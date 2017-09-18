In this NBA 2K18 MyCareer Builds Guide, we will share with you some of the best builds for MyCareer mode in NBA 2K18. NBA 2K18 comes with a more refined and enhanced build system that allows you, even more, customization so that you can build the player that you really want to build.

For more help on NBA 2K18, you can check out our The Neighborhood Guide, How to Score Guide, and Badges Unlocks Guide.

Small Forward Playmaker

Height

Set the height to 6’5” for this build as this height boots your Standing Dunk, Boxout and Block. It also increases your Defensive and Offensive Rebound.

Wingspan

You should set the wingspan to be around 79.3 so that it gives you Contested Shot bonuses of Mid-Range and Three. Off Dribble will not be your best suite here.

Weight

For this build, you will set a low weight of 185 lbs. This will give you a boost to your speed, acceleration, vertical, lateral quickness and speed with the ball. It counters all the negative effects of the height used for this build.

Archetype – Shot Creating Playmaker

For this build, the Archetype you will going for will be Shot-Creating Playmaker. It will give you Primary Skill of Passing and Ball-Handling and Secondary Skill of Shot Creating. Both these skills are essential for maximizing your control with the ball whether you are in the court or about to score a point. Your skills will be as follows:

Layups – 3/13

Dunk – 2/7

Mid-Range Shooting –4/17

3PT – 5/13

Ball Handling – 6/23

Passing – 6/21

Post Offense – 1/7

Strength – 2/9

Rebounding – 1/7

Steals – 2/9

Blocks – 1/6

Vertical – 2/10

Lateral Quickness – 2/13

Speed – 5/20

Acceleration – 5/21

Stamina – 2/22

Tips and Strategies

Your off-dribble is going to be weak for this build so make sure that you are facing the rim while taking the shots. You weight and Height both counter the negative effects of each other so this is quite a balanced build. Set your Shoulder Width to 22.2” and you will be fine. You do not want very wide shoulders for this build.

For your shooting hand, pick Right or Left depending where you are comfortable. For this build, we recommend you use Right. You have a good balance of speed, acceleration, Rebounds, and shoots. Use them to your advantage.

Off-Dribble Slasher

Height

For this build, you should set a height of 6’6”. This will boost your Off Dribble Short Mid-Range and Shot Three both, Driving Layup, Driving Dunk, Speed, Acceleration, Vertical, Ball Control, Speed with Ball and Passing Accuracy.

Wingspan

Your wingspan should be 80.4. This boosts your Contested Shot for Mid-Range and Three.

Weight

Set your weight to 225Lbs for this build. This is a lightweight build too. This will boost your Contact Dunk, Strength and Boxout

Archetype – Slasher

For this build, the best Archetype you will going for will be Slasher. Choose your Primary Skill of Driving, Finishing, and Secondary Skill of Shot Creating. These skills make up the perfect combination for creating the best throws for shots and maximum stamina and speed build. Your skills will be as follows:

Layups – 5/23

Dunk – 4/22

Mid-Range Shooting –4/14

3PT – 5/7

Ball Handling – 3/15

Passing – 2/8

Post Offense – 1/8

Strength – 3/11

Rebounding – 2/9

Steals – 3/11

Blocks – 2/9

Vertical – 5/21

Lateral Quickness – 3/14

Speed – 5/20

Acceleration – 5/21

Stamina – 2/22

Tips and Strategies

This build is all about speed, stamina, and dribbling. Use them to your advantage. With this build, your height, wingspan and shoulder width ad all set according to making your dribbling as better as possible while keeping the speed up too. When the ball is in your hands, your speed will not decrease by a lot so it all adds up for a good speedy build. However, you will need to focus on 3PT shooting and Post Offense, as they are your weakest skills.

Shooting Guard Shot Creator

Height

For this build, you should set a height of 6’6” to give you somewhat advantage to dribbling and some shooting.

Wingspan

Your wingspan should be 80.4. This boosts your Contested Shot for Mid-Range and Three further enhancing your shoots.

Weight

Set your weight to 225Lbs for this build. This is a lightweight build too. This will boost your Contact Dunk, Strength and Boxout. Keep the weight low to make your build as nimbler and speedy as possible.

Archetype – Point Guard Shooter

For this NBA 2K18 build, the best Archetype you will going for will be Point Guard Shooter. For this build, both of your Primary and Secondary Skills will be 3PT Shooting. This build is all about shooting and it lacks in most of other skills and attributes but if you are looking for a 3PT shooter, this build is for you. Your skills will be as follows:

Layups – 2/10

Dunk – 0/2

Mid-Range Shooting – 5/21

3PT – 7/25

Ball Handling – 2/9

Passing – 3/11

Post Offense – 2/8

Strength – 2/9

Rebounding – 1/7

Steals – 2/8

Blocks – 1/5

Vertical – 2/8

Lateral Quickness – 2/11

Speed – 2/9

Acceleration – 2/9

Stamina – 2/22

Tips and Strategies

This build seriously lacks in speed, stamina, and acceleration but what it lacks in speed, makes up for them with precise, on point 3PT Shooting, and Mid-Range shooting. Use them to your advantage, stay near the loop and play as a shooter rather than a runner. Your best shot at being good with this build is to utilize your 3PT or Mid-Range Shooting as much as possible. It gives decent passing and poor dribbling but the focus of this build is shooting.

Point Guard Slasher

Height

For this build, you should set a height of 6’6”. This height will give you a speed and acceleration boost since this is what this build seriously lacks considering the fact that t is a build focused on shooting.

Wingspan

Maximize the wingspan for this build.

Weight

Maximize the weight for this build.

Archetype – Defending Slasher

For this build, the best Archetype you will going for will be Defending Slasher. For this build, your Primary Skill needs to be Driving and Finishing while your secondary builds will be Defending. Defending and it is good for defending two guards. Your skills will be as follows:

Layups – 5/21

Dunk – 5/22

Mid-Range Shooting – 2/6

3PT – 0/5

Ball Handling – 3/12

Passing – 2/8

Post Offense – 1/7

Strength – 3/15

Rebounding – 2/9

Steals – 3/18

Blocks – 3/16

Vertical – 5/23

Lateral Quickness – 3/17

Speed – 5/22

Acceleration – 5/22

Stamina – 2/22

Tips and Strategies

This build is made for Defense. It features the highest Vertical of any other build. He can easily lock anyone down. The only thing this build lacks is shooting. It features decent dribbling as well. High Speed and High Stamina gives massive chances of potentially tackling any player on the field.

Use the high defending to your advantage and stay at Point Guard and no one will be able to get past you. Shooting is not your thing with this build so you best avoid shooting as you will miss many good opportunities. Stick to defending and no one will be able to get past you.

This concludes our NBA 2K18 MyCareer Builds Guide. If you want to add anything to this guide, feel free to use the comments section below!