Divinity Original Sin 2 Companions Locations Guide will help you locate all the companions in Divinity Original Sin 2 as there are quite a few in the game and can be very useful in your journey.

Like many other RPGs, Divinity Original Sin 2 also features companions with their unique backstories, talents, and dialogues. There are a total of six companions in the game and Divinity Original Sin 2 Companions Guide will help you locate them.

Divinity Original Sin 2 Companions Locations

Companion in RPGs play an important role as they can provide players backup when things get tough and Divinity Original Sin 2 is no different which also gives players quite a few choices when it comes to choosing your companions. This DoS 2 Companions Locations guide will help you with where to find the companions and how to recruit them.

The Red Prince

The Red Prince is a crimsoned skin lizard and this companion can be found near the beach to the south of the shipwreck, close to Fort Joy. The Red Prince will be standing at the edge of a rock overlooking the sea.

Beast

Beast is a dwarf companion in Divinity Original Sin 2 and to find this companion, players need to head west of Fort Joy toward the beach. Players will find Beast near the wreckage of an old destroyed ship along the shore. He will be trying to repair the ship.

Sebille

Players will find Sebille beyond the southern gate of Fort Joy as this companion will be lurking near Stingtail’s camp near some boat debris. Also, it is important to note that due to her grievous past with lizards, she will not take kindly to you if your character is a lizard or you are traveling with the Red Prince and will need persuasion to be recruited.

Lohse

Lohse is a human companion which can be found behind the Camp Kitchen of Fort Joy. She will be hanging out near Divine’s shrine statue.

Ifan Ben-Mezd

Ifan Ben-Mezd can be found close to the front entrance of Fort Joy. This companion will be near a small group of humans and elves.

Fane

Fane is an undead companion in Divinity Original Sin 2. This particular companion is located inside the Hidden Alcove north of the area. Players must start on The Teleporter quest and tell Gawin you have the Gloves of Teleportation to access the alcove.