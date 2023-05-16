Divinity Original Sin 2 Puzzle Solutions Guide – How to Solve All Puzzles

In this Divinity Original Sin 2 Puzzle Solutions Guide, we will list all of the puzzles in Divinity Original Sin 2 and guide you on how to solve them. Divinity Original Sin 2 is a turn-based RPG game and on your journey, you will come across a number of puzzles. We have listed all of those puzzles here and how you can easily solve them in our Divinity Original Sin 2 Puzzle Solutions Guide.

Puzzles are included in the game for one explicit purpose, which is to challenge players, however, they are designed in a way that they are not too hard to solve for an average player. But, sometimes devs forget that and puzzles quite hard and this Divinity Original Sin 2 guide will help you with all the puzzles in the game like the mordus puzzle and their solutions.

Divinity Original Sin 2 Puzzle Solutions

Divinity Original Sin 2 Puzzle Solutions Guide details everything that you need to know different puzzles and how to solve them in Divinity Original Sin 2.

Divinity Original Sin 2 Puzzle Solutions

Divinity Original Sin 2 features quite a few puzzles for players to solve and this guide will help you with all the puzzles in the game like how to solve them. We have also listed puzzles according to the Acts and the areas they are located in for your ease.

Act 1

Braccus Word Puzzle

This puzzle is going to test your knowledge with words. To solve this puzzle, all you need to do is give each word a symbolic letter in the sentences they are used in to make things easier for you. If you are stuck, you can look for a hint by talking to the rat present right outside the room. You will be presented with two sentences and you need to solve them both in order to complete the puzzle.

For the first one, the word will be CUR. Finish the sentence with very, awful, rotten. You can find this by assigning each letter a symbol of the original word BRACCUS.

For the second one, the word is CURE. Finish the sentence with hex, misery, blight, curse. You can find this combination by assigning a symbol to every letter of the original word SOURCE.

Braccus Tower

Once inside the Tower, you will find a number of puzzles that you will be required to solve. Find the puzzles and their solutions below.

Puzzle #1: Closed Gate by Statue

To open this gate, you need to flip a lever that is located on the other side of the major room and inside another room. Equipping a jump skill here will make your life a lot easier and you can simply jump to solve the puzzle. If you do not have this ability, then simply click on the gate looking like a sewer entrance and you will locate the hidden room where the lever is located.

Puzzle #2: Well

Give the well some water and you will solve the puzzle. If you have the rain spell, use it and it will instantly fill it up solving the puzzle.

Puzzle #3: Coffin Room Barrier

You need to have a Source Point for this puzzle. Find one and come back once you have it. To remove the barrier, simply infuse the Source Point into the Mysterious Tech. This is located right next to the barrier. Once done, the barrier will be removed and you can continue ahead.

Puzzle #4: The Historian

To cure the Historian, you can use a number of methods. Put him on the blood surface and use the Bless spell on the blood or you can simply use the Rain Blood spell on him. If not for both of these, you can either try using Flesh Sacrifice until he is debuffed or you can also attack a teammate near him and then later teleporting him to the blood. All of these methods can easily solve this puzzle.

Puzzle #5: The Cursed Lever

For this puzzle, use the Bless spell on the lever and it will work. You cannot save the soldier no matter what you do. Bless the Spell and move on.

Puzzle #6: Lady Vengeance

To solve this puzzle, you will require three things. Find the phrase book, collect the strange gem from Alexander and in the end get the songbook from Dallis’s Room. You can find the PhraseBook on a body located on the deck of the ship. Find it on the front side of the ship.

Examine Alexander’s body to find the strange gem and then open the door to Dallis’s Room to collect the Song Book. His room is located on the second floor of the ship.

Act 2

The Graveyard – Ryker’s Area

Puzzle #1: The Petrified Tomb

To solve the puzzle you need to do two things. First, cast Armor of Frost on yourself to loot the coffin. Later, cast the buff on Qanna to free her. You get to either kill her or talk to her when she is up.

Puzzle #2: The Burning Chest

You can only talk with this chest if you are a lizard and you know the ancient language. If you are a Lizard, learn the ancient language from reading Hewbert’s Encyclopedia of Lizards or Encyclopedia of Salamanders. Once you have learned the language, head to salamander in Ryker’s house. Talk about it to learn the password.

Now, head to the burning chest, cast rain on both sides of the flaming lizard heads and then talk with the chest. If you are some other race, you cannot access the chest since you will not be able to learn the ancient language.

Puzzle #3: Johanna’s Tomb

Start by finding the two buttons to open the wall giving you access to the actual coffin. Once you have found and pressed both buttons, put a piece of gear on the huge button in the farthest room. Once done, use Spirit Vision and it will show you three levers. Now you must use them in the right order to reveal the hatch. The sequence is middle, left and right.

Puzzle #4: Mordus’ House Elemental Puzzle

All you need to do here is use Spirit Vision to solve the puzzle. The solution will appear.

Puzzle #5: Burning Prophet Statue

For this puzzle, use Ignite or Fireball to light all of the braziers at the same time. The puzzle will be solved.

Act 3

Puzzle #1: Lucian’s Coffin

For this puzzle, you need to bless all of the blood located here. Use bless spell on the blood and the puzzle will be solved. If you encounter a glitch when the blood cannot be blessed when going through the blessed fire, solve it simply by throwing a teleportation pyramids outside the blue barrier and then teleporting to it. Once there, manually bless the end of the blood tubing. This will solve if your puzzle is glitched.

This guide is work-in-progress at the moment; We will keep on updating it with more puzzles on regular basis so keep checking back for more puzzles.

This concludes our Divinity Original Sin 2 Puzzle Solutions Guide if you want to add anything to this guide, feel free to use the comments section below!