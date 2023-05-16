Dragon Age 2 Unique Weapons Location Guide

Dragon Age 2 features a huge inventory of unique weapons that you can use in the game. Unique also indicates they are most probably associated with chests, quests, and people who have them. You will need to kill those people, unlock the chests, and complete the quests. You can’t wield every weapon in the game since there are mostly restricted to class you are playing.

Dragon Age 2 Unique Weapon Location Guide

You will find below most of the unique weaponry in Dragon Age 2 with the name of the weapon, the person who has that weapon, and the place where you can find it.

Warriors

Shields can only be wielded by the Warriors who have Weapon and Shield Talents. If you are to choose a warrior focus more on the strength and to shield, you will need to focus on constitution.

Act 1

All the Unique Warrior weapons you can find during Prologue + Act 1 of Dragon Age 2.

Shields

Fereldan Soldier’s Shield

Location. You will find it with Dead Refugee during Prologue in Blightlands.

The Bann’s Backhouse Door

Location. Coterie Leader holds it, which can be found in Lowtown during Night.

Markham Head Stopper

Location. You will find it with Korval’s Blades in Hightown.

Winter Weight

Location. Dragon in the ‘Deep Roads’ has it. You will come across him in ‘The Deep Roads Expedition’ quest.

Oddsmaker

Location. You will find it with Revenant during ‘Long Way Home’ quest.

Kirkwall Shield

Location. You can buy it from Armor Merchant in Lowtown.

One-Handed Weapon

Overland Render

Location. You will find it with ‘Ship Captain’ in ‘The Docks’ during Night.

Edge of Song and Glory

Location. You will find it with ‘Ser Karras’ in ‘Gallows Courtyard’, during Act of Mercy quest.

Palvo’s Cocksure Cleaver

Location. You will find it with ‘Captain Qerth’ in ‘Shallowguard Base’ during Night Lies quest.

Thudpucker’s Fist

Location. You will find it in ‘Bonny Lern’s Wares’ in Disused Passage.

Trust and Cut Blade

Location. You will find it with ‘Korval’s Bades’ in Hightown.

Maelstrom

Location. You can buy it from the Weapon’s Shop in Gallows Courtyard.

Notched Sword

Location. You can get it from Weaponsmithy in Lowtown.

Two-Handed Weapons

The Ream Ward

Location. You can get it from ‘Tevinter Hunter Captain’ in ‘Lowtown’ at night during Bait and Switch quest.

Red Grace

Location. You can get it from the chest you come across in ‘Tal-Vashoth Cavern’ during Blackpowder Promise quest.

Caskhead’s Portable Anvil

Location. You can get it from the chest you come across in ‘Deep Roads’ during Deep Roads exhibition.

Templar Great Sword

Location. You can buy it from Weapon Shop in Gallows Courtyard.

Oath Breaker

Location. You will find it in the Chest in ‘Deep Roads’ during The Deep Roads Expedition quest.

Act 2

All the Unique Warrior weapons you can find during Act 2 of Dragon Age 2.

Shields

River’s Wave

Location. You will find it with Qunari Delegate in Ser Varnell’s Refuge during Offered and Load quest.

Warstopper

You will find it with Korval’s Blades in Hightown.

Brink Boaster

Location. You will find it with Qunari Delegate in Ser Varnell’s Refuge during Offered and Load quest.

Spirit of 4:60 Black

Location. You will find it in a Chest in Abandoned Slaver Den during A Bitter Pill quest.

Amell Family Shield

Location. You will find it in Killer’s Lair during All That Remains quest.

Defender of the Wall

Location. You can buy it from the Armor Shop in Gallows Courtyard.

Darkspawn Shield

Location. You can buy it from Weaponsmithy in Lowtown.

Shield of the Knight Herself

Location. You will find it in Ser Varnell’s Refuge during Offered and Lost quest.

One Handed Weapons

Red Earth Long One

Location. You will find it with Bartrand in Bartrand’s Mansion during Family Matter quest.

Sundarin Thunder

Location. You will find it in a Chest in Deep Roads during Fool’s Gold quest.

Windsong Axe

Location. You will find it in Nexus Golem’s Wares in Abandoned Thaig.

One-Cut

Location. You will find it with Inley of Starkhaven in Sundermount during Bounty Hunter quest.

Markham Heart Stopper

Location. You can buy it from the Weapon’s Shop in Gallows Courtyard.

Royeaux One and Two

Location. You will find it with Amaranthine Conspirator in Sundermount during The Conspirators quest.

Darktown Blade

Location. You can get it from Weaponsmithy in Lowtown.

Sataareth

Location. You get it as a reward when you defeat Arishok in Viscount’s Keep during Demands of the Qun quest.

Two-Handed Weapons

The Brother’s End

Location. You will find it with Elven Fanatic in the Side Alley during Blackpowder Courtesy quest.

Persuasion

Location. You will find it in a chest in Bone Pit Mines during Cavern of Dead quest.

All-Fall

Location. You will find it in Korval’s Blades in Hightown.

Potency

Location. You will find it in the Treasury Cache in Deep Roads during Fool’s Gold quest.

Binky’s Comfort

Location. You will get it as a reward when you complete The Lost Patrol quest.

The Subtle Brute

Location. You can buy it from the Weapon’s Shop in Gallows Courtyard.

Void’s Hammer

Location. You can find it in Magnus’s Wares in The Wounded Coast.

Act 3

All the Unique Warrior weapons you can find during Act 3 of Dragon Age 2.

Shields

Wardwall

Location. You will find it in a chest in Deep Roads during Finding Nathaniel quest.

Lord Bearing’s Wall

Location. You will find it with Hanker in Decrepit Alley during Kind of Want quest.

Cornerstone

Location. You will find it with Javen in Darktown during Favor and Fault quest.

Hearth Shield

Location. You will get it as quest reward from Meredith when you complete Best Served Cold quest.

Volcanic Shield

Location. You can buy it from Armor Shop in Gallows Courtyard.

Shield of Resolute

Location. You will find it in Pile of Bones in Templar Hall during The Last Straw quest.

One-Handed Weapons

The Wailer

Location. You will find it with Veld in The Sink during Gamlen’s Greatest Treasure.

Bassrath-Kata

Location. You will get it as a quest reward once you complete The Lost Swords quest.

Perrin’s Nail

Location. You will find it with Korval’s Blades in Hightown.

The Weight

Location. You will find it with High Dragon in Bone Pit during Mine Massacre quest.

The Bringer of Silence

Location. You will get it as a quest reward when you find Nathanial.

Woodsman’s Ire

Location. You will find it Jess Varvel in Rundown Alley during Reining It In quest.

Raider Sword

Location. You will find it in Shady Merchandise at The Docks.

City Guard Sword

Location. You can buy it from Weapon’s Shop in Gallows Courtyard.

Sword of Antaam

Location. You will find in Lirene’s Fereldan Imports in Lowtown.

Aurvar’s Prize

Location. You will find it in a Chest in Deep Roads during Finding Nathaniel quest.

The Vague Blade

Location. You will find it in a Chest in Blood Mage Refuge during The Last Holdouts.

Glandivalis

Location. You will find it with Hybris in the Hidden Dungeon during The Awiergan Scrolls quest.

Two Handed Weapons

Blade of Mercy

Location. You will find it in the Chest in the Secret Meeting Place during Best Served Cold quest.

Bassrath Kata

Location. You will get it when you complete The Lost Swords quest.

Limbtaker

Location. You will find it in Korval’s Blades in Hightown.

Road Hammer

Location. You will find it in Pile of Bones in the Hidden Dungeon in Sundermount.

Double-Bearded Axe

Location. You will find it with Sten in Hightown during Night.

Her Song

Location. You will find it in the Pile of Bones in Sundermount Caverns.

Top-Chop Brand

Location. You will find it with Jakeson Hall in the Suspicious House during Red Run Streets quest.

Widows Fury

Location. You can buy it from the Weapon’s Shop in Gallows Courtyard.

Dwarven Great Axe

Location. You will find in the Korval’s Blades in Hightown.

Sundering

Location. You will find it in Nexus Golem’s Wares in Hidden Dungeon.

The Celebrant

Location. You will find it with Beacon in Sundermount during The Awiergan Scrolls quest.

Bloom

Location. You will find with Arcane Horror in Sundermount during The Awiergan Scrolls quest.

Everything you need to know about Rogue Weapons, where to find all these unique weapons categorized by person who has that weapon, location where you need to look for that weapon, and the corresponding quest during which you can get that weapon.

Rogue

As a Rogue, you can either master Archery and term yourself into a long rage combatant. Or master Dual Weapons, and make yourself busy in the midst of action.

Act 1

All the Unique Rogue weapons you can find during Prologue + Act 1 of Dragon Age 2.

Dual Weapons

Bloodletter

Location. You can get it from ‘Captain Reiner’ in ‘Arthuris’s Private Dock’ during Wayward Son quest.

The Bodice Ripper

Location. You can get it from ‘Hayder’ in ‘The Chantry’ during Fool’s Rush In quest.

Thrice-Bound

Location. You can get it from Weaponsmithy in Lowtown.

Cruel Dagger

Location. You can get it from Shady Merchandise in The Docks.

Tarnished Dagger

Location. You can get it from Lerene’s Fereldan Imports in Lowtown.

Arm of Adruil

Location. You can get it from Shadow Warrior in Sundermount.

Bows

Bows are the tools to kill for archers, but you will need to focus on Dexterity to equip the best in game.

Nevarran Lancer

Location. You can get it from ‘Dragon’ in ‘Deep Roads’ during The Deep Roads Expedition.

The Runt’s Spiker

Location. You can get it from ‘Ignacio Strand’ in ‘Hovel’ during Sharp Little Pinpricks.

Long Torch

Location. You can get it from ‘Ilen’s Crafts’ in Sudermount.

The Trepanner’s Gift

Location. You will get it as a quest reward after you complete ‘Changing One’s Nature’.

Cracked Bow

Location. You can buy it from Weaponsmithy in Lowtown.

Mont De Glace Strand

Location. You will find it in chest in ‘Ruined Passage’ during Magistrate’s Orders quest.

Swarm

Location. You will find it with ‘Mature Dragon’ in ‘Bone Pit Lodge’ during The Bone Pit quest.

Act 2

All the Unique Warrior weapons you can find during Act 2 of Dragon Age 2.

Dual Weapons

Chum-Cutter

Location. You will find it with Senestra at Night in The Docks during A Debt in the Family quest.

Honeycut

Location. You will find it in the Pile of Treasure in Varterral Hunting Ground during Mirror Image quest.

Stitch-Maker

Location. You will find it in a Chest in Ser Varnell’s Refuge during Offered and Lost quest.

Shine

Location. You will find it with Mercenary Captain in The Wounded Coast during Elves at Large quest.

The Tiny Cut

Location. You will find it with Templar Hunter at Night in the Hightown during Midnight Meeting.

Seven Deaths

Location. You can buy it from the Weapons Shop in Gallows Courtyard.

Guild Daggar

Location. You can find it with Korval’s Blades in Hightown.

Coterie Shiv

Location. You get it from Weaponsmithy in Lowtown.

Bows

Borderfall

Location. You will find it with Varterral in Varterral Hunting Ground during Mirror Image quest.

Felon’s Punch Goat

Location. You will find it in a Chest in Abandoned Slaver Den during A Bitter Pill quest.

Quills of the Heretic

Location. You will find it in Ilen’s Crafts in Sundermount.

The Heaven’s Answer

Location. You will find it in Bonny Lern’s Wares in Disused Passage.

Recurve Bow

Location. You will find it in Lirene’s Fereldan Imports in Lowtown.

The Runner’s Retort

Location. You will find it with Street Thug at Nigh in Lowtown during The Fixer quest.

Act 3

All the Unique Warrior weapons you can find during Act 3 of Dragon Age 2.

Dual Weapons

The Offland Blade

Location. You will it with Highdragon in The Bone Pitt during Mine Massacre quest.

Bassrath – Kata

Location. It’s a reward for completing The Lost Swords quest.

Blade of the Mercy

Location. You can get it from Bonny Lern’s Wares in Disused Passage.

Red Jenny Backbiter

Location. You can get it from Weaponsmithy in Lowtown.

Tine

Location. You will find it with Quentin in The Killer’s Lair during All That Remains quest.

The Pairing Knife

Location. You will find it with Velasco in The Castillon’s Landing during No Rest for the Wicked quest.

Ragged Edge

Location. You will find it with Velasco in The Blooming Rose during No Rest for the Wicked quest.

Spider’s Heart

Location. You can buy it from the Weapon’s Shop in Gallows Courtyard.

Shadow’s Claw

Location. You can get it from the Weaponsmithy in Lowtown.

Carta’s Right-Hand

Location. You get it from Bonny Lern’s Wares is Disused Passage.

Finesse

Location. You get it as a reward for completing A Murder of Crows quest.

Carta’s Left-Hand

Location. You will find it with Hanker in Decrepit Alley during Kind of Want quest.

Bows

Starkhaven Longbow

Location. You will find it in Harimann Estate (Repentance).

Bassrath – Kata

Location. Quest Reward (The Lost Swords).

Cynoeswr Sain

Location. You will find it in a Chest in the Hidden Supply Depot during A Noble Agenda quest.

Crosscut Composite

Location. You can get it from Weaponsmithy in Lowtown.

Righteous Rain

Location. You will find it in Treasure Pile in Mountain Cave during A Murder of the Crows quest.

Truebow

Location. You will find it Ilen’s Crafts in Sundermount.

Jackal’s Longbow

Location. You will find it with High Dragon in The Bone Pit during Mine Massacre quest.

Absolution

Location. You will find it in Nexus Golem’s Wares in the Hidden Dungeon.

Everything you need to know about Mage Weapons, where to find all these unique weapons categorized by person who has that weapon, location where you need to look for that weapon, and the corresponding quest during which you can get that weapon.

Mage

Mages use Staves as tools to kill.

Act 1

All the Unique Mage Staves you can find during Prologue + Act 1 of Dragon Age 2.

Staves can inflict bolt damage at range and physical damage in close combat. You will need to focus on the magic attribute of the Mage to enhance your weapon’s damage.

Chanter’s Staff

Location. You will get it as a Reward From Grace in Act of Mercy.

The Hypnotist’s Staff

Location. You can get it from ‘Decimus’ in Runaways’ Caverns during Act of Mercy.

The Turncoat’s Walking Stick

Location. You can get it from ‘Mage Goods’ in Gallows Courtyard.

Staff of the Primal Order

Location. You can get it from ‘Bonny Lerns Wares’ in Disused Passage.

Acolyte’s Staff

Location. You can buy it from Apparel Shop in Lowtown.

Stone’s Breath

Location. You will get it as a reward for saving Sandal. When you complete ‘The Deep Roads Expedition’ quest.

Valdasine

Location. You will find it in ‘Crypt Treasure’ in ‘Ancient Crypt’ during The Deep Roads Expedition.

Act 2

All the Unique Mage weapons you can find during Act 2 of Dragon Age 2.

Hubris

Location. You will find it with Frost Horror in Verterral Hunting Ground during Mirror Image quest.

Crooked Staff

Location. You will find it in a Chest Gallows Dungeon during Dissent quest.

Sketch’s Resplit Shaft

Location. You will get it as a reward from Sketch when you complete Sketchy on the Details quest.

Acolyte’s Staff

Location. You will find it in Robes by Jean Luc in Hightown.

Enchanter’s Staff

Location. You can buy it from the Apparel Shop in Lowtown.

Cold-Blooded

Location. You will find it in the Magnus Wares in The Wounded Coast.

Act 3

All the Unique Mage weapons you can find during Act 3 of Dragon Age 2.

Bassrath Kata

Location. You will get it as a reward when you complete The Lost Swords quest.

Voracity

Location. You will find it with Xebenkeck in The Forgotten Lair during Forbidden Knowledge quest.

The Tiger’s Tail

Location. You will find it with Grace in The Wounded Coast during Best Served Cold quest.

Torch of Falon Din

Location. You will find it with Marethari in Sundermount.

Eye of the Storm

Location. You will find it with Danarius in The Hanged Man during Alone quest.

Mutiny

Location. You will find in the Mage Goods in the Gallows Courtyard.

Corrupted Acolyte’s Staff

Location. You can buy it from the Apparel Shop in the Gallows Courtyard.

Staff of Violation

Location. You will find it with Orsino in Gallows Prison.

It’s a huge World and if you just keep looking for items you will find a lot more than that. Dragon Age 2 game engine also randomly generates several weapons that you would consistently find. Now that you have a good weapon set, find unique armor set to finalize your preparation to meet your foes.