Dragon Age 2 features a huge inventory of unique items that you can use in the game. Unique means you will have to work to get these items. You may need to kill people that have these items, unlock chests, or complete the specific quests. Choose between these Dragon Age 2 unique armor pieces categorized by class and Act.
Dragon Age 2 Unique Armor Location Guide
You will find below most of the unique armor in Dragon Age 2 with the name of the armor, the person who wears that armor, and the place where you can find it.
Warrior
You can wield the best of the armor found in Dragon Age 2 for Warrior by focusing your skill points on your strength and constitution.
Act 1
All the Unique Armor pieces you can find during Prologue + Act 1 of Dragon Age 2.
Gloves
Wyvernscale Gauntlets
Location. You can buy it from Olaf’s Armory in Hightown.
Hands of Stone
Location. You will find it in a Chest in Ancient Crypt during The Deep Roads Expedition quest.
Handcrafted Dwarven Cuffs
Location. You will receive it as quest reward when you complete ‘Last of His Line’ quest.
Gauntlets of the Fallen
Location. You will find it in the Rubble in Sundermount Caverns during Long Way Home quest.
Invisible Gloves
Location. Available at Emporium Relics and Antiques in the Black Emporium
Boots
The March of Thunder
Location. You will find it with Mature Dragon in Bone Pit Lodge during The Bone Pit quest.
Surfacer Stone Boots
Location. You can buy it from Olaf’s Armory in Hightown.
Boots of the Fallen
Location. You will find it in a Chest in Undercity Warrens.
Chest Armor
Dragon Hunter’s Hauberk
Location. You will find it with Ser Karras during Act of Mercy quest.
Marcher Battle Plate
Location. You can buy it from Olaf’s Armory in Hightown.
Armor of the Wall
Location. You can buy it from Armor Shop in Gallows Courtyard.
Warplate of the Fallen
Location. You will find it with Dragon in Deep Roads during The Deep Roads Expedition.
Mercenary’s Reinforced Plate
It will be received at the beginning if Hawke is a warrior.
Smuggler’s Plate and Mail
It is received at the beginning of Act q if Hawke is a warrior who joined smuggler.
Helms
Imperial Bloodhelm
Location. You can get it from Master Slayer in Amell Estate Cellar during Birthright.
Helm of Victory
Location. You will find it in the Rubble in The Bone Pit during The Bone Pit quest.
Roar
Location. You can buy it from the Armor Shop in Gallows Courtyard.
Helmet of the Fallen
Location. You can get it from Tarohne in Sanctuary during Enemies Among Us.
Act 2
All the Unique Armor pieces you can find during Act 2 of Dragon Age 2.
Gloves
Alunduris
Location. You can get these from Ilen’s Craft in Sundermount.
Surfacer Stone Gauntlets
Location. You can get these from Olaf’s Armory in Hightown.
Gauntlets of the Champion
Location. You will get these as a reward when you complete Demands of the Qun quest.
Stonehammer Gauntlets
Location. You will find these in the Chest in The Killer’s Lair during All That Remains quest.
Boots
Blackened Greaves
Location. You will find these in the Chest in Bartrand’s Mansion.
Avvarian War Boots
Location. You will find these with Brekker in Brekker’s Hideaway.
Golem’s Leg
Location. You can get these from Olaf’s Armory in Hightown.
Stonehammer Boots
Location. You will find these in the Chest in Bartrand’s Mansion during Family Matter quest.
Chest Armor
Surfacer Stone Armor
Location. You will find it in the Pile of bones at the top of Sundermount.
Trevisian Breastplate
Location. You can get it from Olaf’s Armory in Hightown.
Dissension
Location. You will find it with Ser Alrik in Dissent.
Monolith’s Heart
Location. You can buy it from Armor Shop in Gallows Courtyard.
Helms
Chevalier Silverite Helm
Location. You can get it from Olaf’s Armory in Hightown.
Helm of the Emerald Knights
Location. You will find it in the Chest in Bone Pit Mines during Cavern of Dead quest.
Stonehammer Helm
Location. You will find it with Thug Leader in Winding Alley during Following the Qun quest.
Warden’s Coif
Location. You can get it from Armor Merchant in Lowtown.
Act 3
All the Unique Armor pieces you can find during Act 3 of Dragon Age 2.
Gloves
Gauntlets of the Dark Breath
Location. You can get these from Olaf’s Armory in Hightown.
Ashen Gauntlets
Location. You will find these with High Dragon in The Bone Pit during Mine Massacre quest.
Gauntlets of the Fortress
They are acquired in the Sarcophagus room in Corypheus’s Prison.
Gauntlets of Nug
They are available at Emporium’s Relics and Antics.
The hands of Fate
They are found at emporium’s Relics and Antiques.
Ser Isaac’s Gauntlets
They are found in a chest at Gamlen’s House or at Hawke estate.
Ser Maura’s Gauntlets
They are looted from one of the resolutionists during Faith quest
Boots
The Ancestor’s Greaves
You will find them in a chest either in Gamlen’s House or at Hawke Estate
Boots of the White Spire
Location. You can buy these from Armor Shop in Gallows Courtyard.
Dragonscale Boots
Location. You will find these in a Chest The Sewers during Justice quest.
Boots of the Champion
Location. You will find these with Huan On The Loose during Lowtown Night.
Boots of the Fortress
Will be found in a chest on a table located in Carta Hideout if Hawke is a warrior.
Golden Greaves
They are found in a chest at Gamlen’s House or at Hawke Estate.
Orlesian Lancer Boots
They are obtained by clearing first ring of fire puzzle during Heart of the Many quest.
Ser Isaac’s Boots
They are found in the special deliveries chest at Gamlen’s House or at Hawke Estate.
Chest Armor
Red Breastplate
Location. You can get it from Olaf’s Armory in Hightown.
Proving Battle Tunic
Location. You will find it in a Chest in Antivan Camp during A Murder of Crows quest.
Chains of the Vaarad
Location. You will find it in the Shady Merchandise at The Docks.
Warplate of the Champion
Location. You will find it with High Dragon in The Bone Pit during Mine Massacre quest.
Cuirass of the Centurion
Location. You will find it with Danarius in The Hanged Man during Alone quest.
Stonehammer Plate
Location. You can get it from Olaf’s Armory in Hightown.
Arms of Mac Tir
You will find this chest piece in a chest either at the Hawke Estate or in Gamlen’s House.
Chestplate of the Fortress
It is looted from the Corypheus at the end of the legacy quest.
Knight-Templar Regalia
It is received from Knight-Commander Meredith, if Hawke sides with Meredith at the rally.
Helms
Dwarven Battle Helm
Location. You will find it with Ogre in the Deep Roads during Finding Nathaniel.
King’s Bounty
Location. You can buy it from the Armor Shop in Gallows Courtyard.
Helm of the Champion
Location. You will find it with Grace in The Wounded Coast during Best Served Cold quest.
The Golden Mask
It is also found in a chest at Gamlen’s House or at Hawke Estate.
Helm of the Exile
It is found in a chest at Gamlen’s House or at Hawke Estate.
Helm of the Fortress
It is found in a chest in Corypheus’ Prison on either Riannon’s or Daneken’s floor.
Move to Next Page for all the Rogue class Armor in Dragon Age 2.
Everything you need to know about Rogue Armor Pieces, where to find all these unique armor pieces categorized by person who has that armor piece, location where you need to look for that armor piece, and the corresponding quest during which you can get that armor piece.
Rogue
You will need to focus your skillpoints on Dexterity for Rogue if you want to wield most of the unique armor for rogue featured in Dragon Age 2.
Act 1
All the Unique Armor pieces you can find during Prologue + Act 1 of Dragon Age 2.
Gloves
Alchemists Protective Handguards
Location. You will find these in a Chest in Slaver Caverns during Wayward Son quest.
Bloody Butcher’s Gloves
Location. You will find these with Ignacio Strand in Hovel during Sharp Little Pinpricks quest.
Raider Gloves
Location. You will find these in Shady Merchandise in The Docks.
Last Descent Gauntlets
Location. You will find these in Rubble in Sundermount Caverns during Long Way Home quest.
Stoneclutcher’s Gloves
Location. You will find these in Crypt Treasure in Ancient Crypt during Deep Road Expedition quest.
Boots
Lowtown Stompers
Location. You will find these with Ignacio Strand in Hovel during Sharp Little Pinpricks quest.
Footpad’s Secret
Location. You will find these with Leech in Warhouse during Pier Pressure quest.
Hunter’s Boots
Location. You will find these in Lirene’s Fereldan Imports in Lowtown.
Last Descent Boots
Location. You will find these in a Chest in Undercity Warrens during Shepherding Wolves quest.
Chest Armor
Stalker’s Boar Hides
Location. You will find it with Swindler in Lowtown during Miracle Makers quest.
Kirkwall Squire’s Jerkin
Location. You can buy it from the Armor Merchant in Lowtown.
Longshadow Hauberk
Location. You can buy it from the Armor Merchant in Lowtown.
Last Descent Armor
Location. You will find it with Dragon in Deep Roads during The Deep Roads Expedition.
Mercenary’s Layered Tunic
If Hawke is a rogue, it will be received at the beginning automatically.
Smuggler’s Scale and Banding
It is received at the beginning of Act 1 if Hawke is a rogue and joined Smugglers
Helms
Mask of the Imperium
Location. You will find it in a Chest in Amell Estate Cellar during Birthright quest.
Henchman Cowl
Location. You can buy it from the Armor Merchant in Lowtown.
Last Descent Helmet
Location. You will find it with Tarohne in Sanctuary during Enemies Among Us quest.
The Black Sheep’s Visor
Will also be found in a chest at Hawke Estate or at Gamlen’s House.
Helm of the Messenger
It is looted from a chest after clearing the third ring of flames in The vaults.
King Maric’s Helm
It is found in a chest at Gamlen’s House or at Hawke Estate
Act 2
All the Unique Armor pieces you can find during Act 2 of Dragon Age 2.
Gloves
Gauntlets of the Ashaad
Location. You will find these with Tevinter Enchanter in The Lost End Foundry during To Catch a Thief quest.
Rat Nibbled Gloves
Location. You can buy these from the Armor Merchant in Lowtown.
Gloves of Enasalin
Location. You will find these in a Chest in The Killer’s Lair during All That Remains quest.
Gloves of the Champion
Location. You will get these as a reward when you complete Demands of the Qun quest.
Gloves of the Unknowable Unknown
They can be found inside the Discarded weapons and armor chest at the Black Emporium
Boots
Boots of Enasalin
Location. You will find these in a Chest in Bartrand’s Mansion during Family Matter quest.
Zoey’s Battered Horde Kickers
Location. You will find these in a Chest in Deep Roads during Fool’s Gold quest.
Highwayman’s Lambskin Boots
Location. You will find these in the Pile of Bones in Varterral Hunting Ground.
Worn Leather Boots
Location. You will find these in the Shady Merchandise at The Docks.
Chest Armor
Quickstring’s Tunic
Location. You will get it as a reward when you complete A Matter of Pride quest.
Chestguard of the Scoundrel
Location. You can buy it from the Armor Merchant in Lowtown.
Vain
Location. You will find it in Lirene’s Ferreldan Imports in Lowtown.
Guardian of Enasalin
Location. You will find it with Patron in The Hanged Man during Offered and Lost quest.
Helms
Dupuis Family Chapeaux
Location. You will find it in The Robes by Jean Luc in Hightown.
Blackguard Shroud
Location. You will find it with Jack the Black in Darktown during Bounty Hunter quest.
Mariner’s Trust
Location. You will find it in the Shady Merchandise at The Docks.
Helm of Enasalin
Location. You will find it with Kanky Hammertoe in Winding Alley during The Lowdown quest.
Act 3
All the Unique Armor pieces you can find during Act 3 of Dragon Age 2.
Gloves
Gloves of the Wilder
Location. You can find these with Varterral in Mountain Cave during A Murder of the Crows quest.
Hands of Glory
Location. You can find these in the Chest in Darktown during Favor and Fault quest.
Quick Hands
Location. You can get these from the Armor Merchant in Lowtown.
Freeman’s Gauntlets
They are found in a chest either at the Hawke Estate or in Gamlen’s House.
Gloves of the Messenger
They are looted from a chest after clearing a ring of flames in the vaults.
The Lion’s Claws
They are found in a chest either at the Hawke Estate or in Gamlen’s House.
The Queen’s Guard
They are found in a chest either at the Hawke Estate or in Gamlen’s House.
Warden Scout’s Gloves
They are acquired from the Sarcophagus room in Corypheus’s Prison Tower Base
Boots
Windstrider Boots
Location. You will find these in Ilen’s Crafts in Sundermount.
Boots of the Champion
Location. You will find these with Huon On the Loose in Lowtown at Night.
Path of the Wilds
They are found in a chest at Hawke Estate or at Gamlen’s House.
The River Trudgers
They are found in a chest at Hawke Estate or at Gamlen’s House.
Warden Scout’s boots
They are found in a chest on a table in the balcony room located in Carta Hideout.
Stealth Boots
Available at Emporium Relics and Antiques at Black Emporium
Chest Armor
Dragonhide Mantle of the Predator
Location. You will find it in a Chest in Templar Hall.
Nightingales Lamellar Armor
Location. You will find it with High Dragon in The Bone Pit during Mine Massacre quest.
Arms of the Champion
Location. You will it with High Dragon in The Bone Pit during Mine Massacre quest.
Cuirass of the Winds
Location. You will find it with Castillon in Castillion’s Landing during No Rest for the Wicket quest.
The Black Fox Jerkin
This will also be found in a chest at Hawke Estate or at Gamlen’s House.
Coat of the messenger
It is looted from the chest after clearing the third ring of flames in the Vaults.
Warden Scout’s Tunic
It is looted from Corypheus following his defeat in The Final Seal in Legacy Quest.
Helms
Cap of Kings
Location. You can buy it from Armor Merchant in Lowtown.
Tenebral Cowl
Location. You will find it in a Chest in Blood Mage Refuge during The Last Holdouts quest.
Helm of the Champion
Location. You will find it with Grace in The Wounded Coast during Best Served Cold quest.
Warden Scout’s Cap
It is located at either:
- Corypheus’s Prison – Riannon’s Floor (if you sided with Larius) or
- Corypheus’s Prison – Daneken’s Floor (if you sided with Janeka)
In both cases, it will be in a chest in room towards the north of the map
Move to Next Page for all the Mage class Armor in Dragon Age 2.
Everything you need to know about Mage Armor Pieces, where to find all these unique armor pieces categorized by person who has that armor piece, location where you need to look for that armor piece, and the corresponding quest during which you can get that armor piece.
Mage Armor
Robe can help Mages deflecting the attacks. These Robes provide protective, resistance, and mana regeneration qualities to Mages. You will need to focus more on constitution skill point if you want to wear most of the Robes featured in Dragon Age 2.
Act 1
All the Unique Armor pieces you can find during Prologue + Act 1 of Dragon Age 2.
Gloves
Rune Covered Gloves
Location. You can find these in Mage Goods in Gallows Courtyard.
Silverite Threaded Gloves
Location. You will find these with Dead Messenger in The Wounded Coast during Dark Epiphany.
Gloves of the Spiral Eye
Location. You will find these in Rubble in Sundermount Caverns during Long Way Home quest.
Boots
Formari Work Boots
Location. You will find these with Captain Qerth in Shallow Guard Base during Night Lies quest.
Boots of the Isolationist
Location. You will find these Ilen’s Crafts in Sundermount.
Boots of the Elder
Location. You will find these with Robes by Jean Luc in Hightown.
Boots of the Spiral Eye
Location. You will find these in a Chest in Undercity Warrens during Shepherding Wolves quest.
Sandals of the Mystic
They are available at Emporium Relics and Antiques in Black emporium
Robes
Robe of Hidden Pockets
Location. Sophia Dryden wears it and you can find her in Wounded Coast during Terror on the Coast quest.
Flocked Wool Robe
Location. You will find it among the Mage Goods in Gallows Courtyard.
Apostate’s Robes
Location. You can buy it from the Apparel Shop in Lowtown.
Robes of the Spiral Eye
Location. You can find it with Dragon in Deep Roads.
Mercenary’s Light strapping
It will be received at the beginning if Hawke is a mage.
Robe of Enchanter Illana
It is found is the vault of Chateau Haine after disarming the fire traps.
Smuggler’s Robes and Strapping
They are received at the beginning if Hawke is a mage and joins Smugglers
Helms
Slaver Lord’s Cowl
Location. You can find it in a Chest in Danarius’s Manor during Bait and Switch quest.
Thinking Cap
Location. You will find it with a Corpse in Sanctuary during Enemies Among Us quest.
Illwan’s Hood
Location. You will find it with Robes by Jean Luc in Hightown.
Hood of the Spiral Eye
Location. You will find it with Tarohne in Sanctuary during Enemies Among Us quest.
Act 2
All the Unique Armor pieces you can find during Act 2 of Dragon Age 2.
Gloves
Gloves of the Overseer
Location. You will find these in the Chest in The Killer’s Lair during All That Remains quest.
Gloves of the Void
Location. You can get these from the Apparel Shop in Lowtown.
Gauntlets of the Magister
Location. You will find these with Magister Hadriana in Abandoned Slaver Done.
Gloves of the Champion
Location. You will get these as a reward when you complete Demands of the Qun quest.
Boots
Enchanter’s Spatterdashes
Location. You will find these in Magnus Wares in The Wounded Coast.
Ghillie Brogues
Location. You will find these in a Chest in Ancient Crypt during The Deep Roads Expedition quest.
Boots of the Redd
Location. You can get these from the Apparel Shop in Lowtown.
Boots of the Overseer
Location. You can find these in a Chest in Bartrand’s Mansion during Family Matter quest.
Embroidered Dancing Shoes
They can be looted from a thug’s corpse at the Docks
Chest Armor
Ancient Leather Cuirass
You will find them inside the Discarded weapons and armor at the Black Emporium
Heavy Velvet Robes
Location. You can find these in Mage Goods in Gallows Courtyard.
Robe of the Notorious Pirate
Location. You can find it with Fell Orden in The Wounded Coast during Raiders on the Cliff quest.
Robes of the Void
Location. You can find these in Robes by Jean Luc in Hightown.
Aequitarian Robes
Location. You will find it with a Dead Body in Hightown during Demands of the Qun quest.
Finery
They are found in a chest on the second floor of the Hawke Estate.
Flint Company Cuirass
It is looted from a Flint Company Mercenary on Sundermount during Duty.
Robe of the Silent One
It is looted from Corypheus following his defeat by Hawke in The Final Seal.
Robes of the Pretender
It is found in a chest at Hawke Estate or in Gamlen’s House.
Helms
Gascard Du Puis’s Favorite Hat
Location. You will find it with Gascard Du Puis’s in The Killer’s Lair during All That Remains quest.
Tevinter Enchanter’s Cap
Location. You will find it in a Chest in the Holding Caves during A Bitter Pill quest.
Cowl of the Overseer
Location. You will find it with Thug Leader in Winding Alley during Following The Qun quest.
Cap of the Antivan King
It is available at Emporium Relics and Antics.
Helm of Appreciation
It can be found inside the Discarded Weapons and Armor at the Black Emporium.
The Ponderer
It is available at Emporium’s Relics and Antiques in the Black Emporium.
Tevinter Enchanter’s Cap
It is found in a chest in Holding Caves during A Battle Pill quest
Act 3
All the Unique Armor pieces you can find during Act 3 of Dragon Age 2.
Gloves
Lyrium Embroidered Gloves
Location. You will find these in Mage Goods in Gallows Courtyard.
Gauntlets
Location. You will find these with High Dragon in The Bone Pit during Mine Massacre quest.
Gloves of June
Location. You will find these in Ilen’s Crafts in Sundermount.
Vir Atish’an
Location. You will find these in the Hidden Dungeon in Sundermount.
The Fugitive’s Gauntlets
They are also found in a chest either at Hawke Estate or in Gamlen’s House.
Gloves of Enchanter Illana
They are found in the vault of Chateau Haine after disarming the fire traps.
Gloves of the Silent One
They are looted from Sarcophagus room after Hawke lights up all the lights in the room
Boots
Harlana’s Jackboots
Location. You can find these in the Robes by Jean Luc in Hightown.
Boots of the Champion
Location. You will find these with Huon On The Loose in Lowtown at Night.
Boots of Enchanter Illana
They are found in the vault of Chateau Haine after disarming the fire traps.
Boots of the Frozen Wastes
Will be added to the special delivery chest.
Boots of the messenger
They are found after clearing the first ring of flames in The Vaults if Hawke is a rogue.
Boots of Tremendous weight
They are available at Emporium’s Relics and Antiques in the Black Emporium.
Footwraps of the Silent One
They are in the Carta Hideout level in Legacy. They will only be available when playing Legacy quest.
Quickflight
They are found in a chest at Hawke Estate or at Gamlen’s House.
Stalwart Treads
They are found in a chest at Gamlen’s House or at Hawke Estate
Chest Armor
Cumberland Circle Robes
Location. You can get this as a reward from Orsino when you complete Best Served Cold quest.
Battlamage Armaments
Location. You can find itin the Mage Goods in Gallows Courtyard.
Circle Robes
Location. You can find it in Robes by Jean Luc in Hightown.
Robes of the Champion
Location. You will find it with High Dragon in The Bone Pit during Mine Massacre quest.
Vestments of Sacrifice
Location. You will find it in a Chest in The Deep Roads during Finding Nathaniel quest.
Robes of the Overseer
Location. You will find it in a Grave in Sundermount during A New Path quest.
Battlemage Armaments
It is available at Mega Goods in the Gallows Courtyard.
Beregrand’s Breastplate
It will be found in a chest at Hawke Estate or at Gamlen’s House.
Robes of Unblemished Cleanliness
It is sold at Emporium Relics and antiques at The Black Emporium.
Vestments of the Mystic
They are available at Emporium Relics and Antiques
Helms
Circlet of the Dreamer
Location. You will find it in the Bonny Lern’s Wares in Disused Passage.
Hood of the Formari
Location. You will find it in the Mage Goods in Gallows Courtyard.
Regret
Location. You will find it in the Robes by Jean Luc in Hightown.
Hood of the Champion
Location. You will find it with Grace in The Wounded Coast during Best Served Cold quest.
Cowl of the Silent One
Its location varies as:
- Corypheus’s Prison – Riannon’s Floor (if you sided with Larius) or
- Corypheus’s Prison – Daneken’s Floor (if you sided with Janeka)
In each case the cowl is in a chest in the room towards the north in map.
Headdress of Enchanter Illana
Found in a vault at Chateau Haine fter disarming the fire traps.
Helm of a Thousand Battles
Found in Emporium of Relics and Antiques.
The Resolutionist’s Cap
It is looted from one of the resolutionists during the Faith quest
It’s a huge World in Dragon Age 2 and if you just keep looking for items you will find a lot more than that. Now that you have equipped your character with unique armor set, find a suitable unique weapon to go alongside.