black Emporium.

The Ponderer

It is available at Emporium’s Relics and Antiques in the Black Emporium.

Tevinter Enchanter’s Cap

It is found in a chest in Holding Caves during A Battle Pill quest

Act 3

All the Unique Armor pieces you can find during Act 3 of Dragon Age 2.

Gloves

Lyrium Embroidered Gloves

Location. You will find these in Mage Goods in Gallows Courtyard.

Gauntlets

Location. You will find these with High Dragon in The Bone Pit during Mine Massacre quest.

Gloves of June

Location. You will find these in Ilen’s Crafts in Sundermount.

Vir Atish’an

Location. You will find these in the Hidden Dungeon in Sundermount.

The Fugitive’s Gauntlets

They are also found in a chest either at Hawke Estate or in Gamlen’s House.

Gloves of Enchanter Illana

They are found in the vault of Chateau Haine after disarming the fire traps.

Gloves of the Silent One

They are looted from Sarcophagus room after Hawke lights up all the lights in the room

Boots

Harlana’s Jackboots

Location. You can find these in the Robes by Jean Luc in Hightown.

Boots of the Champion

Location. You will find these with Huon On The Loose in Lowtown at Night.

Boots of Enchanter Illana

They are found in the vault of Chateau Haine after disarming the fire traps.

Boots of the Frozen Wastes

Will be added to the special delivery chest.

Boots of the messenger

They are found after clearing the first ring of flames in The Vaults if Hawke is a rogue.

Boots of Tremendous weight

They are available at Emporium’s Relics and Antiques in the Black Emporium.

Footwraps of the Silent One

They are in the Carta Hideout level in Legacy. They will only be available when playing Legacy quest.

Quickflight

They are found in a chest at Hawke Estate or at Gamlen’s House.

Stalwart Treads

They are found in a chest at Gamlen’s House or at Hawke Estate

Chest Armor

Cumberland Circle Robes

Location. You can get this as a reward from Orsino when you complete Best Served Cold quest.

Battlamage Armaments

Location. You can find itin the Mage Goods in Gallows Courtyard.

Circle Robes

Location. You can find it in Robes by Jean Luc in Hightown.

Robes of the Champion

Location. You will find it with High Dragon in The Bone Pit during Mine Massacre quest.

Vestments of Sacrifice

Location. You will find it in a Chest in The Deep Roads during Finding Nathaniel quest.

Robes of the Overseer

Location. You will find it in a Grave in Sundermount during A New Path quest.

Battlemage Armaments

It is available at Mega Goods in the Gallows Courtyard.

Beregrand’s Breastplate

It will be found in a chest at Hawke Estate or at Gamlen’s House.

Robes of Unblemished Cleanliness

It is sold at Emporium Relics and antiques at The Black Emporium.

Vestments of the Mystic

They are available at Emporium Relics and Antiques

Helms

Circlet of the Dreamer

Location. You will find it in the Bonny Lern’s Wares in Disused Passage.

Hood of the Formari

Location. You will find it in the Mage Goods in Gallows Courtyard.

Regret

Location. You will find it in the Robes by Jean Luc in Hightown.

Hood of the Champion

Location. You will find it with Grace in The Wounded Coast during Best Served Cold quest.

Cowl of the Silent One

Its location varies as:

Corypheus’s Prison – Riannon’s Floor (if you sided with Larius) or

Corypheus’s Prison – Daneken’s Floor (if you sided with Janeka)

In each case the cowl is in a chest in the room towards the north in map.

Headdress of Enchanter Illana

Found in a vault at Chateau Haine fter disarming the fire traps.

Helm of a Thousand Battles

Found in Emporium of Relics and Antiques.

The Resolutionist’s Cap

It is looted from one of the resolutionists during the Faith quest

It’s a huge World in Dragon Age 2 and if you just keep looking for items you will find a lot more than that. Now that you have equipped your character with unique armor set, find a suitable unique weapon to go alongside.