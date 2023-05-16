This Divinity Original Sin 2 Crafting Guide will help you by providing you a comprehensive overview of all of the things that you can craft. Not a lot of good crafting guides are available online and most of them only provide basic recipes.
Some of the following recipes you can only use if you have the book that contains them but this Divinity Original Sin 2 Crafting Guide generally should tell you about a few recipes that you did not know of before.
For more help on Divinity: Original Sin 2, you can check out our Merchants Locations Guide, Character Builds Guide, and Beginners Guide.
Divinity Original Sin 2 Crafting
In this DoS 2 Crafting Guide, we have detailed some of the Crafting Recipes that you can use in the game.
Crafting is one of the main mechanics in the game that players need to constantly use in order to survive in the dangerously beautiful world of Original Sin 2 and we will help you with every aspect of crafting like how to craft and what ingredients are required from crafting.
How To Craft
In this section of our guide, we will discuss all the things that players can craft like potions, scrolls, food and more and will also detail the ingredients required for the crafting these things.
Potions
Remember you can upgrade these potions to large by adding them together or by using Augmenter.
Healing Potions
- Minor Healing Potion = Empty Potion Bottle + Penny Bun Mushroom
- Medium Healing Potion = Minor Healing Potion + Minor Healing Potion
- Healing Potion = Medium Healing Potion + Medium Healing Potion
- Healing Potion = Any Healing Potion + Augmenter
- Huge Healing Potion = Healing Potion + Healing Potion
- Healing Elixir = Empty Potion Bottle + Yarrow Flower
- Giant Healing Potion = Huge Healing Potion + Augmentor
- Fake Healing Potion = Any Poison Bottle + Red Fabric Dye
Resistance Potions
- Fire Resistance Potion = Empty Potion Bottle + Guepinia Mushroom
- Water Resistance Potion = Empty Potion Bottle + Bluegill Mushroom
- Earth Resistance Potion = Empty Potion Bottle + Earth Tongue Mushroom
- Air Resistance Potion = Empty Potion Bottle + Jellyroom
- Minor Resist All Potion = Empty Potion Bottle + Trumpet of Death
- Medium Air Resistance Potion = Small Air Resistance Potion + Augmenter
- Large Air Resistance Potion = Medium Air Resistance Potion + Augmenter
- Huge Air Resistance Potion = Large Air Resistance Potion + Augmenter
- Medium Fire Resistsance Potion = Fire Resistance Potion + Fire Resistance Potion
- Large Fire Resistance Potion = Medium Fore Resistance Potion + Augmenter
- Huge Fire Resistance Potion = Large Fire Resistance Potion + Augmenter
Stat Potions
- Strength Potion = Empty Potion Bottle + Amethyst Deceiver
- Finesse Potion = Empty Potion Bottle + Boletus
- Intelligence Potion = Empty Potion Bottle + Calocera
- Constitution Potion = Empty Potion Bottle + Farhangite
- Wits Potion = Empty Potion Bottle + Puffball
Poison Potions
- Small Poison Bottle = Empty Potion Bottle + Fly Agaric Mushroom
- Medium Poison Bottle = Small Poison Bottle + Small Poison Bottle
- Large Poison Bottle = Medium Poison Bottle + Medium Poison Bottle
- Poison Resistance Potion = (Na)
- Medium Poison Resistance Potion = (Na)
- Large Poison Resistance Potion = (Na)
- Huge Poison Resistance Potion = (Na)
- Medium Resist All Potion = Minor Resist All Potion + Augmenter
- Medium Resist All Potion = Medium Resist All Potion + Augmenter
- Large Resist All Potion = Medium Resist All Potion + Augmenter
- Poison Elixir = Healing Elixir + Zaikk’s Talon
Miscellaneous Potions
- Small Magic Armor Potion = Empty Potion Bottle + Whisperwood
- Physical Armor Potion = Empty Potion Bottle + Amadouvier
- Potion of Electric Skin = Empty Potion Bottle + Air Essence
- Stoneskin Potion = Empty Potion Bottle + Earth Essence
- Potion of Strong Will = Empty Potion Bottle + Fire Essence
- Huge Physical Armor Potion = (Na)
- Huge Magic Armor Potion = (Na)
- Invisibility Potion = Empty Potion Bottle + Chanterelle
- Medium Invisibility Potion = (Na)
- Potion Of Nimble Tumble = Empty Potion Bottle + Any Water Essence.
- Potion Of Jellyfish = Empty Potion Bottle + Air Essence
- Attar Of The Blood Rose= Empty Potion Bottle + Blood Rose
- Huge Poison Vial = Large Poison Bottle + Augmenter
- Void-Enhanced Potion = Small Poison Bottle + Void-Touched Livewood Fragments
- Alertness Herbmix = Puffbal + Drudanae
- Potent Alertness Herbmix = Void-Tainted Yellow Ridgeback + Alertness Herbmix
- Enlightenment Herbmix = Calocera + Drudanae
- Potent Enlightment Hebmix= Enlightment Herbmix + Void-Tainded Umber Monkfish
- Ferocity Hebmix = Augmenter + Drudanae
- Potent Ferocity Herbmix = Ferocity Herbmix + Void-Tainted Crimson Bream
- Courage Herbmix = Farhangite + Drudanae
Grenades
- Nailbomb Grenade = Empty Grenade + Nails/Broken Bottle
- Frost Grenade = Empty Grenade + Water Essence
- Poison Cloud Grenade = Empty Grenade + Ooze Source
- Blessed Ice Grenade = Source Orb + Frost Grenade
- Cursed Cluster Grenade = Source Orb + Cluster Grenade
- Cursed Firestorm Grenade = Source Orb + Firestorm Grenade
- Firestorm Grenade = Bottle Filled With Oil + Fuse
- Holy Hand Grenade = Sovereign’s Orb +Pixie Dust
- Mind Maggot Grenade = Empty Grenade + A Jar Of Mind Maggots
Flask
- Oil Flask = Empty Flask + Barrel Oil Source
- Poison Flask = Empty Flask + Barrel Ooze Source
- Blessed Oil Flask = Source Orb + Oil Flask
- Broken Bottle = Empty Bottle + Any Hammer
- Cursed Poison Flask= Source Orb + Poison Flask
Canister
- Razzle Dazzle Grenade = Empty Canister + Jellyroom
- Chemical Warfare Grenade = Empty Canister + Intestines
- Thunderbolt Grenade = Empty Canister + Air Essence
- Tremor Grenade = Empty Canister + Earth Essence
- Terror Grenade = Empty Canister + Tormented Soul
Miscellaneous
- Love Grenade = Empty Perfume Bottle + Pixie Dust
- Water Balloon = Intestines + Barrel Water Source
- Blessed Water Balloon = Source Orb + Water Balloon
Arrowheads
- Stunning Arrowhead = Tooth + Knife
- Knockdown Arrowhead = Antlers + Knife
- Slowdown Arrowhead = Arrowhead + Barrel Oil Source
- Water Arrowhead = Arrowhead + Barrel Water Source
- Poisoned Arrowhead = Arrowhead + Barrel Ooze Source
- Charming Arrowhead = Arrowhead + Honey Source
Armor and Weapons
Armor
- Handmade Leather Armor = Needle and Thread + Leather Scraps
- Leather Scraps = Any Cutting Tool + Animal Hide
- Handmade Mage Armor = Needle And Thread + Cloth Scraps + Pixie Dust
- Armor Of Eternals = Eternal Artefact + Eternal Plate + Metal Scraps + Source Orb
- Handmade Cloth Shirt = Needle And Thread + Cloth Scraps
- Handmade Chain Armor = Needle And Thread + Metal Scraps
- Handmade Scale Armor = Anvil + Scale Scraps
- Handmade Plate Armor = Anvil + Plate Scraps
- Handmade Shield = Metal Scraps + Wood Chips
- Winter Boots = Nails + Armor Boots
- Dwarven Mask Of The Shapeshifter = Ripped Off Dwarven Face + Space Orb
- Elven Mask Of The Shapeshifter = Ripped Off Elven Face + Space Orb
- Human Mask Of Shapeshifter = Ripped Of Human Face + Space Orb
- Lizard Mask Of Shapeshifter = Ripped Off Lizard Face + Space Orb
Physical Weapons
- Shiv = Sharp Piece of Metal + Cloth/Leather Scraps
- Sharp Stone on a Stick = Sharp Rock + Short Branch
- Sharp Stone on a Big Branch = Sharp Rock + Big Branch
- Big Tongs Roped Together = Tongs + Cloth/Leather Scraps
Magical Weapons
- Improvised Wand = Short Stick + Skull
- Improvised Staff = Long Branch + Shell
Scrolls and Food
Scrolls
- Rain Scroll = Sheet of Paper + Water Essence + Herring
- Fortify Scroll = Sheet of Paper + Earth Essence + Whisperwood
- Teleportation Scroll = Sheet of Paper + Air Essence + Feather
Food
- Dinner = Any Raw Meat/Fish + Cooking Station
- Dwarven Stew = Mug of Beer + Dinner
- Tomato Sauce = Tomato + Hammer
- Pizza = Tomato Sauce + Dough + Fire
- Elven Stew = Tomato Sauce + Dinner
- Potato Porridge = Milk + Potato
- Pumpkin Soup = Pumpkin + Cooking Station
Drinks
Apple Juice = Apple + Empty Cup
Orange Juice = Orange + Empty Cup
Misc.
- x4 Lockpicks = Repair Hammer + Nails
- Lockpicks = Any Key + Soap
- Stardust = Stardust Herb + Mortar and Pestle
- Bonedust = Bone + Mortar and Pestle
- Pixie Dust = Bonedust + Stardust
- Long Branch = Any Cutting Tool + Log
- Arrow Shaft = Any Cutting Tool + Long Branch
- Thread = Hair + Hair