Divinity Original Sin 2 Skill Combos and Weapons Guide – Status Effects, Weapon Combinations, Skill Combos

In this Divinity Original Sin 2 Skill Combos and Weapons Guide, we will list all the weapons, Skill Combos and weapon combinations along with potential status effects in Divinity Original Sin 2. There are a number of weapons and skills in Divinity Original Sin 2 and you can use them together to form some of the toughest Skill Combos.

We have listed some of the best Skill Combos in this guide so you can try them out on your own.

Divinity: Original Sin 2 Skill Combos and Weapons Guide

Divinity Original Sin 2 Skill Combos and Weapons Guide details everything that you need to know about Skill Combos and Weapons in Divinity Original Sin 2.

Divinity Original Sin 2 Skill Combos and Weapons

Divinity Original Sin 2 features deep RPG mechanics that play a significant role in players’ playthrough like skill combos that provide damage unique abilities and damage buffs that will help the players a lot in the battle against the evil and this Divinity Original Sin 2 Skill Combos and Weapons Guide will help you through them all.

Divinity Original Sin 2 Weapons

There are different types of weapons in Divinity Original Sin 2 for you to use. There are One-Handed Weapons, which include weapons like Swords, Axes, Maces, Daggers, and Wands. They are equipped and used with one hand. You also have shields, which can be equipped with One-Handed Weapons. Apart from One-Handed weapons, you can also use Two-Handed weapons. They include weapons like Swords, Claymores, Axes, Maces, Spears, and Staffs. The game also features some Ranged Weapons such as Bow, Crossbow, and Wands.

Divinity Original Sin 2 Status Effects

These are special bonus effects for wielding some special weapons. When you equip a weapon, if they have some sort of Status Effect, you will automatically use them during combat. The weapons without any status effect will deal standard damage while weapons with Status Effects or other boosts will have additional bonuses when attacking with them.

These Status Effects could be Elemental Status Effects, Boosts or Unique Additions. Status Effects could be Air, Fire, Water, or Poison. Boosts Include Damage Boosts such as Earth causing a damage boost to the standard damage done by the weapon. Unique Additions include Bleeding, Blessed or Cursed. These unique additions could be damaging or healing depending on the weapon used.

Divinity: Original Sin 2 Weapon Combinations

There are four types of weapon combinations that you can make for added bonuses. Dual wielding one-handed weapons give you ‘More is Always Better’ added bonus. You can combine any same one-handed weapons for more added bonuses. You can also combine a shield with a one-handed weapon to get ‘Shields Up’ bonus. Your Physical and Magical Armor will replenish with this bonus.

Using a single-handed weapon will give you ‘Knock Down’ bonus which allows you to knock down your enemies by punching them while using a two-handed weapon will give you ‘All In’ bonus by which the Physical damage you deal is greatly increased. Using Range Weapons give you “High Ground’ bonus which increases your damage and buffs you up alongside Huntsman Skill.

Divinity Original Sin 2 Skill Combos

We have listed some cool and useful Skill Combos here for you to try out and deal maximum damage to your enemies.

Skill Combo #1

Combine Necromancer with Retribution. When combined, Necromancer will heal 10% of your health while Retribution will return 10% damage. With this, you will be nearly impossible to kill but you will need necromancer abilities to deal damage.

Skill Combo #2

For this combo, you can combine Warfare, Polymorph, and Hydrosophist. With all these combined, you will become a great and strong damage dealer and you will be able to crowd control easily. Couple these skills with a Sword or an Axe and some heavy armor to look cool too. You will have a variety of attacks at your disposable with unique effects. However, with this build, you will require help from your teammates and you will be a melee fighter and will need to get up close and personal to deal damage.

Skill Combo #3

For this combo, you need to combine Aerotheurge, Hydrosophist, Pyrokinetic and Geomancer. With all these combined, you will have a very large variety of spells and abilities at your fingers. You will deal massive amounts of damage from a distance but you cannot take any damage. Avoid being hit with this Skill Combo if you do not want to die quickly. Use the range to your benefit.

Skill Combo #4

Combine Huntsman and Polymorph for this build. You can easily travel across the entire battlefield with this build. This build does high physical damage from a range and can escape very easily. However, melee attacks are deadly so avoid getting close to enemies.

Skill Combo #5

Combine Dagger and crossbow along with Huntsman, Scoundrel, and Necromancy for this ultimate build. Deal massive damage but avoid being hit. Use the daggers to keep the enemies at bay. Switching weapons also sets this build back as each time you switch, it will cost you 1 point.

Skill Combo #6

Combine Geomancy, Scoundrel and Summoning to have a really tough build infused with poison. With this build, you can poison enemies while also heal your teammates. You can use Staff, two daggers or a dagger and a wand with this build. This build is also highly maneuverable. However, keep a distance from melee enemies and undead opponents. They will make short work of you.

Skill Combo #7

This build is a tank. Combine Warfare, Hydrosophist, and Pyrokinetic. You can use a two-handed mace or a mace and a shield for maximum effect. Use your mace to break faces, combine it with fire to burn your enemies and use Hydrosophist ability to heal teammates. Deal damage and take damage with this build. Naturally, this build is slow and very hard to escape in tough situations. In addition, you will need points for skills and attributes.

This concludes our Divinity Original Sin 2 Skill Combos and Weapons Guide. If you want to add anything to this guide, feel free to use the comments section below!