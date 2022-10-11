Disney Dreamlight Valley Edition Differences

While the complete release of Disney Dreamlight Valley is expected for 2023, interested players can still get access to the game through different Founder’s Packs or Editions of the game. If you are confused about which edition of Disney Dreamlight Valley to spend money on, allow us to explain the differences between each Founder’s Pack.

Disney Dreamlight Valley: all founders packs & price differences

Founder’s Pack is some sort of unlocking key for accessing the game before its official release.

Following are the three types of Founder’s Pack available for Dreamlight Valley and their prices

Standard Edition Founder’s Pack ($29.99)

Deluxe Edition Founder’s Pack ($49.99)

Ultimate Edition Founder’s Pack ($69.99)

Founder’s packs explained

Standard Edition

Standard Edition Founder’s Pack is the cheapest one on the list with a price tag of $29.99 and not only rewards a good number of Founder’s assets but also provides early-game access, which means players can play the game immediately after purchasing the Founder’s Pack.

Deluxe Edition

Deluxe Edition Founder’s Pack is the second on the list with respect and can be purchased for $49.99.

It not only contains all of the Standard Edition Founder’s Pack features but also has a few more moonstones and other assets.

It also provides early-game access, which means players can play the game immediately after purchasing the Founder’s Pack.

Ultimate Edition

Ultimate Edition is the most expensive Founder’s Pack on the list with a price tag of $69.99.

This pack includes all the clothing and furniture assets of the previous two packs plus an excessive amount of new assets.

It’s a bit expensive but as compared to the deluxe one, it is best to spend a little more to get a lot of new features.

Everything in Disney Dreamlight Valley founder’s packs

Below we have explained everything in Disney Dreamlight Valley founder’s packs so players know what to expect when making the purchase.

Standard Edition Features

In clothing, the player gets 2 wearables which include one Mickey Mouse Ear Band having similar look to a fantasia hat, and a sweatshirt having Mickey decals on it.

wearables which include one Mickey Mouse Ear Band having similar look to a fantasia hat, and a sweatshirt having Mickey decals on it. In furniture, there are a total of 9 Mickey Mouse-themed assets. It includes wallpapers, wood flooring, a rug, a ceiling lamp, a couch, two chairs, and two tables.

Mickey Mouse-themed assets. It includes wallpapers, wood flooring, a rug, a ceiling lamp, a couch, two chairs, and two tables. In the motif section, the player gets 3 design motifs that can be customized using the cloth creation feature.

design motifs that can be customized using the cloth creation feature. In currency, the player gets 8000 Moonstones, which can be used for star paths (a battle pass awarded upon the completion of tasks).

Deluxe Edition Features

In clothing, the player gets 7 In addition to the two Pixar Clothing assets (Jersey and headband), it has a 5 piece set for star command which includes a white space jacket, pants, helmet gloves, and shoes.

In addition to the two Pixar Clothing assets (Jersey and headband), it has a 5 piece set for star command which includes a white space jacket, pants, helmet gloves, and shoes. In furniture, there are a total of 10 household items.

household items. In the motif section, the player gets 3 additional customizable motifs which include a buzz light-year, little balls, and space circle motifs.

additional customizable motifs which include a buzz light-year, little balls, and space circle motifs. In currency, the player gets 14,500 Moonstones, which can be used for star paths (a battle pass awarded upon the completion of tasks).

Moonstones, which can be used for star paths (a battle pass awarded upon the completion of tasks). Player gets a Celestial Sea Turtle Companion. This cute little friend follows the player everywhere.

Ultimate Edition Features

In clothing, the player gets 4 new wearables. These include a jersey with Disney Castle on it, Mickey Mouse headband ears, a beautiful princess gown, and a dapper-looking prince outfit.

new wearables. These include a jersey with Disney Castle on it, Mickey Mouse headband ears, a beautiful princess gown, and a dapper-looking prince outfit. In furniture, there are 15 décor items which include a wall-mounted painting of Cinderella’s Castle and a grandfather clock.

décor items which include a wall-mounted painting of Cinderella’s Castle and a grandfather clock. In the motif section, the player gets another 3 additional motifs which include a crown, elegant outlined pumpkin carriages, and a pretty Cinderella clock.

additional motifs which include a crown, elegant outlined pumpkin carriages, and a pretty Cinderella clock. In currency, the player gets 20,000 Moonstones, which can be used for star paths (a battle pass awarded upon the completion of tasks).

Moonstones, which can be used for star paths (a battle pass awarded upon the completion of tasks). Cute little Fox companion. This cute little friend follows the player everywhere.

How to claim founder’s pack rewards

Claiming the items that came with your founder’s pack edition is pretty straightforward and mentioned below