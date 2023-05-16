Divinity Original Sin 2 Crafting Recipes Guide – Weapons, Armor, Potions, Runes, Grenades, Food, Enchants, All Crafting Recipes

In this Divinity Original Sin 2 Crafting Recipes Guide, we will share with you the recipes of different items that you can craft in Divinity: Original Sin 2. There are a number of useful items that you will craft such as weapons, potions and during your adventure in Divinity: Original Sin 2. We have curated this Divinity Original Sin 2 Crafting Recipes Guide so that you can know all the recipes for the crafting items and know exactly which ingredients you need to craft certain items.
Like all the RPGs, Divinity Original Sin 2 features an in-depth crafting system that will make a lot of difference in battles.
Divinity Original Sin 2 Crafting Recipes
Divinity Original Sin 2 Crafting Recipes Guide details everything you need to know about crafting different items in Divinity: Original Sin 2.
Divinity Original Sin – How To Craft
Crafting is a major component of Divinity Original Sin 2 which plays a significant role in your battle against the evil and in this Crafting guide we will help you with all the crafting recipes that players can get their hands on in the game which include weapon crafting recipes, food crafting recipes, and more.
Divinity Original Sin 2 Weapons Crafting Recipes
There are a number of Custom Weapons that you can easily craft if you have the required ingredients:
- Shiv = Sharp Piece of Metal + Cloth Scraps
- Shiv = Sharp Piece of Metal + Leather Scraps
- Sharp Stone on a Stick = Sharp Rock + Short Branch
- Sharp Stone on a Big Branch = Sharp Rock + Long Branch
- Big Tongs Roped Together = Tongs + Cloth Scraps
- Big Tongs Roped Together = Tongs + Leather Scraps
- Improv Wand = Short Stick + Skull
- Improvised Staff = Long Branch + Shell
- Bowstring = Sinew + Sinew
- Primitive Harpoon = Long Branch + Sharp Piece of Metal
- Shiv = Sharp Piece of Metal + Handkerchief
- Toy Crossbow = Short Stick + Long Branch
Divinity Original Sin 2 Potions Crafting Recipes
You will also craft a lot of Potions for different uses. Some will buff you up while some will boost your specific skills depending on their nature.
- Minor Healing Potion = Empty Potion Bottle + Penny Pun Mushroom
- Medium Healing Potion = Minor Healing Potion + Minor Healing Potion
- Healing Potion = Medium Healing Potion + Medium Healing Potion
- Healing Potion = Minor Healing Potion + Augmentor
- Healing Potion = Medium Healing Potion + Augmentor
- Huge Healing Potion = Healing Potion + Healing Potion
- Huge Healing Potion = Healing Potion + Augmentor
- Healing Elixir = Empty Potion Bottle + Yarrow Flower
- Physical Armor Potion = Empty Potion Bottle + Amadouvier
- Medium Physical Armor Potion = Physical Armor Potion + Physical Armor Potion
- Large Physical Armor Potion = Medium Physical Armor Potion + Medium Physical Armor Potion
- Large Physical Armor Potion = Physical Armor Potion + Augmentor
- Large Physical Armor Potion = Medium Physical Armor Potion + Augmentor
- Small Magic Armor Potion = Empty Potion Bottle + Whisperwood
- Medium Magic Armor Potion = Small Magic Armor Potion + Small Magic Armor Potion
- Large Magic Armor Potion = Medium Magic Armor Potion + Medium Magic Armor Potion
- Large Magic Armor Potion = Small Magic Armor Potion + Augmentor
- Large Magic Armor Potion = Medium Magic Armor Potion + Augmentor
- Small Poison Bottle = Empty Potion Bottle + Fly Agaric Mushroom
- Medium Poison Bottle = Small Poison Bottle + Small Poison Bottle
- Large Poison Bottle = Medium Poison Bottle + Medium Poison Bottle
- Large Poison Bottle = Small Poison Bottle + Augmentor
- Large Poison Bottle = Medium Poison Bottle + Augmentor
- Minor Finesse Potion = Empty Potion Bottle + Boletus
- Minor Constitution Potion = Empty Potion Bottle + Farhengito
- Minor Wits Potion = Empty Potion Bottle + Puffball
- Altar of the Black Rose = Empty Potion + – Unique Blood Rose
- Minor Resist All Potion = Empty Potion Bottle + Trumpet of Death
- Strength Potion = Empty Potion Bottle + Amethyst Deceiver
- Intelligence Potion = Empty Potion Bottle + Calocera
- Fire Resist = Empty Potion + Guepinia
- Water Resist = Empty Potion + Bluegill
- Air Resist = Empty Potion + Jellyroom
- Earth Resist = Empty Potion + Earth Tongue
- Poison Resist = Empty Potion + Drudanae
- Electric Skin = Empty Potion + Air Essence
- Stoneskin = Empty Potion + Earth Essence
- Strong Will = Empty Potion + Fire Essence
Divinity Original Sin 2 Grenades Crafting Recipes
Different types of Grenades can also be crafted if you have their respective crafting ingredients:
- Bottle Filled with Oil = Empty Bottle + Oil Source – Suggested: Oil Barrel
- Fuse = Rope + Rope
- Chemical Warfare = Empty Canister + Intestines
- Fire Storm = Bottle Filled With Oil + Fuse
- Nailbomb = Empty Grenade + Nails
- Nailbomb = Empty Grenade + Broken Bottle
- Oil Flask = Empty Flask + Oil Source – Suggested: Oil Barrel
- Poison Flask = Empty Flask + Poison Source – Suggested: Ooze Barrel
- Water balloon = Intestines + Water Source – Suggested: Water Barrel
- Cluster Grenade = Empty Grenade + Fire Essence
- Frost Grenade = Empty Canister + Water Essence
- Thunderbolt Grenade = Empty Canister + Air Essence
- Tremor Grenade = Empty Grenade + Earth Essence
- Razzle Dazzle Grenade = Empty Canister + Jellyroom
- Terror Grenade = Empty Canister + Tormented Soul
- Love Grenade = Empty Perfume Bottle + Pixie Dust
Divinity Original Sin 2 Arrows Crafting Recipes
You can craft different types of Arrows as well:
- Arrow Shaft = Long Branch + Cutting Tool – Suggested: Level 1 Shiv
- Knockdown Arrowhead = Antler + Cutting Tool – Suggested: Level 1 Shiv
- Explosive Arrow = Arrow Shaft + Explosive Arrowhead
- Fire Arrow = Arrow Shaft + Fire Arrowhead
- Freezing Arrow = Arrow Shaft + Freezing Arrowhead
- Knockdown Arrow = Arrow Shaft + Knockdown Arrowhead
- Poison Arrow = Arrow Shaft + Poison Arrowhead
- Slowdown Arrow = Arrow Shaft + Slowdown Arrowhead
- Smokescreen Arrow = Arrow Shaft + Smokescreen Arrowhead
- Static Cloud Arrow = Arrow Shaft + Static Cloud Arrowhead
- Steam Cloud Arrow = Arrow Shaft + Steam Cloud Arrowhead
- Stunning Arrow = Arrow Shaft + Stunning Arrowhead
- Water Arrow = Arrow Shaft + Water Arrowhead
- Stunning Arrowhead = Cutting Tool + Tooth
Divinity Original Sin 2 Armor Crafting Recipes
You can craft some Light Armor on the go:
- Thread = Hair + Hair
- Thread and Needle = Thread + Needle
Divinity Original Sin 2 Food Crafting Recipes
Food items will keep you going on your long and tiresome journey. There are a number of Food items that you can craft.
- Cooking Station = Cooking Pot + Fire/Campfire/Bonfire
- Flour = Wheat + Mortar and Pestal
- Dough = Flour + Water Source – Suggested: Water Barrel
- Cheese Bread Dough = Dough + Cheese
- Apple Pie Dough = Dough + Apple
- Fish Pie Dough = Dough + Any Fish
- Tomato Sauce = Tomato + Repair Hammer
- Pumpkin Soup = Pumpkin + Cooking Station
- Boiled Potato = Potato + Cooking Station
- Cold Fries = Potato + Cutting Tool – Suggested: Level 1 Shiv
- Rivellon Fries = Cold Fries + Cooking Station
- Dinner = Any Meat + Cooking Station
- Dinner = Any Fish + Cooking Station
- Elven Stew = Dinner + Tomato Sauce
- Dwarven Stew = Dinner + Mug of Beer
- Potato Porage = Potato + Milk
- Pizza Dough = Dough + Tomato Sauce
- Lemonade = Lemon + Empty Cup
Divinity Original Sin 2 Drinks Crafting Recipes
Along with Food, you can also craft some multipurpose Drinks:
- Apple Juice = Empty Cup + Apple
- Orange Juice = Empty Cup + Orange
- Cup of Water = Empty Cup + Water Source – Suggested: Water Barrel
- Cup of Tea = Cup of Water + Tea Herbs
- Glass of Wine = Empty Cup + Grapes
- Mug of Water = Empty Mug + Water Source – Suggested: Water Barrel
- Mug of Beer = Empty Mug + Beer Barrel
- Mug of Wine = Empty Mug + Grapes
- Bottle of Water = Empty Bottle + Water Source – Suggested: Water Barrel
Divinity Original Sin 2 Misc. Objects Crafting Recipes
These objects are different utilities and you can craft them for your ease in playing the game:
- Backpack = Rope + Leather Scraps
- Lockpicks = Soap + Any Key
- Lockpicks x4 = Nails + Repair Hammer
- Long Branch and Wood Chips = Log + Cutting Tool – Suggested: Level 1 Shiv
- Wood Pulp = Wood Chips + Water Source – Suggested: Water Barrel
- Bucket with Water = Bucket + Water Source – Suggested: Water Barrel
- Feather = Pillow + Cutting Tool – Suggested: Level 1 Shiv
- Inert Voodoo Doll = Wooden Figure + Needle
- Magic Needle and Thread = Needle and Thread + Pixie Dust
- Spool of Thread = Hair + Cutting Tool – Suggested: Level 1 Shiv
- Yarn = Wool + Wool
- Rope = Yarn + Yarn
- Quill = Feather + Cutting Tool
- Inkpot and Quill = Inkpot + Feather
- Magical Inkpot and Quill = Inkpot and Quill + Pixie Dust
- Real Voodoo Doll = Inert Voodoo Doll + Pixie Dust
- Milk and Honey = Milk + Jar of Honey
Divinity Original Sin 2 Runes Crafting Recipes
Find the following ingredients to craft their respective Runes:
- Bonedust = Any Bones + Mortar and Pestle
- Moondust = Moonstone + Mortar and Pestle
- Stardust = Stardust Herb + Mortar and Pestle
- Pixie Dust = Stardust + Bonedust
- Pixie Dust = Stardust + Moondust
Divinity Original Sin 2 Scrolls Crafting Recipes
Craft different Scrolls by finding their necessary ingredients:
- Sheet of Paper = Wood Mulch + Furnace
- Rain Scroll = Sheet of Paper + Water Essence
- Fortify Scroll = Sheet of Paper + Earth Essence
- Teleportation Scroll = Sheet of Paper + Air Essence
- Blank Scroll = Sheet of Paper + Elemental Essence
- Random Blank Scroll = Sheet of Paper + Pixie Dust
- Empty Skill Book = Blank Scroll + Blank Scroll
- Skill Book = Empty Skill Book + Skill Scroll
Divinity Original Sin 2 Enchants Crafting Recipes
Find the required ingredients and you can craft some Enchants as well:
- Crow’s Bonus Poison Damage = Ooze Barrel + Weapon
- Crow’s Immunity to Slipping on Ice = Nails + Boots
This concludes our Divinity Original Sin 2 Crafting Recipes Guide with tips on all the Divinity Original Sin 2 crafting recipes. If you want to add anything to this guide, feel free to use the comments section below!