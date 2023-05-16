Divinity Original Sin 2 Ranger Class Guide – Ranger Builds, Best Races, Attributes, Abilities, and Talents

Ranger is a class which utilizes its long range to deal damage from afar. League of Legends player would be able to draw its comparison to the ADC role. This Divinity Original Sin 2 Ranger Class Guide will tell you how you can effectively deal damage to the enemies while staying behind and keeping yourself safe as it will be very easy for an enemy to maul you down.

Being an RPG title, Divinity Original Sin 2 offers quite a few choices when it comes to choosing a class and Ranger class is among them and this Divinity Original Sin 2 Ranger Class guide will help you with the best Ranger build, all skills, Ranger class talents, attributes, and more.

Divinity Original Sin 2 Ranger Class

The Ranger Class

Divinity Original Sin 2 gives players a lot of options in regards to classes which normal for an RPG title and Ranger Class is one of the many classes that players can choose from in the game. However, there is a lot more into play other than just selecting the class as players have to figure out the best Ranger build, skills, talents, and attributes.

Divinity Original Sin 2 Ranger Class Attributes

Finesse

Finesse is buffed by +2 points and it enhances your ranged weaponry, which is your primary tool for dealing damage.

Wits

This Attribute is also enhanced by +1 and its high initiative will help you get into a good position in fights from where you can easily deal damage.

Divinity: Original Sin 2 Ranger Class Abilities and Talent

Huntsman Talent

This ability needs to be given as much attention as possible as it will increase the bonus to injury and level the penalty for an inconvenient position.

Pyrokinetic Talent

This ability allows you to use magical spells such as Haste or the Peace of Mind.

Lucky Charm Talent

This ability allows you to find extra items which are very valuable such as Special Arrows which are very rare and very expensive.

Arrow Recovery Talent

Arrow Recovery allows you to recover arrows after firing.

Starting Abilities

Marksman’s Fang

Marksman’s Fang allows you to fire a piercing arrow which deals damage to multiple enemies as long as they are in a line. Particularly effective when enemies try to chase you down.

Haste

Haste increases character movement and gets rid of debuffs which makes it the perfect ability when you are trying to escape from enemies. The fact that it uses no AP makes it even better.

First Aid

First Aid allows you to cure wounds for yourself or for your team. Use it at the perfect time during a fight to maximize its impact.

Best Race for Ranger

The Dwarf and the Lizard offer no predisposition for this class and should be avoided as they will be completely useless. Human may work because of the initiative bonus which will allow you to find a better position during fights, but still, it is not optimal.

The best race for the Ranger is by far the Elf which has an incredibly high disposition towards it due to its natural bonus to finesse which will increase the efficiency of your arrows.

That is all we have for our Divinity Original Sin 2 Ranger Class Guide. Let us know if we missed something using the comments section below!