How to Get Gigadramon in Digimon Survive

Gigadramon is an Ultimate Digimon in Digimon Survive. Befriending this Digimon is very straightforward if you know the correct responses. This guide will help locate and get Gigadramon in Digimon Survive.

How to Recruit and Befriend Gigadramon

As players emerge from the underground waterway in Part 6, they’ll come across Gigadramon for the first time. Diatrymon and Fangmon are usually flanking it at the Free Bat zone on the second island.

The good news is that players won’t need to reload their save and start over from scratch if they fail to befriend Gigadramon with a quick battle restart.

Gigadramon can be befriended much like other Digimon in Digimon Survive. Like all other Digimo, Gigadramon will ask three questions and players have to answer them. For three or more points, you’ll become friends if you pick the best answers.

Best Answers

In this part of the game, players should already be comfortable with Meramon’s and Diatrymon’s questions and statements. Gigadramon, unlike the two Digimon discussed above, responds better to assertiveness this time around. Below are the best Gigadramon responses.

Q1. I want to do nothing but fun things! You too, right?

A: Grin and bear it.

Q2. This is my turf! Leave some food and get outta here!

A: I’ll think about it.

Q3. Arrrrgh! Graaaargh! Anyone else just gets in my way!

A: Calm down already!

Q4. Did you know? Taking a nap after stuffing your face is just the best!

A: Thanks for the lesson!

Q5. I’ll pulverize ya! Gwaaahahahahaaa!

A: This’ll be your grave.

Q6. Uurrgh… Waiting around makes me wanna go crazy!

A: [Stare in amazement.]

Q7. Aint you a frail-looking thing. You eating enough meat?

A: Not really.