How To Design And Change Clothes In Disney Dreamlight Valley

What Life-Sim would be complete without allowing you to dress up your characters however you want them? Keeping that idea in mind, Disney Dreamlight Valley presents players with very extensive customization options for clothes.

If you are unsure of how to design your own clothes in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you have come to the right place. Allow us to explain how to alter your wardrobe and change to new outfits in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to design clothes in Disney Dreamlight valley?

To start designing clothes, you need to head to the Wardrobe menu. Simply open up your inventory and then click on the wardrobe icon. From there, select the ‘create’ button which will present you with a number of options to customize outfits.

Secondly, you will have to select a piece of cloth you wish to customize, and then you will be taken to the customization menu. From there, your imagination is the limit. Players have 50 layers to play around with to alter their outfits, add patterns and more.

Utilizing different shapes and objects you can match and even mix different patterns. This will allow your skills to shine. Doesn’t matter if it’s size, rotation, shape, or even color, you change all of these.

If you don’t like the options available, you can progress in the game and help out your villagers. The more you help them out, especially Scrooge McDuck, the more clothing options will become available to you.

How to change clothes?

Changing outfits in Disney Dreamlight Valley might be the easiest thing in the gaming universe. To change clothes, one has to follow these simple steps:

First of all, you will have to go to your wardrobe section and choose the outfit or element you wish to change.

There will be a collection of different clothing you have acquired so far. Using that collection of different clothes, you can select that category and choose as per your desire either mixing or matching.

It is not necessary to switch the whole outfit, if you wish to just change your glasses or pant or hood or whatever you want, you can also do that by simply following the steps mentioned earlier.