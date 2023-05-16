Managing the Black Cat can be quite a daunting task in the new Divinity. This Divinity Original Sin 2 Black Cat Guide will tell you how to find the cat in case you lose it and give you a number of tips and tricks on how to save it from the various difficulties that may arise.

Divinity Original Sin 2 Black Cat

When you get shipwrecked on Fort Joy, a cat will approach you and refuse to leave your party. You need to keep the cat alive and with you to complete the related quest and reap the reward that it offers. Quite simply, you have to escort the cat all the way to The Hollow Marshes.

It may seem simple but it is definitely not. It may be difficult because you have no control over its actions and it can vanish without you noticing it is gone. Read on to find out how you can minimize chances of failure during the quest.

How to Save the Black Cat

First, keep the cat away from the Magisters as they despise cats and may shoot an arrow at her.

The cat also tends to stick to one of your party members so it might work in your favor to keep the member of the party associated with the cat at a safer distance – especially when you talk to the guards.

The cat will always flee from combat – in real-time, as it is not affected by turns.

Use this to your advantage and keep it away from combat. During a fight, the cat will only be a few meters away from the fight hiding somewhere, but after the combat, it is likely to vanish completely.

If this happens, leave your loot behind and head to the same exit that the cat took. The cat should be waiting for you at the other side of the exit and you can talk to it for it to rejoin your party. Now you can go back and pick up your loot.

The cat has a very low HP and is very vulnerable to fire and poison. Watch out for the yellow dot on your mini-map and if you notice that it walked through some hazardous terrain, heal it immediately.

Apart from this, the cat cannot be teleported through altars and will be waiting for you at the same altar until you return. However, if you leave it alone too long it might just disappear and there will be nothing you can do about it.

The Black Cat Abilities and Quest Rewards

If you manage to get the Black Cat to The Hollow Marshes, you will get Black Cat Skill that will allow you to summon the cat in combat and use its skills such as the ability for it to switch places with a member of your party. Apart from this, the cat can jump in battle – Feline Leap – that allows you to reach higher ground or jump straight to the enemy.

That is all we have for our Divinity Original Sin 2 Black Cat Guide. Let us know if we missed something using the comments section below!