This Divinity Original Sin 2 Crafting Guide will help you by providing you a comprehensive overview of all of the things that you can craft. Not a lot of good crafting guides are available online and most of them only provide basic recipes.

Some of the following recipes you can only use if you have the book that contains them but this Divinity Original Sin 2 Crafting Guide generally should tell you about a few recipes that you did not know of before.

For more help on Divinity: Original Sin 2, you can check out our Merchants Locations Guide, Character Builds Guide, and Beginners Guide.

Divinity Original Sin 2 Crafting

In this DoS 2 Crafting Guide, we have detailed some of the Crafting Recipes that you can use in the game.

Crafting is one of the main mechanics in the game that players need to constantly use in order to survive in the dangerously beautiful world of Original Sin 2 and we will help you with every aspect of crafting like how to craft and what ingredients are required from crafting.

How To Craft

In this section of our guide, we will discuss all the things that players can craft like potions, scrolls, food and more and will also detail the ingredients required for the crafting these things.

Potions

Remember you can upgrade these potions to large by adding them together or by using Augmenter.

Healing Potions

Minor Healing Potion = Empty Potion Bottle + Penny Bun Mushroom

Medium Healing Potion = Minor Healing Potion + Minor Healing Potion

Healing Potion = Medium Healing Potion + Medium Healing Potion

Healing Potion = Any Healing Potion + Augmenter

Huge Healing Potion = Healing Potion + Healing Potion

Healing Elixir = Empty Potion Bottle + Yarrow Flower

Giant Healing Potion = Huge Healing Potion + Augmentor

Fake Healing Potion = Any Poison Bottle + Red Fabric Dye

Resistance Potions

Fire Resistance Potion = Empty Potion Bottle + Guepinia Mushroom

Water Resistance Potion = Empty Potion Bottle + Bluegill Mushroom

Earth Resistance Potion = Empty Potion Bottle + Earth Tongue Mushroom

Air Resistance Potion = Empty Potion Bottle + Jellyroom

Minor Resist All Potion = Empty Potion Bottle + Trumpet of Death

Medium Air Resistance Potion = Small Air Resistance Potion + Augmenter

Large Air Resistance Potion = Medium Air Resistance Potion + Augmenter

Huge Air Resistance Potion = Large Air Resistance Potion + Augmenter

Medium Fire Resistsance Potion = Fire Resistance Potion + Fire Resistance Potion

Large Fire Resistance Potion = Medium Fore Resistance Potion + Augmenter

Huge Fire Resistance Potion = Large Fire Resistance Potion + Augmenter

Stat Potions

Strength Potion = Empty Potion Bottle + Amethyst Deceiver

Finesse Potion = Empty Potion Bottle + Boletus

Intelligence Potion = Empty Potion Bottle + Calocera

Constitution Potion = Empty Potion Bottle + Farhangite

Wits Potion = Empty Potion Bottle + Puffball

Poison Potions

Small Poison Bottle = Empty Potion Bottle + Fly Agaric Mushroom

Medium Poison Bottle = Small Poison Bottle + Small Poison Bottle

Large Poison Bottle = Medium Poison Bottle + Medium Poison Bottle

Poison Resistance Potion = (Na)

Medium Poison Resistance Potion = (Na)

Large Poison Resistance Potion = (Na)

Huge Poison Resistance Potion = (Na)

Medium Resist All Potion = Minor Resist All Potion + Augmenter

Medium Resist All Potion = Medium Resist All Potion + Augmenter

Large Resist All Potion = Medium Resist All Potion + Augmenter

Poison Elixir = Healing Elixir + Zaikk’s Talon

Miscellaneous Potions

Small Magic Armor Potion = Empty Potion Bottle + Whisperwood

Physical Armor Potion = Empty Potion Bottle + Amadouvier

Potion of Electric Skin = Empty Potion Bottle + Air Essence

Stoneskin Potion = Empty Potion Bottle + Earth Essence

Potion of Strong Will = Empty Potion Bottle + Fire Essence

Huge Physical Armor Potion = (Na)

Huge Magic Armor Potion = (Na)

Invisibility Potion = Empty Potion Bottle + Chanterelle

Medium Invisibility Potion = (Na)

Potion Of Nimble Tumble = Empty Potion Bottle + Any Water Essence.

Potion Of Jellyfish = Empty Potion Bottle + Air Essence

Attar Of The Blood Rose= Empty Potion Bottle + Blood Rose

Huge Poison Vial = Large Poison Bottle + Augmenter

Void-Enhanced Potion = Small Poison Bottle + Void-Touched Livewood Fragments

Alertness Herbmix = Puffbal + Drudanae

Potent Alertness Herbmix = Void-Tainted Yellow Ridgeback + Alertness Herbmix

Enlightenment Herbmix = Calocera + Drudanae

Potent Enlightment Hebmix= Enlightment Herbmix + Void-Tainded Umber Monkfish

Ferocity Hebmix = Augmenter + Drudanae

Potent Ferocity Herbmix = Ferocity Herbmix + Void-Tainted Crimson Bream

Courage Herbmix = Farhangite + Drudanae

Grenades

Nailbomb Grenade = Empty Grenade + Nails/Broken Bottle

Frost Grenade = Empty Grenade + Water Essence

Poison Cloud Grenade = Empty Grenade + Ooze Source

Blessed Ice Grenade = Source Orb + Frost Grenade

Cursed Cluster Grenade = Source Orb + Cluster Grenade

Cursed Firestorm Grenade = Source Orb + Firestorm Grenade

Firestorm Grenade = Bottle Filled With Oil + Fuse

Holy Hand Grenade = Sovereign’s Orb +Pixie Dust

Mind Maggot Grenade = Empty Grenade + A Jar Of Mind Maggots

Flask

Oil Flask = Empty Flask + Barrel Oil Source

Poison Flask = Empty Flask + Barrel Ooze Source

Blessed Oil Flask = Source Orb + Oil Flask

Broken Bottle = Empty Bottle + Any Hammer

Cursed Poison Flask= Source Orb + Poison Flask

Canister

Razzle Dazzle Grenade = Empty Canister + Jellyroom

Chemical Warfare Grenade = Empty Canister + Intestines

Thunderbolt Grenade = Empty Canister + Air Essence

Tremor Grenade = Empty Canister + Earth Essence

Terror Grenade = Empty Canister + Tormented Soul

Miscellaneous

Love Grenade = Empty Perfume Bottle + Pixie Dust

Water Balloon = Intestines + Barrel Water Source

Blessed Water Balloon = Source Orb + Water Balloon

Arrowheads

Stunning Arrowhead = Tooth + Knife

Knockdown Arrowhead = Antlers + Knife

Slowdown Arrowhead = Arrowhead + Barrel Oil Source

Water Arrowhead = Arrowhead + Barrel Water Source

Poisoned Arrowhead = Arrowhead + Barrel Ooze Source

Charming Arrowhead = Arrowhead + Honey Source

Armor and Weapons

Armor

Handmade Leather Armor = Needle and Thread + Leather Scraps

Leather Scraps = Any Cutting Tool + Animal Hide

Handmade Mage Armor = Needle And Thread + Cloth Scraps + Pixie Dust

Armor Of Eternals = Eternal Artefact + Eternal Plate + Metal Scraps + Source Orb

Handmade Cloth Shirt = Needle And Thread + Cloth Scraps

Handmade Chain Armor = Needle And Thread + Metal Scraps

Handmade Scale Armor = Anvil + Scale Scraps

Handmade Plate Armor = Anvil + Plate Scraps

Handmade Shield = Metal Scraps + Wood Chips

Winter Boots = Nails + Armor Boots

Dwarven Mask Of The Shapeshifter = Ripped Off Dwarven Face + Space Orb

Elven Mask Of The Shapeshifter = Ripped Off Elven Face + Space Orb

Human Mask Of Shapeshifter = Ripped Of Human Face + Space Orb

Lizard Mask Of Shapeshifter = Ripped Off Lizard Face + Space Orb

Physical Weapons

Shiv = Sharp Piece of Metal + Cloth/Leather Scraps

Sharp Stone on a Stick = Sharp Rock + Short Branch

Sharp Stone on a Big Branch = Sharp Rock + Big Branch

Big Tongs Roped Together = Tongs + Cloth/Leather Scraps

Magical Weapons

Improvised Wand = Short Stick + Skull

Improvised Staff = Long Branch + Shell

Scrolls and Food

Scrolls

Rain Scroll = Sheet of Paper + Water Essence + Herring

Fortify Scroll = Sheet of Paper + Earth Essence + Whisperwood

Teleportation Scroll = Sheet of Paper + Air Essence + Feather

Food

Dinner = Any Raw Meat/Fish + Cooking Station

Dwarven Stew = Mug of Beer + Dinner

Tomato Sauce = Tomato + Hammer

Pizza = Tomato Sauce + Dough + Fire

Elven Stew = Tomato Sauce + Dinner

Potato Porridge = Milk + Potato

Pumpkin Soup = Pumpkin + Cooking Station

Drinks

Apple Juice = Apple + Empty Cup

Orange Juice = Orange + Empty Cup

Misc.