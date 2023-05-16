Divinity Original Sin 2 Wayfarer Class Guide – Wayfarer Builds, Best Races, Attributes, Abilities, and Talents

In this Divinity Original Sin 2 Wayfarer Class Guide we will guide on the Wayfarer Class in Divinity Original Sin 2. Divinity Sin 2 is a turn-based RPG and it features a number of classes you can choose from. Each class comes equipped with unique abilities and attributes. We have curated this Divinity Original Sin 2 Wayfarer Class Guide so we can guide on the Wayfarer Class, which is one of these classes.

Divinity Original Sin 2 Wayfarer Class Guide

Divinity Original Sin 2 Wayfarer Class

The Wayfarer Class in Divinity Original Sin 2 is a class more suited for ranged combat. Most of the abilities and attributes are suited to encourage range combat. This does not mean it is weak in other aspects. If you want, you can equally invest in other abilities as well to make it a balanced build but even in a balanced build, you will notice that the ranged aspect will be more prominent. Watch out for close-combat encounters and stealth attackers as you will not long last if caught unguarded.

Divinity Original Sin 2 Wayfarer Class Attributes

Intelligence

Intelligence is buffed by +1. This gives an added bonus to his abilities if developed accordingly. The buffs are clearly observable during intense battle situations where every last stat counts for survival.

Finesse

The +2 Finesse boost really helps the ranged attacks and combat.

Divinity Original Sin 2 Wayfarer Class Abilities and Talents

Ranged Ability

This ability drastically increases long-range efficiency with increased accuracy and damage.

Geomancer Ability

Geomancer boosts armor. It is essential you get this early game because Wayfarer lacks in health and can be taken down easily with stealth attacks. This ability will more than make up for this weakness.

Bartering Ability

Bartering will give you additional profit over any item you sell and discounts when buying new items. One character must have this ability on every team.

Pet Pal Talent

Pet Pal is an essential talent for some quests. Try to have at least one character on your team with this talent so you can complete those quests.

Divinity Original Sin 2 Wayfarer Class Starting Skills

Marksman’s Fang

Allows you to hit multiple targets at the same time. This is an ideal skill for any ranged character.

Contamination

You can use contamination to deal heavy damage to enemies, cut their way off or turn any liquid into poison. Couple this with a support character who does bleeding effect and this will make a deadly combo.

Fossil Strike

This ability works best when you have some incendiary bottles handy. With this ability, you can send an earth ball to your enemies, which deal massive damage when it explodes and as a bonus, it leaves some oil trail behind. Use the incendiary bottles to increase the damage done to the enemies.

Best Race for the Wayfarer

The best choice of race for Wayfarer is Elf. Elf makes the best use of ranges weaponry and when you use cannibalism, turn the blood puddles into poison using contamination. This greatly reduces the enemy movements. Lizard and Human are average races for this class. They get a bonus with Intelligence and Intuition but other than that they do not benefit greatly in the long run. Avoid Dwarf for this class. They are absolutely useless with no special bonuses.

This concludes our Divinity Original Sin 2 Wayfarer Class Guide. If you have anything to add, feel free to use the comments section below!