How to Get Megadramon in Digimon Survive

Megadramon is among the very few Digimon that look so intimidating. Its snake-like structure and launching arms make it even more dangerous looking. One can tell its strength by just looking at it. This Digimon Survive guide deeply explores Megadramon, its location, and how to befriend it.

How to Recruit and Befriend Megadramon

From part 7 onwards, you will start seeing Megadramon in free battles in Digimon Survive. But if someone has Gigadramon (much like Megdramon), he can skip on Megadramon to save some time as you are not going to get anything very special upon asking. Prime Ribs is all that you can expect.

You can get Megadramon by Digivolving Agumon as Megadramon is one of the champion forms of Agumon. But there lies a risk. You cannot always predict that you’ll get Megadramon for sure. You have very less probability of getting Megadramon through this method.

But the good part is, this is not the only way to get this snake-type creature, Megadramon. You can either fight it or evolve it. If you choose to fight, you are gonna be answering some questions and if your answers are up to the mark, then you will get Megadramon in your team.

Normally, the key to befriending any Digimon in the game is by answering their questions in a way that depicts that Digimon and human have a lot in common and they share the same thinking. But this is the opposite when it comes to Megadramon. You will have to highlight things that are not common between Digimon and humans. You have to tell him how different we are from Digimon. However, the proper answers to the questions are given below.

Best Answers

There is a bar above Megadramon that fills up as you answer its questions. Every question fills the bar differently. So you need to fill it up at least 50% so that the creature might befriend with you. The more bar is filled, the higher the chances of befriending that creature.

The same is the case with Megadramon. It will ask you several questions (that are given below) and you will have to answer them. You will have four options, among which you will have to select one. If you select the right option, the bar will fill up to a greater extent.

Q1. ‘I want to do nothing but fun things! You too, right?’

Best Answer: ‘I’m not like you.’

Q2. ‘This is my turf! Leave some food and get outta here!’

Best Answer: ‘You give Me food!’

Q3. ‘Arrrgh! Graaaaaargh! Anyone else just gets in my way!’

Best Answer: ‘Calm down already!’

Q:4 ‘Did you know? Taking a nap after stuffing your face is the best!’

Best Answer: ‘it’s bat for your gut.’

Q5. ‘I’ll pulverize ya! Gwaahahahahaaa!’

Best Answer: ‘No if I beat you!’

Q6: ‘Uurrrgh, waiting around makes me wanna go crazy!’

Best Answer: ‘Can’t say the same’

Q7. ‘Ain’t you a frail-looking thing? You eating enough meat?’

Best Answer: ‘I eat everything!’

Once you answer all of these correctly and your success rate is high, you can finally befriend Megadramon and take it along with you in your future adventures in Digimon Survive.