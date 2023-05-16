Dishonored franchise is very famous for allowing its players a plethora of options to do each task. The endings are also multiple and depend on the choices that a player makes during the course of a game. This Dishonored: Death of the Outsider Endings Guide will tell you how you can make different choices to influence the ending of your narrative.

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider Endings

It is worthwhile to remember that the way you played through the campaign will also impact the ending that you receive.

Remember that completing missions through the game using Low Chaos is always beneficial and will yield better endings than the High Chaos missions will.

What Causes Chaos in Dishonored: Death of the Outsider?

There are a total of two endings in Dishonored, the two main endings will be chosen from your actions during Mission 5.

You can either kill the Outsider or you can go an alternate of way of death with the outsider. Chaos is very important, as it will cause a negative effect on many aspects of the game.

Things that cause high chaos are killing guards, killing civilians, using explosives, alerting other NPCs, causing sentries to rampage or fighting instead of using stealth.

To keep the chaos low you should always knock out the guards instead of killing them and use stealth to avoid detection of any sorts. It is very important to keep an eye on your Chaos meter.

Chaos can cause more guards to appear in missions too so it is better to stay as stealthy as you can.

Your Chaos meter is variable and changes after each mission you complete. If you managed to keep your stealth than know that you need to alter between low and high chaos in every mission.

Ending #1 – Kill the Outsider

Perhaps the simplest of endings, get to the Ritual Hold and kill the Outsider. You can choose to save your game before you do this if you want to experience both of the endings that appear within the game.

To kill the Outsider, inspect him and then stab him. This will earn you the’ Decide’ Achievement.

Ending #2 – Deal with the Outsider Non-Lethally

Instead of killing the Outsider, you can strip him of all of his power and make him a mere mortal once again.

To do this you need to, first of all, collect the key from the corpse on the left in the void (when you turn around). After this, find Malchiodi’s Lodgings and enter the code ‘962’ in the blue locker.

Now read the diary that is found in the locker. Lastly, go to the Ritual Hold area to confront the Outsider, talk to Daud, inspect the body and decide to let the Outsider live. Doing this will earn you the ‘Final Release’ Achievement.