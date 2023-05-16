Divinity Original Sin features a lot of abilities to players like combat abilities and civil abilities, however, one can be easily overwhelmed and that is where our Divinity Original Sin 2 Abilities guide comes in with tips on all the abilities that players can make use of in the game.

For more help on Divinity Original Sin 2, you can check out our Builds Guide, Companions Locations Guide, and Crafting Guide.

Divinity Original Sin 2 Abilities Guide

Abilities in Divinity Original Sin 2 are divided into Combat Abilities and Civil Abilities. Where Combat Abilities deal with increased offense/defense, Civil Abilities deal with things like persuasions and additional bonuses.

Civil Abilities

Civil Abilities have various effects that include but are not restricted to:

Saving Money while Buying or Selling Goods

Increased Chances of Dialogue Persuasions and Intimidations

Increased Chances of Finding Good Loot

Conferring Bonuses to Party Members

In this section of our DoS 2 Abilities Guide, I have listed all Civil Abilities along with their effects.

Bartering

This ability improves your haggling skills with traders. You will avail 10% discounts and earn 10% additional profit.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Lucky Charm

This ability increases your chances of finding extra treasure whenever loot is stashed.

Persuasion

This ability increases +4 score when persuading characters during a dialogue.

Loremaster

This ability enables you to identify enemies as well as items. You identify/examine using your Identifying Glass.

Telekinesis

This ability increases the range of your Telekinesis that enables you to move items telepathically.

Sneaking

This ability improves your sneaking with a higher ‘Sneak’ increasing your movement speed and decreasing NPC’s sight.

Thievery

The final Civil Ability increases your lockpicking and pickpocketing skills.

Combat Abilities

Similar to DoS 2 Civil Abilities, the game’s Combat Abilities provide various effects which are:

Increased Effectiveness with Various Weapons

Increased Defense

Increased Ability to Learn more Skills

Weapons

Dual Wielding

This ability increases your damage by +5% and dodge chance by +1% while dual wielding Two-Handed weapons. Mostly this ability is used by players who aren’t using shields or two-handed weapons, making it the best weapon to kill opponents.

Ranged

This ability increases your damage by +5% and dodge chance by +1% with Bows and Crossbows. Ranged may be necessary for rangers and the wayfarers, but if your character is based upon ranged weapons, then you can also have a piece of this ability.

Single-Handed

This ability is compulsory for all melee users that carry a shield with them. Single-Handed increases your damage by +5% and Accuracy by +2% with Single-Handed Weapons i.e. Daggers, Swords, Axes, Maces, or Wands.

Two-Handed

This ability increases your damage by +5% and Critical Multiplier by +5% while two-handing melee weapons i.e. Swords, Axes, Maces, Spars, and Staves. Keep in mind that this ability is not responsible for activating critical damage however, if your hit is critical then the adversary will be assassinated on the spot.

Defense

Leadership

This ability lets you provide +2% dodging and +3% resistance bonuses to all allies within a 5m radius. However, the effects of this ability don’t include the caster and it must be used on players that are in close range.

Perseverance

This ability restores +5% Magic Armor after you recover from Frozen/Stunned and restores +5% Physical Armor after you recover from Petrification. This ability is used once the crowd control effects are deactivated on a character.

For example, if a player is stunned then they’ll be given physical armor and if they’re knocked down then they’ll receive magical armor.

Retribution

This ability reflects +5% damage back to the attacker. Mostly, Retribution is used for melee units and swords/shield warriors; who are used to absorbing a lot of damage. Best part about this ability is that it works for all attacks, whether it be melee, ranged or even spells.

Skills

Aerotheurge

This ability provides you with +10% increased damage against Magic Armor. Suppose a character has skill level of 5 and the Electric Discharge deals 20 air damage, then the opponent will receive a 30 magical armor damage.

Geomancer

This ability provides you with +5% increased Poison Damage and increases Physical Armor restoration by +10%. Most commonly this skill is used for mages that use spells and for the warriors who need to upgrade the efficiency of Fortify.

Huntsman

This ability increases your damage dealt from high ground by +5%. In short, it’s used for those characters who are standing on an elevated ground from their opponents.

Hydrosophist

Every healing character is recommended to use this ability as it increases your Healing and Magic Armor restoration by +10%.

Necromancer

With this ability, you heal +10% of the damage dealt to Vitality. Even though this ability is used for each character but for even better results, a character with low initiative can be recommended.

Polymorph

This ability provides one free Attribute Point per point invested.

Pyrokinetic

This ability increases your Fire Damage by +5%. Therefore, characters with the Fire elemental must use this ability to higher levels.

Scoundrel

This ability is really important for players using two-handed weapons for assassination as it increases your movement speed and Critical Multiplier by +5%.

Summoning

With this ability, your Summons start with +10% additional Vitality, Damage, Physical Armor, and Magic Armor.

Warfare

This ability lets you deal +10% additional damage to Physical Armor. Suppose a character has skill level of 5 and the attack deals 30 damage (default), then the opponent will receive a 45 physical armor damage.