Divinity Original Sin 2 Crafting Recipes Guide – Weapons, Armor, Potions, Runes, Grenades, Food, Enchants, All Crafting Recipes

In this Divinity Original Sin 2 Crafting Recipes Guide, we will share with you the recipes of different items that you can craft in Divinity: Original Sin 2. There are a number of useful items that you will craft such as weapons, potions and during your adventure in Divinity: Original Sin 2.

Like all the RPGs, Divinity Original Sin 2 features an in-depth crafting system that will make a lot of difference in battles and this Divinity Original Sin 2 Crafting Recipes guide will help you with all the crafting recipes for food, weapons, and more.

Divinity Original Sin 2 Crafting Recipes

Divinity Original Sin 2 Crafting Recipes Guide details everything you need to know about crafting different items in Divinity: Original Sin 2.

Divinity Original Sin – How To Craft

Crafting is a major component of Divinity Original Sin 2 which plays a significant role in your battle against the evil and in this Crafting guide we will help you with all the crafting recipes that players can get their hands on in the game which include weapon crafting recipes, food crafting recipes, and more.

Divinity Original Sin 2 Weapons Crafting Recipes

There are a number of Custom Weapons that you can easily craft if you have the required ingredients:

Shiv = Sharp Piece of Metal + Cloth Scraps

Shiv = Sharp Piece of Metal + Leather Scraps

Sharp Stone on a Stick = Sharp Rock + Short Branch

Sharp Stone on a Big Branch = Sharp Rock + Long Branch

Big Tongs Roped Together = Tongs + Cloth Scraps

Big Tongs Roped Together = Tongs + Leather Scraps

Improv Wand = Short Stick + Skull

Improvised Staff = Long Branch + Shell

Bowstring = Sinew + Sinew

Primitive Harpoon = Long Branch + Sharp Piece of Metal

Shiv = Sharp Piece of Metal + Handkerchief

Toy Crossbow = Short Stick + Long Branch

Divinity Original Sin 2 Potions Crafting Recipes

You will also craft a lot of Potions for different uses. Some will buff you up while some will boost your specific skills depending on their nature.

Minor Healing Potion = Empty Potion Bottle + Penny Pun Mushroom

Medium Healing Potion = Minor Healing Potion + Minor Healing Potion

Healing Potion = Medium Healing Potion + Medium Healing Potion

Healing Potion = Minor Healing Potion + Augmentor

Healing Potion = Medium Healing Potion + Augmentor

Huge Healing Potion = Healing Potion + Healing Potion

Huge Healing Potion = Healing Potion + Augmentor

Healing Elixir = Empty Potion Bottle + Yarrow Flower

Physical Armor Potion = Empty Potion Bottle + Amadouvier

Medium Physical Armor Potion = Physical Armor Potion + Physical Armor Potion

Large Physical Armor Potion = Medium Physical Armor Potion + Medium Physical Armor Potion

Large Physical Armor Potion = Physical Armor Potion + Augmentor

Large Physical Armor Potion = Medium Physical Armor Potion + Augmentor

Small Magic Armor Potion = Empty Potion Bottle + Whisperwood

Medium Magic Armor Potion = Small Magic Armor Potion + Small Magic Armor Potion

Large Magic Armor Potion = Medium Magic Armor Potion + Medium Magic Armor Potion

Large Magic Armor Potion = Small Magic Armor Potion + Augmentor

Large Magic Armor Potion = Medium Magic Armor Potion + Augmentor

Small Poison Bottle = Empty Potion Bottle + Fly Agaric Mushroom

Medium Poison Bottle = Small Poison Bottle + Small Poison Bottle

Large Poison Bottle = Medium Poison Bottle + Medium Poison Bottle

Large Poison Bottle = Small Poison Bottle + Augmentor

Large Poison Bottle = Medium Poison Bottle + Augmentor

Minor Finesse Potion = Empty Potion Bottle + Boletus

Minor Constitution Potion = Empty Potion Bottle + Farhengito

Minor Wits Potion = Empty Potion Bottle + Puffball

Altar of the Black Rose = Empty Potion + – Unique Blood Rose

Minor Resist All Potion = Empty Potion Bottle + Trumpet of Death

Strength Potion = Empty Potion Bottle + Amethyst Deceiver

Intelligence Potion = Empty Potion Bottle + Calocera

Fire Resist = Empty Potion + Guepinia

Water Resist = Empty Potion + Bluegill

Air Resist = Empty Potion + Jellyroom

Earth Resist = Empty Potion + Earth Tongue

Poison Resist = Empty Potion + Drudanae

Electric Skin = Empty Potion + Air Essence

Stoneskin = Empty Potion + Earth Essence

Strong Will = Empty Potion + Fire Essence

Divinity Original Sin 2 Grenades Crafting Recipes

Different types of Grenades can also be crafted if you have their respective crafting ingredients:

Bottle Filled with Oil = Empty Bottle + Oil Source – Suggested: Oil Barrel

Fuse = Rope + Rope

Chemical Warfare = Empty Canister + Intestines

Fire Storm = Bottle Filled With Oil + Fuse

Nailbomb = Empty Grenade + Nails

Nailbomb = Empty Grenade + Broken Bottle

Oil Flask = Empty Flask + Oil Source – Suggested: Oil Barrel

Poison Flask = Empty Flask + Poison Source – Suggested: Ooze Barrel

Water balloon = Intestines + Water Source – Suggested: Water Barrel

Cluster Grenade = Empty Grenade + Fire Essence

Frost Grenade = Empty Canister + Water Essence

Thunderbolt Grenade = Empty Canister + Air Essence

Tremor Grenade = Empty Grenade + Earth Essence

Razzle Dazzle Grenade = Empty Canister + Jellyroom

Terror Grenade = Empty Canister + Tormented Soul

Love Grenade = Empty Perfume Bottle + Pixie Dust

Divinity Original Sin 2 Arrows Crafting Recipes

You can craft different types of Arrows as well:

Arrow Shaft = Long Branch + Cutting Tool – Suggested: Level 1 Shiv

Knockdown Arrowhead = Antler + Cutting Tool – Suggested: Level 1 Shiv

Explosive Arrow = Arrow Shaft + Explosive Arrowhead

Fire Arrow = Arrow Shaft + Fire Arrowhead

Freezing Arrow = Arrow Shaft + Freezing Arrowhead

Knockdown Arrow = Arrow Shaft + Knockdown Arrowhead

Poison Arrow = Arrow Shaft + Poison Arrowhead

Slowdown Arrow = Arrow Shaft + Slowdown Arrowhead

Smokescreen Arrow = Arrow Shaft + Smokescreen Arrowhead

Static Cloud Arrow = Arrow Shaft + Static Cloud Arrowhead

Steam Cloud Arrow = Arrow Shaft + Steam Cloud Arrowhead

Stunning Arrow = Arrow Shaft + Stunning Arrowhead

Water Arrow = Arrow Shaft + Water Arrowhead

Stunning Arrowhead = Cutting Tool + Tooth

Divinity Original Sin 2 Armor Crafting Recipes

You can craft some Light Armor on the go:

Thread = Hair + Hair

Thread and Needle = Thread + Needle

Divinity Original Sin 2 Food Crafting Recipes

Food items will keep you going on your long and tiresome journey. There are a number of Food items that you can craft.

Cooking Station = Cooking Pot + Fire/Campfire/Bonfire

Flour = Wheat + Mortar and Pestal

Dough = Flour + Water Source – Suggested: Water Barrel

Cheese Bread Dough = Dough + Cheese

Apple Pie Dough = Dough + Apple

Fish Pie Dough = Dough + Any Fish

Tomato Sauce = Tomato + Repair Hammer

Pumpkin Soup = Pumpkin + Cooking Station

Boiled Potato = Potato + Cooking Station

Cold Fries = Potato + Cutting Tool – Suggested: Level 1 Shiv

Rivellon Fries = Cold Fries + Cooking Station

Dinner = Any Meat + Cooking Station

Dinner = Any Fish + Cooking Station

Elven Stew = Dinner + Tomato Sauce

Dwarven Stew = Dinner + Mug of Beer

Potato Porage = Potato + Milk

Pizza Dough = Dough + Tomato Sauce

Lemonade = Lemon + Empty Cup

Divinity Original Sin 2 Drinks Crafting Recipes

Along with Food, you can also craft some multipurpose Drinks:

Apple Juice = Empty Cup + Apple

Orange Juice = Empty Cup + Orange

Cup of Water = Empty Cup + Water Source – Suggested: Water Barrel

Cup of Tea = Cup of Water + Tea Herbs

Glass of Wine = Empty Cup + Grapes

Mug of Water = Empty Mug + Water Source – Suggested: Water Barrel

Mug of Beer = Empty Mug + Beer Barrel

Mug of Wine = Empty Mug + Grapes

Bottle of Water = Empty Bottle + Water Source – Suggested: Water Barrel

Divinity Original Sin 2 Misc. Objects Crafting Recipes

These objects are different utilities and you can craft them for your ease in playing the game:

Backpack = Rope + Leather Scraps

Lockpicks = Soap + Any Key

Lockpicks x4 = Nails + Repair Hammer

Long Branch and Wood Chips = Log + Cutting Tool – Suggested: Level 1 Shiv

Wood Pulp = Wood Chips + Water Source – Suggested: Water Barrel

Bucket with Water = Bucket + Water Source – Suggested: Water Barrel

Feather = Pillow + Cutting Tool – Suggested: Level 1 Shiv

Inert Voodoo Doll = Wooden Figure + Needle

Magic Needle and Thread = Needle and Thread + Pixie Dust

Spool of Thread = Hair + Cutting Tool – Suggested: Level 1 Shiv

Yarn = Wool + Wool

Rope = Yarn + Yarn

Quill = Feather + Cutting Tool

Inkpot and Quill = Inkpot + Feather

Magical Inkpot and Quill = Inkpot and Quill + Pixie Dust

Real Voodoo Doll = Inert Voodoo Doll + Pixie Dust

Milk and Honey = Milk + Jar of Honey

Divinity Original Sin 2 Runes Crafting Recipes

Find the following ingredients to craft their respective Runes:

Bonedust = Any Bones + Mortar and Pestle

Moondust = Moonstone + Mortar and Pestle

Stardust = Stardust Herb + Mortar and Pestle

Pixie Dust = Stardust + Bonedust

Pixie Dust = Stardust + Moondust

Divinity Original Sin 2 Scrolls Crafting Recipes

Craft different Scrolls by finding their necessary ingredients:

Sheet of Paper = Wood Mulch + Furnace

Rain Scroll = Sheet of Paper + Water Essence

Fortify Scroll = Sheet of Paper + Earth Essence

Teleportation Scroll = Sheet of Paper + Air Essence

Blank Scroll = Sheet of Paper + Elemental Essence

Random Blank Scroll = Sheet of Paper + Pixie Dust

Empty Skill Book = Blank Scroll + Blank Scroll

Skill Book = Empty Skill Book + Skill Scroll

Divinity Original Sin 2 Enchants Crafting Recipes

Find the required ingredients and you can craft some Enchants as well:

Crow’s Bonus Poison Damage = Ooze Barrel + Weapon

Crow’s Immunity to Slipping on Ice = Nails + Boots

This concludes our Divinity Original Sin 2 Crafting Recipes Guide with tips on all the Divinity Original Sin 2 crafting recipes. If you want to add anything to this guide, feel free to use the comments section below!