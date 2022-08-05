In Digimon Survive, you’d want the likes of Agumon on your team the reason being that not only does Agumon grow in power as the story progresses, but Agumon is also a team builder, making him a crucial addition to the team. This guide will show you how to get Agumon in Digimon Survive.

How to Recruit and Befriend Agumon

Agumon is one of the rarer Digimon to come across in Digimon Survive. Therefore, you’ll have to wait around and try your luck to get an Agumon. Agumon is one of the best Digimon the game has to offer.

That being said, you won’t be able to find an Agumon in the free world until Part 4 of Digimon Survive, so you’ll have to work your way up to get Agumon. However, once you reach Part 4 of Digimon Survive, Agumon will begin to show up in random shadow encounters where you can attempt to befriend it.

Befriending Agumon can be difficult if you are unfamiliar with his behavior and nature. To begin, you should understand that Agumon has juvenile instincts. Agumon has a childish personality.

When Agumon exhibits a childish attitude, make sure to agree with him whether you like it or not. Agumon enjoys feeling powerful and important. Therefore, try your best to make him feel important. Keeping that in mind, you should respond to Agumon’s questions.

Best Answers

The bar above Agumon’s head fills up if you provide the best answers. If you can fill three or more of these segments of the bar by the end of the conversation, you have a good chance of recruiting Agumon.

The best answers to Agumon’s questions are listed below to ensure that you get Agumon by the end of your conversation.

Question: I want to do nothing but fun things! You too, right?

Best Answer: Even more than you!

Question: This is my turf! Leave some food and get outta here!

Best Answer: Hunt for yourself!

Question: Arrrrgh! Graaaargh! Anyone else just gets in my way!

Best Answer: Let it simmer down.

Question: Did you know? Taking a nap after stuffing your face is just the best!

Best Answer: Yeah, the best!

Question: I’ll pulverize ya! Gwaaahahahahaaa!

Best Answer: Nice, a tough one!

Question: Waiting around makes me wanna go crazy!

Best Answer: I know what you mean.

Question: Aint you a frail-looking thing. You eating enough meat?

Best Answer: I eat everything!