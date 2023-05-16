The Fighter is a very versatile class in Divinity and can be built as either a tank or as support depending on what you prefer. This Divinity Original Sin 2 Fighter Class Guide highlights both of the paths you can choose and tells you what you should do depending on the route that you have chosen. Read on to find out more!

Divinity Original Sin 2 Fighter Class

Being an RPG, DoS 2 offers quite a few classes for the players to choose from and Fighter is one of them. However, only choosing this class will not be the final decision you will make regarding your character as their deep RPG mechanics in play.

This guide will help you with the best Fighter class build, all talents, attributes and more so that players will be better at utilizing their class.

Fighter Class Attributes

Strength

Strength is incremented by +1 which is very beneficial because you use conventional weapons. This buffs your attacks at the start of the game slightly.

Constitution

Constitution is buffed by +2 points which is amazing for your character as it can allow you to go the tank route due to the additional HP that you will have.

Abilities and Talent

The fighter class has a total of 8 skills, out of which you can pick three at a time. These skills change up if you mess with your abilities.

Warfare Skills

Battle Stomp

Battle Stomp can be extremely effective and should be used to disenfranchise an opponent and then get close to him. Can be used both aggressively and defensively.

Crippling Blow

This skill delivers a sweeping attack to the enemy and cripples them and also the enemies present close to them.

Battering Ram

With this skill, you barge forward in a straight line and smash all the targets in your path, dealing weapon-based damage and setting the Knockdown status.

Enrage

This skill enrages an ally, making them hit enemies with only critical hits when using basic attacks or weapon skills. This also clears Terrified, Charmed, Clear Minded, Mad and Taunted status effects from them.

Geomancer Skills

Fortify

Fortify allows you to regenerate armor on yourself or an allied figure. This can be extremely useful if you are short of medical resources in your team as it will allow you to stay alive for longer.

Contamination

Contamination grants you the Ability to convert any liquid to poison and can be used to cut off the enemy’s escape route. This should be used at the right time during a fight to cripple your opposition.

Bouncing Shield

This skill allows you to throw your shield like a frisbee and deal hefty physical damage to the target. The shield can even bounce off the target and hit another one.

Fossil Strike

Poison Dart

Starting Abilities

Best Race for the Fighter

Both the Lizard and the Elf have no predisposition towards the Fighter and should not be used with the class.

Human has a medium predisposition towards the Fighter because of its increased initiative and the critical damage bonus that is offered by the race.

Dwarf is by far the best race for the class because of its base strength which balances the constitution of the character and the damage dealt. His racial Ability is also very useful.