The Inquisitor is a hybrid class which can be used for both Magic Abilities and close-quarter melee combat. The Inquisitor can deal ranged Elemental Damage using Telekinesis. This Divinity Original Sin 2 Inquisitor Class Guide will help you by making you get the most out of the class as it provides you numerous tips and tricks on how to utilize the potential of this class.

There are a lot of things to consider for the Inquisitor Class in Original Sin 2 as this class has unique skills, abilities, attributes and talents. This guide will help you with all the best Inquisitor Class build, skills, talents, and attributes.

For more help on Divinity Original Sin 2, you can check out our Fighter Class Guide, Shadowblade Class Guide, and Warfarer Class Guide.

Divinity Original Sin 2 Inquisitor Class

Class Attributes

Strength

Strength has been buffed by +1 so that you can engage in melee combat during the early stages of the game.

Intelligence

Intelligence has been buffed by +2 so your Magic Attacks are going to be very lethal.

Constitution

Constitution has been buffed by a value of +1 to further the hybrid tendencies of the character as it will allow you to go up close and fight an enemy face to face.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Inquisitor Class Abilities and Talent

Warfare Ability

As it should be obvious by now if you have been reading our other class guides, the warfare Ability buffs your damage allowing you to use your conventional weapons in fights.

Necromancer Ability

This provides you lifesteal which can be very effective in long drawn our fights.

Telekinesis Ability

Developing this Ability will improve your Ability to control moving objects and to use heavy objects against your enemies.

Warlord Talent

You gain +2 additional points in the same turn if you deal a fatal blow.

Executioner

A killing Blow from the character allows it to gain 2 additional Action Points during the same turn. Keep in mind that this effect can only be activated once during a single turn

Starting Abilities

Mosquito Swarm

Mosquito Swarm reduces an enemy’s armor so that you can initiate fights with an advantage.

Battering Ram

Battering Ram shortens the distance between you and an enemy and also knocks down anything between your paths along with injuring them.

Crippling Blow

Crippling Blow deals considerable area damage. This synergizes perfectly with the Two-Handed Weapons as they will injure the target as well. Additional mutilating will make enemies unable to get out of the field of basic attacks.

Blood Sucker

This ability allows the target to absorb blood surface near it which as a result restores Vitality.

Best Race for the Inquisitor Class

Both the Elf and the Dwarf are completely useless for this class and have 0 predispositions towards it. The Human is slightly better due to its initiative factor but still far from optimal and should not be used generally.

By far the best race for the inquisitor class is the Lizard. The Racial intelligence is a huge bonus and allows you to be extremely effective early game no matter who your enemy is.