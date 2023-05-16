In this Divinity Original Sin 2 Beginners Guide, we will guide you on different core elements of Divinity Original Sin 2. Divinity Original Sin 2 is a turn-based strategy game and it has many features and elements that take some time getting used to.

We have curated this DoS 2 Beginners Guide so you can easily play the game and understand different core elements such as character creation, combat, completing quests and some other general gameplay tips.

Divinity Original Sin 2 Beginners Guide

Creating a Character

The first step that you will do in Divinity Original Sin 2 is creating a character. This character will be your main character throughout the game and you cannot change it after you have created it. You will continue to improve this character as you play the game.

You can either select a preset for your character or create one for yourself. If you choose preset, it will have all abilities, skills, origins, attributes, and talents pre-defined. It is good for those players who do not want to go deep into the character creation.

If you want to create a custom character. You will have many options to choose from. You start with the origin story.

The game gives you six options to choose from. Once done, you move on to the physical appearance of your character. Any modifications here are only cosmetic.

After the physical appearance, you choose a preset of automatically set attributes, which guide you a little for the direction you want your character to be. Choose the preset and then you can manually select everything yourself.

Choosing this pre-set also influences which starting weapons you can use. After this, you can select attributes, abilities, and skills.

You can distribute points amongst Strength, Finesse, Intelligence, Constitution, Memory, and Wits. Choose the ones you want and move on to Abilities.

You choose both Combat Abilities and Civil Abilities. Combat Abilities benefit you in battle while Civil Abilities benefit you outside battles.

After abilities, you choose your character’s skills. Select any 2 and then later you get to select 2 spells as well. One Spell is based on the race; the other one is dependent on the type of character.

After spells, move on to choosing Talents and in the end, you pick Tags which choose the background of your character, which affect dialogue options. This concludes the character creation section of this Divinity Original Sin 2 Beginners Guide.

Combat

Divinity Original Sin 2 is a turn-based game so everyone gets a turn to plan their moves for the combat. Each action will cost you Action Points. The actions that are allowed during a turn and attack, using skills or items and movements.

You can select as many items that your Action Points allow. When you are happy with your choices, simply press the End Turn button and the player will move to your opponent.

You win by defeating your enemies. Your main goal in Combat here is to prevent your Health Points to reach 0. Once it reaches 0, your character will die.

To prevent this, you can equip two types of armor. One is Physical Armor, the other one is Magical Armor. The enemy will need to destroy your armor before they can actually damage you. The type of damage they induce could be Physical or Magical depending on the attack. The same thing goes for you.

Before you can actually damage your enemies, you will need to take down their armor.

Do Physical attacks against Physical Armor and Magical Attacks against Magical Armor. Armor will save you in tight situations so make sure you are using it to increase your chances of survival.

During combat, you must be aware of the elemental fields, they play a big part in combat. Use them to your advantage while avoiding them to be used against yourselves.

You can use electricity in water and the pool will electrify anyone inside it. In addition, you can use Bless and Curse to greatly enhance the elemental advantage.

Once used, they dramatically change the tide of the battle. Just make sure, they are not used against you.

Another thing you should be well aware of is the Source Powers or Source Skills. No matter what type of character you build in Divinity Original Sin 2, they will all be sorcerers.

Therefore, everyone has access to these Source Skills. These Source Skills are more powerful but they require Source Points and they also need to cool down once used so you must use them wisely.

Exploration and Quests

Divinity Original Sin 2 is a huge game and you will spend much of your time exploring the world. Just like any other RPG, you get to explore a beautiful world full of activity.

On your journey, you will meet many people, visit many places and fight many enemies in the open-world.

You can look for hidden treasures and other sorts of interactive things that are only possible if you explore the world thoroughly.

There are different people that you can interact with. Some of these NPCs will sell you items that are useful for your adventure.

You can chat with them and trade with them. You can also keep pets if you choose the Talent Pet Pal.

People will sell you different things that will be useful for you to once you chat with someone, try to remember what he/she was selling so you can easily come back and get what you need.

The game also features a number of Quests that you can complete; you must keep track of your Journal and try to complete as many Quests as possible. Your companions will also have Quests and you can unlock them by interacting with them.

General Tips and Tricks